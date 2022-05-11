China’s Li Urges Fiscal, Monetary Policies to Boost Economy

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang urged officials to use fiscal and monetary policies to stabilize employment and the economy as the country reels from virus outbreaks and rising inflationary pressure.

The world’s second-largest economy came under greater pressure in April due to the latest flareups and bigger-than-expected impact from developments abroad, state broadcaster China Central Television reported, citing a State Council meeting headed by Li.

“We should implement the arrangements of the central committee of the party and the State Council, strengthen confidence, face up to difficulties and challenges, and strive to stabilize the overall economic situation,” the report cited the meeting as saying. “We should further study and use a variety of policy tools to effectively stabilize employment.”

The report said China’s monetary and fiscal policies should prioritize employment but did not elaborate on what measures Beijing will take. Some Chinese analysts, including a former official at the foreign exchange regulator, predict China may cut banks’ reserve requirements and interest rates, possibly in the second quarter.

The meeting of the State Council, the nation’s cabinet, came just days after Li warned of a “complicated and grave” employment situation as Beijing and Shanghai tightened curbs on residents in a bid to contain coronavirus outbreaks in the country’s most important cities. Li instructed government departments and regions to prioritize measures aimed at helping businesses retain jobs and weather the difficulties.

The cabinet also called for stabilizing consumer prices and ensuring grain output and supply, CCTV reported Wednesday.

China’s factory and consumer prices rose faster than expected in April as lockdowns battered supply chains and prompted people to stockpile food.

The producer price index rose 8% from a year earlier compared to 8.3% in March, official data showed Wednesday, above the 7.8% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Consumer-price growth accelerated to 2.1% from 1.5% in the previous month, faster than a projected 1.8% gain.

China’s consumer prices are expected to see a modest increase this year from 2021 due to supply shocks, rising international commodity prices and a low base effect, China Securities Journal said in a report Thursday, citing analysts.

According to the state TV report Wednesday, China will also take the following measures to shore up the economy:

Ensure smooth logistics, especially in major hubs, to stabilize supply chains

Offer another 50 billion yuan ($7.4 billion) of renewable energy subsidies to major state-owned power producers; it also plans capital injection of 10 billion yuan to support coal-powered generators and increase electricity production

Make use of real estate investment trust (REITs) products to help finance infrastructure projects

Exempt some interest payments for college graduates’ student loans

