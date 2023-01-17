China’s population shrinks for the first time in six decades

1
Albee Zhang and Farah Master
·2 min read

By Albee Zhang and Farah Master

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's population fell last year for the first time in six decades, a historic turn that is expected to mark the start of a long period of decline in its citizen numbers with profound implications for its economy.

The drop, the worst since China's Great Famine of 1961, also lends weight to predictions that India will become the world's most populous nation in this year.

China's population dropped by roughly 850,000 to 1.41175 billion at the end of 2022, the country's National Bureau of Statistics said.

Last year's birth rate was 6.77 births per 1,000 people, down from a rate of 7.52 births in 2021 and marking the lowest birth rate on record.

China also logged its highest death rate since 1974, registering 7.37 deaths per 1,000 people compared with a rate of 7.18 deaths in 2021.

Long-term, U.N. experts see China's population shrinking by 109 million by 2050, more than triple the decline of their previous forecast in 2019.

That's caused domestic demographers to lament that China will get old before it gets rich, slowing the economy as revenues drop and government debt increases to take care of a rapidly aging population.

Much of the demographic downturn is the result of China's one-child policy that it imposed between 1980 and 2015 as well as sky-high education costs that have put many Chinese off having more than one child or even having any at all.

China's stringent zero-COVID policies that were in place for three years have caused further damage to the country's bleak demographic outlook, population experts have said.

Although local governments have since 2021 rolled out measures to encourage people to have more babies, including tax deductions, longer maternity leave and housing subsidies, the steps are not expected to arrest the long-term trend.

Online searches for baby strollers on China's Baidu search engine dropped 17% in 2022 and are down 41% since 2018, while searches for baby bottles are down more than a third since 2018. In contrast, searches for elderly care homes surged eight-fold last year.

The reverse is playing out in India, where Google Trends shows a 15% year-on-year increase in searches for baby bottles in 2022, while searches for cribs rose almost five-fold.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang in Beijing and Farah Master in Hong Kong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • Shareholders in Glomac Berhad (KLSE:GLOMAC) are in the red if they invested five years ago

    The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But even the best stock picker will only win with...

  • Investors Aren't Entirely Convinced About UMS-Neiken Group Berhad's (KLSE:UMSNGB) Earnings

    When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider...

  • The Trend Of High Returns At UWC Berhad (KLSE:UWC) Has Us Very Interested

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common...

  • China Dec industrial output up 1.3%, retail sales down 1.8%

    China's industrial output grew at a modest 1.3% pace last month year-on-year, official data showed on Tuesday, easing from a 2.2% rise in November, as manufacturing activity was hit by the rampant spread of COVID infections that bound workers indoors. Retail sales contracted for a third straight month to 1.8% even as China abandoned its stringent zero-COVID policy last month, removing movement controls and testing measures. The world's second-largest economy was sluggish for most of last year due to China's tough anti-virus measures, a prolonged slump in its property sector and feeble global growth.

  • China's 2022 property investment falls for first time since 1999

    China's property investment fell 10.0% year-on-year in 2022, the first decline since records began in 1999, compared with a decline of 9.8% in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed on Tuesday. Property sales by floor area dropped 24.3% in 2022 from the same period a year earlier, the most since the data became available in 1992，compared with a fall of 23.3% during January-November, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). New construction starts measured by floor area declined 39.4% year-on-year in 2022, versus a 38.9% slump in the first 11 months of the year.

  • The seven quirkiest bill names using acronyms

    Legislation can be head-scratching. So can the names of legislation. In the hopes of winning attention for their bills, lawmakers often report to the use of what they hope will be seen as a clever acronym. An example would be the introduction of the SANTOS Act this week. Introduced by two Democrats,…

  • Brazil's crowdfunded insurrection leaves paper trail for police

    With a Brazil flag draped around his neck and his feet propped up on a dark wooden table, Samuel Faria leaned back in the Brazilian Senate president's ceremonial chair which he had just commandeered and surveyed the chaos on the lawn outside. "It's kicking off out there," he said, watching from his Senate perch as fellow yellow-and-green clad supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ransacked government buildings in Brasilia on Jan. 8. "I've got money in the bank," he said, as he livestreamed Brazil's worst political crisis in a generation.

  • After Russian Forces Commander's appointment, there will be no one more to blame for failures Ukraine's Security Council Secretary

    Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, believes that the latest change in the military leadership of the Russian army [the demotion of Sergei Surovikin, previous commander of the Russian Armed Forces in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and appointment of Valerii Gerasimov - ed.

  • Did Walgreens lie about its shoplifting problem?

    Did Walgreens lie about its shoplifting problem?

  • Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador

    French fashion house Dior on Monday named K-pop star Jimin a global brand ambassador, broadcasting the tie-up on social networks with images of the BTS singer in sporty looks with an outdoor flair, designed by Kim Jones. The move comes as European luxury houses look to tap into the global popularity of K-pop stars, particularly with younger shoppers. Jimin, 27, whose full name is Park Ji-min, is one of the seven-member group BTS, which sparked a worldwide K-Pop frenzy with catchy, upbeat music and dance moves following its debut in 2013.

  • Republicans, Democrats react to Biden special counsel

    On Jan. 15 lawmakers on both sides of the aisle reacted to the appointment of special counsel Robert K. Hur to investigate the handling of classified documents found in President Biden’s private Delaware residence and a former office.

  • Full Panel: ‘Impossible for the Biden administration to prosecute Trump at this point’

    Hallie Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton and Marc Short join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss the parallel investigations into President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, how the investigations may impact 2024 and unity against hate crimes ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

  • Netflix's American remake of ‘Crash Landing On You’ might be sci-fi

    Netflix’s upcoming American remake of the hit 2019 K-drama “Crash Landing on You” might feature a sci-fi approach. During a recent conversation with The New Yorker, Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s global head of television, asked Jinny Howe, Netflix’s vice president of drama series for the U.S. and Canada, how the remake would be created for an international audience as the original K-drama “was so specifically about North and South Korea.” The original “Crash Landing on You," which stars real-life married couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, is a star-crossed romance that unfolds as Yoon Se-re (Son) finds herself stranded in North Korea due to a paragliding incident.

  • Can't Get Enough of Berkshire Hathaway? Add These 2 Similar Stocks to Your Portfolio

    If you follow Warren Buffett and his firm Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), then I don't need to tell you just how strong Berkshire's stock has been since Buffett took over the company in 1965. Part of the beauty of Berkshire is that it runs several businesses that free up cash it can then invest into stocks and bonds, a strategy that has served it well long term. Just imagine if you could find more stocks like Berkshire for your portfolio.

  • Drug cartel link to murders of six people in California house as teenage mother and baby identified

    Mother had been trying to flee with son when they were both gunned down, say officials

  • FTX US's ex-boss says he was threatened with losing his job after he raised concerns about the crypto exchange – but never suspected multibillion-dollar fraud

    "I was threatened on Sam's behalf that I would be fired and that Sam would destroy my professional reputation," Harrison said in Twitter thread on what went on at FTX.

  • Mega Millions billion-dollar winner still a mystery

    No one has publicly come forward to claim the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket that was sold in Maine.

  • European gas prices slump to 16-month low

    Natural gas prices in Europe have slumped to a 16-month low as full stockpiles in China forced buyers to send supplies to the continent.

  • Kherson: Russians shell Red Cross premises and children's centre, 7 wounded

    On Sunday, the Russians attacked the premises of the Ukrainian Red Cross and a rehabilitation centre for children with disabilities, as well as a critical infrastructure facility in the city of Kherson.

  • Rio Tinto sees increased volatility as China reopens

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Rio Tinto on Tuesday said that China's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions is set to raise near-term risks of labour and supply-chain shortages, while it also flagged a strong start to iron ore shipments for 2023. The Anglo-Australian miner said consumers remain cautious of China's property market, which has been supportive to the economy, and that slowing global demand poses some risk to its exports. China's property sector was severely mired last year as debt-ridden developers failed to finish projects, but a flurry of property support measures coupled with Beijing's abrupt removal of its zero-COVID policy last month cheered the market.