China Poised to Welcome First Foreign Leader Since Olympics

Bloomberg News
·2 min read
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021
  • Joko Widodo
    Joko Widodo
    7th president of Indonesia since 2014
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo is set for the first visit to China by a foreign leader since the Olympics in February, a sign the diplomatic isolation of the world’s No. 2 economy due to its Covid Zero strategy may be easing.

Jokowi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang on Monday and Tuesday for “an in-depth exchange of views focusing on bilateral relations and major regional and international issues,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Thursday at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

The meeting between Jokowi and Xi would be face to face, Teuku Faizasyah, a spokesman at Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry, said Friday.

The visit could be a sign that Beijing is beginning to open its doors to more foreign dignitaries. They’ve largely been absent from China’s capital since the start of the pandemic except for the games in February, when leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin entered a bubble set up to keep visitors separate from the general public.

China Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing Meeting

A trickle of diplomats, such as Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and US climate envoy John Kerry, have traveled to neighboring Tianjin for meetings with senior Chinese officials. Xi has preferred to communicate via video call with leaders like US President Joe Biden and Group of 20 counterparts.

China’s zero-tolerance approach to eliminating the coronavirus within its borders has been vigorously enforced in Beijing. Officials are keen to prevent a widespread outbreak, especially before a congress of the ruling Communist Party later this year that’s expected to give Xi an unprecedented third term in power.

Why China Is Sticking With Its Covid Zero Strategy: QuickTake

The last time Xi himself traveled to a foreign country was in January 2020, just before the central city of Wuhan locked down. He did visit Hong Kong to swear in Chief Executive John Lee on July 1.

(Updates with comment from Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

