China begins inquiries into weekend COVID protests

5
Martin Quin Pollard and Eduardo Baptista
·4 min read

By Martin Quin Pollard and Eduardo Baptista

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese authorities have begun inquiries into some of the people who gathered at weekend protests against COVID-19 curbs, three people who were at the Beijing demonstrations told Reuters, as police remained out in numbers on the city's streets.

In one case, a caller identifying as a police officer in the Chinese capital asked the protester to show up at a police station on Tuesday to deliver a written record of their activities on Sunday night.

In another, a student was contacted by their college and asked if they had been in the area where events took place and to provide a written account.

"We are all desperately deleting our chat history," one Beijing protester who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

"There are just too many police. Police came to check the ID of one of my friends and then took her away. We don't know why. A few hours later they released her."

Beijing's Public Security Bureau did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Simmering discontent with COVID prevention policies three years into the pandemic ignited into broader protests in cities thousands of miles apart over the weekend.

Mainland China's biggest wave of civil disobedience since Xi Jinping took power a decade ago comes as the number of COVID cases hit record highs daily and large parts of several cities face new lockdowns.

COVID in China keeps spreading despite the efforts of most of its 1.4 billion people to prevent transmission by adhering to a zero-COVID policy of eradicating all outbreaks and maintaining tight border controls.

The lockdowns have exacerbated one of the sharpest slowdowns in growth China has suffered in decades, disrupting global supply chains and roiling financial markets.

In Hangzhou, the capital of the eastern province of Zhejiang, videos on social media which Reuters could not independently verify showed hundreds of police occupying a large square on Monday night, preventing people from congregating.

One video showed police, surrounded by a small crowd of people holding smartphones, making an arrest while others tried to pull back the person being detained.

Hangzhou police did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

In Shanghai and Beijing, police were patrolling areas where some groups on the Telegram messaging service had suggested people gather again. The police presence on Monday evening and night ensured no gatherings took place.

"The large number of police, it's really scary," said Beijing resident Philip Qin, 22, who witnessed the protests on Sunday.

Residents said police have been asking people passing through those areas for their phones to check if they had virtual private networks (VPNs) and the Telegram app, which has been used by protesters, residents said. VPNs are illegal for most people in China, while the Telegram app is blocked from China's internet.

A busload of demonstrators was taken away by police during Sunday night protests in Shanghai.

'A THOUSAND HARDSHIPS'

A fire last week in the western city of Urumqi that authorities said killed 10 people appears to have been the spark for the wave of protests in other cities.

Some internet users said COVID lockdown measures hampered the effort to rescue people in the burning building. Officials have denied that.

Although largely focused on COVID curbs, protesters have occasionally vented their frustration with the ruling Communist Party and Xi, who has concentrated power in his hands over the past decade and just recently secured another leadership term.

On Sunday, a large crowd gathered in the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu chanting: "We don't want lifelong rulers. We don't want emperors." Anti-Xi slogans were also briefly heard in Shanghai on Sunday.

Xi had taken personal responsibility for leading the "war" against COVID. Officials say the zero-COVID policy has kept the death toll in the world's most populous country in the thousands, avoiding the millions of deaths elsewhere.

Many analysts say easing the policy could lead to widespread illness and deaths, overwhelming hospitals. A strong push on vaccinating the elderly is required before China could even contemplate re-opening, they say.

In a Tuesday editorial that did not mention the protests, the People's Daily, the Communist Party's official newspaper, urged citizens to "unswervingly implement" zero-COVID policies, which put people's "lives first," saying victory would come through "perseverance through thousands of hardships".

"The harder it is, the more you have to grit your teeth," it said.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista, Martin Quin Pollard, Yew Lun Tian in Beijing and Casey Hall in Shanghai; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Michael Perry, Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • The Protests In China Against The Government's Zero-COVID Policy Are Remarkable. Here's What You Need To Know.

    Protesters in China faced down police officers to demand an end to lockdowns and, in some cases, directly voicing their opposition to the Chinese government and President Xi Jinping.View Entire Post ›

  • China tightens security after rare protests against COVID curbs

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Police on Monday stopped and searched people at the sites of weekend protests in Shanghai and Beijing, after crowds there and in other Chinese cities demonstrated against stringent COVID-19 measures disrupting lives three years into the pandemic. From the streets of several Chinese cities to dozens of university campuses, protesters made a show of civil disobedience unprecedented since leader Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago. During his tenure, Xi has overseen the quashing of dissent and expansion of a high-tech social surveillance system that has made protest more difficult, and riskier.

  • Amid protests over lockdowns, Goldman Sachs warns that China’s exit from COVID-zero may be ‘forced and disorderly’

    “The central government may soon need to choose between more lockdowns and more COVID outbreaks,” Goldman Sachs wrote on Sunday.

  • Analysis: Vietnam's anti-graft crackdown chills supply chains, investment

    An anti-corruption drive in Vietnam has paralysed many routine transactions in the country, causing shortages of essential goods and dampening investor confidence in one of Asia's fastest growing economies. The Chinese-style campaign against graft has been under way since 2016, but a series of recent scandals have sparked new wide-ranging investigations, unnerving government officials who now fear being accused of corruption and are reluctant to greenlight procurement and investment. That chill has disrupted imports of drugs and petrol and investments in crucial energy and manufacturing projects, politicians, diplomats and executives said, in an economy that has become an increasingly important part of the global supply chain.

  • China Covid: Police clamp down after days of protests

    Demonstrations over Covid restrictions that erupted at the weekend appear to have died down for now.

  • Ai Weiwei: China protests will not shake government

    STORY: Protesters have taken to the streets of Shanghai, Beijing and other cities in recent days to demonstrate against heavy COVID-19 measures and restrictions on freedom, a show of civil disobedience that is unprecedented since leader Xi assumed power.Ai said the protests were not likely to carry on - not only because security forces would quash those speaking out but also because the demonstrators themselves lack organization and leadership."There's no clear political agenda so it's very easy to just arrest them and move on," Ai told Reuters, adding there were more "political demands" in 1989 when a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square."Even if something happens (on) the Hong Kong scale or 1989 scale it (still) won't shake the government," he added.Asked if China needed someone to lead a protest movement, Ai said nobody could do it because the country does not have a "political environment"."For 70 years, they cleaned out any people, intellectual or media who can raise any question."The protests in China were triggered by a fire in the Xinjiang region last week that killed 10 people who were trapped in their apartments. Protesters said lockdown measures were partly to blame, though officials denied that.

  • Biden administration reacts with caution to China protests

    Some U.S. lawmakers were more strident. But the overall response reflected wariness about how Beijing will act.

  • First Mover Asia: Dogecoin Surges 16% to Continue Its Holiday Cheer

    The popular meme coin's upswing was an exception in crypto markets as bitcoin and most other major tokens traded sideways.

  • Pence Tells Trump to Apologize for Dining With White Nationalist

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence said Donald Trump should apologize for dining last week with rapper Ye and a well-known white nationalist, saying his former boss showed “profoundly poor judgment” and should denounce “their hateful rhetoric without qualification.”Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by

  • China's COVID protests continue, dragging on major indices.

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre and Dave Briggs examine China's most recent protests tied to COVID lockdown policies and how it may affect brands like Apple.

  • Local woman sentenced in deadly hit-and-run in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood

    A local woman was sentenced in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood last February.

  • Ukrainian military warns about threat of fresh Russian missile strike

    The Ukrainian military has warned about the threat of another Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military’s South Operational Command, told Ukrainian national television on Nov. 28.

  • Oil Surges as Speculation OPEC+ Will Cut Production Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended a rebound from the lowest level in almost a year on speculation that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will deepen supply cuts to respond to weakening global demand.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapWest T

  • Mexican asylum seekers set their sights north — on Canada

    Pedro Meraz says living in Colima, Mexico, was like living in a war zone, with shootings, burning cars and dismembered bodies being left outside of schools. When his wife Rocio Gonzalez, a 28-year-old lawyer who worked with abused women, began receiving death threats from a cartel and the local authorities ignored her pleas for assistance, they knew they had to leave. “They knew where we lived and what car we drove,” said Meraz, 41, who taught at The University of Colima, near the Pacific Coast and about 300 miles (485 kilometers) west of Mexico City.

  • Early voting soars in Georgia Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker

    Early voting in Georgia's Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican opponent Herschel Walker opened statewide to all registered voters on Monday, following record-breaking turnout this weekend in the 34 counties that offered early voting on Saturday or Sunday. Voting locations for the Dec. 6 runoff are now open in all 159 of the state's counties through Friday, with more than 181,000 Georgians having cast their ballots either in-person or absentee through Sunday, according to state election data. While total numbers weren't yet available for Monday, as voting continues, state officials said the daily turnout was on track to grow even higher -- an indication that local interest in the race has not waned.

  • State Department at UN racism conference: US is falling short of its ‘founding values’

    A top State Department official told a global conference that the U.S. has yet to live up to the values in its founding documents when it comes to racism.

  • Viral Wales video hangs over World Cup clash with England

    If England needs any added motivation ahead of its final World Cup group game against Wales on Tuesday, it only has to watch a certain video from 2016. Footage of Wales players celebrating wildly as their British neighbors crashed out of the European Championship after losing to Iceland went viral at the time. England was humiliated.

  • Here’s why protesters in China are holding up blank pieces of paper

    A small and seemingly harmless blank sign has become a symbol of defiance in China's recent protests.

  • China's protests: Blank paper becomes the symbol of rare demonstrations

    As China cracks down on protests. demonstrators adopt blank scraps of paper as their calling card.

  • For one quarter, Jordan Love gave glimpses of why Packers envisioned him as their future QB

    Jordan Love, the Green Bay Packers' 2020 first-round draft pick, looked light years ahead of where he was last year when he faced the Chiefs.