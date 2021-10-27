China power generators' profits tumble on record coal prices

FILE PHOTO: Men stand by a car near a coal-fired power plant in Shanghai
Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh
·3 min read

By Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh

BEIJING (Reuters) - Earnings for China's power utilities during the first three quarters of 2021 have plunged as the companies were squeezed by surging coal costs that they could not pass on to consumers.

Huadian Power International, a subsidiary of China Huadian Corp on Tuesday reported profits for the January-September period dropped 58% from a year earlier to 1.6 billion yuan ($251 million) with a third-quarter loss of 1.8 billion yuan.

Huaneng Power International, a listed arm of China Huaneng Group, also said their earnings in the first nine months of the year dropped 91% year-on-year to 783.9 million yuan, with a third quarter loss of 3.5 billion yuan.

Both companies blamed the losses on cost increases from a surge in power demand at the same time coal prices jumped with Huadian plainly saying in its statement, "The decrease in net profit was mainly due to the surge in the price of thermal coal."

Other power generators are also preparing investors for losses.

Huadian Energy, also part of Huadian Group, forecast on Oct. 16 a net loss in the January-September period of 522.9 million yuan, versus a loss of 173.1 million yuan a year earlier. The company will report earnings on Oct. 29.

That same day, Datang International Power Generation, part of China Datang Corp, said profits over the first nine months of the year may fall by up to 100% from a year earlier to 2.67 billion yuan. Earnings will be released on Oct. 28.

(For graphics on China utilities - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/jnpwewoyzpw/Pasted%20image%201635299429312.png)

Chinese power generation firms remain reliant on coal for more than 50% of their electricity generation despite a years-long effort to boost renewable power projects to meet amid Beijing's climate change goals.

Chinese coal prices have gained nearly 190% this year on tight supplies as a result of stringent safety inspections and anti-corruption probes at major mining regions, and heavy rains submerging dozens of coal mines in the northern part of the country.

(For graphics on China’s total power use climbed nearly 14% in Jan-Sep 2021 from the same period in 2020 - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/zdpxorjzrvx/ChinaPowerSince2019.png)

Huadian Power International said its operating costs in the first three quarters of the year rose by 38% year-on-year, while Huaneng Power International said costs climbed by 37% during that time.

However, the firms said that their power tariffs only increased by less than 5% in the first nine months of 2021 from a year ago, despite a surge of electricity sales.

Analysts have estimated that a majority of coal-fired power plants in China are loss-making, while the National Energy Administration since July has been warning that a number of power firms in northwestern and northeastern China were facing operational difficulties because of coal shortages.

Earlier this month, China said it will price all electricity generated by coal-fired plants through market trading mechanisms and allow firms to pass more costs to some customers.

But, analysts from CITIC estimated that the power tariff increases would be inadequate to make most coal power plants profitable based on current coal prices, even though they have fallen by 15% in the past week after the government vowed to control them.

(For graphic on China spot and futures coal prices - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/myvmngrgapr/Pasted%20image%201635302435018.png)

The power tariff rise could offset coal costs by up to 179 yuan per tonne but spot prices at the port of Qinhuangdao, a major coal transportation hub, have risen by 437 yuan per tonne this year, CITIC said.

($1 = 6.3844 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Budget 2021: What is it and when will it happen?

    The Budget - when is it, what does it do and what should we expect to hear from the chancellor?

  • China regulator says will step up efforts to build 'civilised internet'

    China will strengthen its efforts to build a "civilised" internet with an eye on reshaping online behaviour and use it as a platform to disseminate new party theories and promote socialist values, the country's cyberspace regulator said. The head of Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) Zhuang Rongwen said such efforts were crucial to build a "modern socialist country", given that China had over 1 billion netizens and was the world's largest digital society, according to an article published on the front page of the Study Times newspaper on Wednesday. The Study Times is published by the Central Party School, which trains rising officials in the ruling Communist Party.

  • China’s Booming Exports Mean Yuan’s Yearlong Rally Far From Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The yuan has defied a slew of risks to top the rankings of Asian currencies so far this year. There are few signs it’ll be dethroned anytime soon.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking About

  • Washington orders Chinese phone carrier out of US market

    U.S. regulators are expelling a unit of China Telecom Ltd., one of the country's three major state-owned carriers, from the American market as a national security threat amid rising tension with Beijing. China Telecom (Americas) Corp. is required to stop providing domestic interstate and international service in the United States within 60 days, under an order approved Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commission. The Biden administration has extended efforts begun under then-President Donald Trump to limit access to U.S. technology and markets for state-owned Chinese companies due to concern they were security risks or helping with military development.

  • U.S. Ban on China Telecom Signals Broad Concern Over Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- A U.S. ban of China Telecom (Americas) Corp. by regulators shows that broad concerns about Beijing persist in Washington, even as the Biden administration takes steps to improve communications between the world’s biggest economies. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run

  • Goldman Backs China Bulls With Its 50 ‘Common Prosperity’ Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has spotlighted 50 China stocks that stand to benefit from President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” campaign, bolstering the view that Beijing’s regulatory shakeup is also bringing opportunities.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Wat

  • Biden announces $100 million partnership with ASEAN following Trump snub

    President Joe Biden took part in the 2021 Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit on Tuesday morning and announced an investment worth up to $102 million to expand the United States's partnership with the group.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Find Buyers On Dips

    The crude oil markets initially fell a bit during the course of the trading session on Tuesday but found buyers underneath to show signs of strength.

  • China industrial profit growth accelerates in Sept despite cost pressures

    Profits at China's industrial firms rose at a faster pace in September despite surging prices and supply bottlenecks, thanks mainly to stellar growth in mining and raw materials industries although some businesses struggled to shake off the high costs. Profits jumped 16.3% on-year to 738.74 billion yuan ($115.72 billion) the statistics bureau said on Wednesday, quickening from the 10.1% gain reported in August. The industrial sector has been hit by the surging price of coal, supply shortages and power rationing triggered by coal shortages due to emission reduction targets.

  • Mercedes Bets Entry-Level EV Buyers Will Accept Shorter Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Mercedes-Benz will shift to cheaper but less powerful batteries to contain soaring prices for some metals in its range of entry-level models. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutThe

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • 3 Growth Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Any Cryptocurrency

    For well over a century, the stock market has stood head-and-shoulders above all other investment vehicles. In a little over 11 years, we've watched Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gain more than 7,700,000,000%. There's also meme-based coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has racked up gains of greater than 5,000,000% since it debuted less than 15 months ago.

  • Elon Musk’s Fortune Soars $36 Billion in a Day on Hertz Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s personal fortune jumped by $36.2 billion Monday after Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Teslas and filings showed a fresh tranche of options in his moonshot pay package vested. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money

  • Elizabeth Holmes Totally Fooled Betsy DeVos and Pumped Her Family For Millions, Says Witness

    Alex Wong/Getty ImagesThe family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos invested nearly $100 million in Theranos after a marathon meeting with the biotech startup’s founder Elizabeth Holmes, a director of the billionaire’s family office testified on Tuesday.Lisa Peterson, who manages private equity investments for the DeVos clan’s RDV Corporation, told jurors at Holmes’ California wire fraud trial that she and members of the Michigan-based dynasty flew to Silicon Valley in 2014 to meet Holmes

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • Buy These Semiconductor Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    The semiconductor chip industry has been in the news of late – but mostly due to the global chip shortage that is impacting a multitude of downstream industries worldwide. The computer chip backlog is exacerbated by the heavy crimps in the supply chain, and the result has been lower production and headaches for production managers. So let’s look at the bright side. It’s earnings season, and several semiconductor companies will be reporting this week – and from their end, the picture’s not so glo

  • What’s the safest place for retirees to keep an emergency fund?

    If you have retired from full-time work, or will soon, it’s important to have enough liquid assets to keep you from drawing down your portfolio in times of market turbulence. “It keeps you calm and steady in times of market volatility,” says Daniel Lee, director of financial planning and advice at BrightPlan, a financial wellness benefit provider based in San Jose, Calif. “The cash protects your investment portfolio from having to sell something at an unfavorable time.” There are actually two types of funds to help you stay financially secure: a rainy-day fund and an emergency fund, the first smaller than the second.