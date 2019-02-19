China Polymetallic Mining Limited (HKG:2133): Time For A Financial Health Check

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

While small-cap stocks, such as China Polymetallic Mining Limited (HKG:2133) with its market cap of HK$322m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Since 2133 is loss-making right now, it’s crucial to evaluate the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. However, since I only look at basic financial figures, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into 2133 here.

Does 2133 produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, 2133 has reduced its debt from CN¥536m to CN¥465m . With this debt payback, 2133 currently has CN¥68m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its small level of operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn’t be too useful, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can take a look at some of 2133’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Does 2133’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

At the current liabilities level of CN¥733m, it seems that the business may not be able to easily meet these obligations given the level of current assets of CN¥159m, with a current ratio of 0.22x.

SEHK:2133 Historical Debt February 19th 19 More

Does 2133 face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 25%, 2133’s debt level may be seen as prudent. 2133 is not taking on too much debt commitment, which may be constraining for future growth. Risk around debt is very low for 2133, and the company also has the ability and headroom to increase debt if needed going forward.

Next Steps:

2133’s high cash coverage and appropriate debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. Though its lack of liquidity raises questions over current asset management practices for the small-cap. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how 2133 has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research China Polymetallic Mining to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Historical Performance: What has 2133’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. On rare occasion, data errors may occur. Thank you for reading.



