China Port Delays Spur Ships to Skip Refueling in Singapore

Ann Koh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Container and bulk ships are skipping Asia’s largest refueling hub in Singapore as delays at ports in China and elsewhere prompt vessels to reschedule their stops to save time.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A total of 3,020 ships called at the city state to refuel last month, 441 fewer than a year earlier, according to preliminary data released by the Maritime Port Authority. That’s led to bunker fuel sales falling to 3.77 million tons in March, the lowest seasonally since 2016. Bunkering is the supplying of fuel for use by ships.

Fewer ships are stopping at Singapore as congestion at ports globally prompts companies to skip the transit hub between East and West. Shanghai’s lockdown to contain China’s worst Covid outbreak since 2020 has created gridlock at the world’s largest container port, with queues of vessels building there and at other stops handling diverted shipments. The situation has put more pressure on already strained global supply chains.

Hundreds of bulk ships are waiting off East China to unload raw commodities and are likely to refuel in Guangzhou or Zhoushan instead of Singapore to save on time, traders said. Ships are “locked up waiting in congested areas” and are burning lots of fuel, Jeremy Nixon, chief executive officer of Ocean Network Express, said on April 5.

Singapore is typically a refueling stop for container ships passing through the Strait of Malacca as they take goods from Northeast Asia to Europe. Bulk carriers transporting iron ore from South America to China and tankers carrying crude oil from the Middle East to Asia also pass the port.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. canceled sailings from Europe to Asia that would have included stops in Singapore, according to notices sent to customers.

“Given all the circumstances, it would make more sense to bunker in China than make a call in Singapore, unless the price of bunkers is absolutely monumental,” said Esben Poulssen, chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping in an interview. “It’s no secret that China wants to compete with Singapore in this business.”

(Adds comment from International Chamber of Shipping in last paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Spreading Lockdowns Keeping Metals Supply Chains Snarled

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s virus lockdowns are spreading to other parts of the country, keeping metals supply chains snarled and demand subdued even as the situation in Shanghai seems to be improving.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in Ne

  • Indian bond yields off session highs on short-covering; rupee near 1-month low

    The Indian rupee dropped on Monday to its lowest in nearly a month against the dollar, tracking losses in the stock market and weighed by sharp gains in global crude oil prices, while bond yields pulled back from session highs on short-covering. Oil prices climbed to their highest in nearly three weeks as fears over tight global supply grew, with the deepening crisis in Ukraine raising the prospect of heavier sanctions by the West on top exporter Russia. India imports more than two-thirds of its oil requirements and rising prices tend to push up imported inflation and widen the country's trade and current account deficits.

  • Shanghai: China reports three dead in latest Covid outbreak

    Official figures earlier said there had been no Covid-linked deaths in Shanghai since 2020.

  • China Jitters Mount as Easing Calls Echo Across Trading Floors

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors have a clear message to China’s policy makers: more stimulus is needed, and quickly, to reignite a stalled recovery in markets. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in Next Two YearsThe People’s Bank of China deci

  • BOJ's Kuroda warns recent yen moves 'quite sharp', may hurt businesses

    Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the yen's recent moves have been "quite sharp" and could hurt companies' business plans, offering his strongest warning to date of the risks stemming from the currency's depreciation. Kuroda said there was no change in his assessment that overall, a weak yen was good for the economy since it boosts the value of profits Japanese firms earn overseas. But he added the yen's drop to around 125-126 yen against the dollar, from around 115-116 yen a month ago, was volatile enough to hurt companies.

  • 'BGT' fans upset as singer Loren Allred from 'Greatest Showman' gets Golden Buzzer

    Loren Allred wowed the 'Britain's Got Talent' judges with her performance of hit ballad 'Never Enough'.

  • Can IRA Transactions Trigger the Wash-Sale Rule?

    Right—except if you violate the wash-sale rule, which states that if you bought and sold the same investment for a loss within a 30-day period, then the loss cannot be used to offset gains. This issue becomes more complicated if you repurchased the securities in your IRA. In 2008, the Internal Revenue Service addressed this long-unanswered question.

  • India’s fintech can turn into a $1.3 trillion industry by 2025

    India’s digital payment transactions are expected to jump 268% to 217 billion in the financial year ending 2026, from this fiscal’s figure of 59 billion, a new report has projected. The country’s fintech market is likely to expand to $1.30 trillion (nearly 100 lakh crore rupees) by 2025, according to the report by PwC India. In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region, including India, China, South Korea, and Thailand, grabbed the largest share of real-time payment transactions, it said.

  • 'Too Smelly to Sleep': 13 Days in a Shanghai Isolation Facility

    After Leona Cheng tested positive for the coronavirus late last month, she was told to pack her bags for a hospital stay. When the ambulance came to her apartment in central Shanghai to pick her up two days later, no one said otherwise. So Cheng was surprised when the car pulled up not to a hospital but to a sprawling convention center. Inside, empty halls had been divided into living areas with thousands of makeshift beds. And on exhibition stall partitions, purple signs bore numbers demarcatin

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Easter Monday.

    U.S. investors eager to trade after the holiday weekend will have plenty of news to digest, thanks to corporate earnings. Here’s what you need to know before making any trades on Easter Monday. Is the Stock Market Open on Easter Monday 2022?

  • Cash-Strapped Pakistan Cuts Power to Households on Fuel Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan is cutting electricity to households and industry as the cash-strapped country can no longer afford to buy coal or natural gas from overseas to fuel its power plants.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in Next Two

  • Taxpayers Get Crypto Jolt in Otherwise Shockingly Normal Season

    (Bloomberg) -- The 2022 tax season, predicted by some to be a perfect storm, is coming to a close with barely a stiff wind.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in Next Two YearsFor the first time in three years, the scheduled deadline --

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • Bitcoin Risk-Reward Calculation is Being Upended by Rising Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- A funny thing happened to Bitcoin as interest rates started to rise: trading volumes went way down. Now market-watchers are grappling with the implications and what a world of less-loose monetary policy means for digital assets.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsGold

  • ‘The graveyard shift is the most understaffed:’ I work as a waiter on the Las Vegas Strip. We are overworked, underpaid, and our drunk customers often don’t tip

    ‘You're required to take tables no matter the size of the party. A party can be 4 to 25 persons.’

  • Alex Jones’s Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook Suits

    (Bloomberg) -- A company owned by far-right radio host Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy after being hit by a flurry of lawsuits. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in Next Two YearsInfowars sought Chapter 11 protection in Southern Texas,

  • Elon Musk Suffers a Huge Setback in a Fierce Battle

    Tesla CEO is sued by shareholders of the electric vehicle maker who claim to have been penalized by some of his actions.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

    The truth is, the Social Security checks your great grandparents might have been receiving in the 1950s were much smaller.

  • 29 Entitled Parents Who Had The Audacity To Post These Truly Awful Nanny Jobs

    Nannying for "discounted rent" is NOT the deal parents think it is.View Entire Post ›