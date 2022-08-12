China poised to partially renew medium-term policy loans, keeping rate steady

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing
·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank is widely expected to partially roll over maturing medium-term policy loans on Monday, while keeping borrowing costs unchanged for the seventh month in a row, a Reuters survey showed.

Rising domestic inflationary pressure has further limited room for policy manoeuvre to support the economy slowly recovering from COVID-19 shocks, at a time that other major economies are raising interest rates aggressively.

In a poll of 32 market watchers this week, all respondents forecast no change in the interest rate on the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF), which stands at 2.85%.

Instead of having concern about borrowing costs, markets are anxious about whether the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would fully renew the 600 billion yuan ($89.04 billion) of such maturing loans on Monday.

Twenty-nine out of the survey participants, or 90.6%, said they predicted there would be a partial rollover, while the remaining three expected the central bank to fully extend the maturing loans.

Traders and analysts said the banking system was already flush with cash, with interbank money rates hovering at two-year lows and persistently below policy rates, so there was little need for the central bank to inject funds.

"Given the flush market liquidity, a rollover amount at or above 400 billion yuan shall be seen as supportive," said Frances Cheung, rates strategist at OCBC Bank in Singapore, noting MLF maturity is heavy this month.

Ming Ming, chief economist at CITIC Securities, said such cheap funding costs also encouraged bond market participants to build up leverage.

"Along with risks of a rebound in structural inflation, the central bank is expected to guide market costs higher and close to the policy rates and could result in a partial MLF rollover in August," Ming said.

The PBOC reiterated it would step up the implementation of its prudent monetary policy and keep liquidity reasonably ample, while closely monitoring domestic and external inflation changes, it said in its second-quarter monetary policy report.

"There is still limited room for reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts in Q4 as maturities of one-year MLF surge but with ample liquidity weighing on interbank market rates, the PBOC may also scale back on longer term liquidity injection," said Liu Peiqian, chief China economist at NatWest.

Liu said she had revised her opinion and now expected no more benchmark rate cuts this year.

The MLF rate now acts as a guide for the lending benchmark, loan prime rate (LPR), which is due for release on Aug. 22.

($1 = 6.7382 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Steven Bian and Brenda Goh, Writing by Winni Zhou; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Gold set for fourth weekly rise on bruised U.S. dollar

    Gold prices steadied on Friday, heading for their fourth consecutive weekly gain, as broader weakness in the dollar countered pressure from an uptick in Treasury yields and prospects of U.S. interest rate hikes. Spot gold held its ground at $1,790.23 per ounce, as of 0511 GMT, and has gained nearly 1% so far this week. It came a day after news that consumer prices (CPI) were unchanged in July due to a drop in gasoline prices.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Is About to Get a Pair of Floating LNG Units

    (Bloomberg) -- At least two floating liquefied natural gas terminals are heading for Europe in the next several months as the region clamors to replace supplies cut off after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing N

  • Japan's yen bears brunt of market rethink on Fed

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -The Japanese yen fell the most against a recovering U.S. dollar on Friday, as a two-day rally in equities conceded to market expectations that the Fed would have to do a lot more to contain inflation. That realisation followed speeches and statements from a bunch of Federal Reserve officials warning investors against being sanguine after this week's slight softening in inflation numbers. The latest was San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, who said on Thursday that a 50 basis point interest rate hike in September "makes sense", given recent economic data, including inflation figures, but that she is open to a bigger rate hike if data warrants.

  • Netflix’s bad year just got worse as Disney+ passes it in streaming subscribers

    “Disney is gaining market share when Netflix is struggling to add more subscribers,” Investing.com analyst Haris Anwar said. “Disney has still more room to grow in international markets where it’s rolling out its service fast and adding new customers.”

  • Russia Resumes Oil Flow Toward Ukraine as Fee Is Paid

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia resumed oil flows through a pipeline to central Europe after Hungary’s sole refiner stepped in to resolve a tussle over the payment of a transit fee, easing fears of a supply crunch in the region.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK P

  • S.Korea's Yoon pardons Samsung's Jay Y. Lee to counter 'economic crisis'

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol pardoned Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee on Friday, with South Korea's Justice Ministry saying the business leader was needed to help overcome a "national economic crisis". The pardon is largely symbolic, with Lee already out on parole after serving 18 months in jail for bribery relating to his time leading the world's biggest smartphone and memory-chip maker. However, the pardon should mean Lee will be able to carry out business activities more freely and could herald some big investments from Samsung, analysts said.

  • Samsung’s Jay Y. Lee Receives Presidential Pardon

    The company’s de facto leader will have his criminal record from his bribery conviction wiped clean, but still has unresolved legal woes related to an accounting scandal.

  • Samsung Heir Wins Presidential Pardon, May Rejoin Board

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee won a presidential pardon from graft charges, allowing him to formally take the helm of an electronics conglomerate roiled by global demand and supply shocks.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental C

  • Malaysia's economy jumps in Q2 but slower growth expected

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia's economy grew at its fastest annual pace in a year in the second quarter, boosted by expansion in domestic demand and resilient exports, but a slowdown in global growth is expected to pose a risk to the outlook for the rest of 2022. Gross domestic product (GDP) in April-June surged 8.9% from a year earlier, the central bank said. Malaysia's economy has been on a strong recovery path since the country reopened its borders in April.

  • Ex-Arm Boss Quits SMIC’s Board as US-China Rift Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tudor Brown, the former president of Arm Ltd., has resigned from the board of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., stepping away from the Chinese chipmaker that has been hit with US sanctions.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Cris

  • Asian Gas Prices Rally on Rush by Japan to Secure Winter Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan, one of the world’s top buyers of liquefied natural gas, is rushing to secure supply for winter, exacerbating a global shortage and driving prices of the super-chilled fuel higher.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowh

  • Stock market bulls eye technical signal for further gains

    Some stock market bulls are watching a technical indicator for clues on whether a summer rebound in U.S. equities will roll on. The S&P 500 is up 15% from its mid-June low, a rally that gained even more momentum after Wednesday's U.S. inflation data showed consumer prices unchanged for July. The stock surge, which has delivered the S&P's best eight-week period in more than a year, has brought the index within sight of a 50% retracement of its bear market loss.

  • Thailand Signals Gradual Moves After First Hike Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s central bank raised the benchmark policy rate for the first time in more than three years, and signaled sticking with measured moves going forward to fight inflation without derailing the economy’s recovery.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a

  • Gold Slips as Traders Weigh Fed Rate Path Over Easing Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold gave up early gains with the dollar paring most losses as traders assessed the Federal Reserve’s path of monetary tightening after another report showed US inflation is easing.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere a

  • US Producer Prices Fall for First Time Since Early in Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- A key measure of US producer prices unexpectedly fell in July for the first time in more than two years, largely reflecting a drop in energy costs and representing a welcome moderation in inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show

  • China's SMIC posts quarterly revenue surge but warns of some panic in chip sector

    Chinese chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) on Friday reported a 42% jump in second-quarter revenue but also said the sector was facing some "panic and uncertainty". A slowdown in demand for smartphones in particular has driven down prices for certain chips, co-CEO Zhao Haijun told investors on an earnings call. Memory chip maker Micron Technology has cut its current-quarter revenue forecast citing waning demand for PCs and smartphones, while GPU chip maker Nvidia has warned of weak demand for its gaming business.

  • Tech Takes Wind Out of Stocks as Bond Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks wiped out gains on speculation the rally that followed softer inflation data went too far, with the Federal Reserve still set to keep its monetary policy tight. Bond yields climbed.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing No

  • Turkey Bears Beat Retreat Amid Global Rebound, Cash From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsThe return of optimism to global markets is lifting one of its most troubled corners -- Turkey.The nation notorious for responding to elevated inflat

  • Diamondbacks blow open close game in 7th to beat Pirates 9-3

    Emmanuel Rivera homered and hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to help blow open a close game as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-3.

  • Crypto derivatives volumes surge to $3.12 trillion in July - CryptoCompare

    Cryptocurrency derivatives trading on centralised exchanges rose to $3.12 trillion in July, a 13% monthly increase, researcher CryptoCompare said on Thursday, as crypto prices show signs of recovery from the recent market crash. The derivatives market now makes up 69% of total crypto volumes, up from 66% in June, and helped push overall crypto volumes on exchanges to $4.51 trillion in July, CryptoCompare said. But spot cryptocurrency trading edged lower to $1.39 trillion in July, a 1.3% monthly decline and the lowest since December 2020, CryptoCompare said.