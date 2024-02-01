China Politburo Avoids Setting Date for Key Economic Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping skipped setting the date for an already delayed meeting to map out China’s longer-term economic plans, a move likely to disappoint already gloomy investors.

The Communist Party’s 24-member Politburo pledged to tighten political control and discipline at its monthly gathering on Wednesday, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. The readout from the conclave didn’t mention the third plenum, which normally focuses on economic issues.

Top leaders instead reaffirmed their vow to focus on “high-quality development,” a slogan that refers to Xi’s push to promote high-tech and green industries. Policymakers also reiterated their stated goals of ensuring China achieves “effective” qualitative improvement and “reasonable” quantitative growth.

Economic issues usually aren’t the focus of the Politburo’s January meeting, with the April, July, and December events typically reserved for that topic. But a recent stock market rout, combined with a lingering property crisis, has left investors desperate for signals from Xi’s team about potential support measures.

“From a markets perspective, the signals are far too subtle and opaque compared to what the market is looking for to shift expectations positively,” said Galvin Chia, emerging markets strategist at NatWest Markets in Singapore. “This still suggests that the overall policy stance will be to put a floor under markets but not stimulate enough to trigger a rally in assets.”

The benchmark CSI 300 Index retreated 0.2% on Thursday morning, in line for a fifth day of losses — the longest slide in more than three weeks. The onshore yuan weakened 0.1% to 7.1799 a dollar.

The third plenum could offer clues about China’s longer-term plans to address structural issues facing the economy. Investors will be scouring the final readout for signals of potential policy pivots and future moves to steady the slowing economy.

The meeting normally comes in October or November, one year after China’s new leadership team is set. Delaying the meeting to 2024 marks the first time the third plenum has been held in an off-schedule year in over three decades.

Confidence in China’s economy has flagged in recent months despite efforts by the government to add stimulus, including via measures to unleash more long-term cash for banks, tighten rules on the lending of shares for short selling and broaden developer access to loans. Adding to the pessimism, China on Wednesday reported that factory activity contracted again in January.

