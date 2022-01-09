China prepares to host Winter Olympics as world passes COVID milestone
CBS News' Elizabeth Palmer reports from Bangkok on global efforts to fight COVID-19 ahead of the Winter Olympics.
Roughly 52% of eligible South Carolina residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Serbian tennis star remains detained over a COVID-19 protocol dispute.
Officials in the city of Tianjin began mass testing the entire 14 million population for COVID-19 on Sunday after discovering a cluster of cases, AP reported.Why it matters: Beijing, roughly 70 miles from Tianjin, will host the Olympics in less than a month.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Twenty of Tianjin's residents have tested positive for the virus, with at least two people — a 10-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman — infected wit
Ohio State is adding passing game coordinator to wide receivers coach Brian Hartline's title.
The former Senate majority leader, who died of complications from pancreatic cancer on Dec. 28, was honored in Las Vegas on Saturday
What's next for Nathan Chen? 2022 Winter Olympic Games, then Yale
PayPal’s CEO and president did not learn his most important business lesson in the C-suite of the $215-billion fintech platform, which he has led since 2014; nor in his previous top jobs at T-Mobile, Sprint, Virgin Mobile or Priceline. In his mind, it came from Krav Maga, the Israeli martial art, which he learned as a teenager and, at 63, still practices every day: “If you stand still, you’re asking to be hit,” Dan Schulman says. Schulman’s industry is in rapid motion these days: The new technologies of distributed finance and cryptocurrency are radically reshaping people’s behavior, and prompting central banks to scramble to adapt.
Australia on Monday surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases, with more than half of them recorded in the past week, as the Omicron variant ripped through most of the country driving up hospitalisation numbers and putting a strain on supply chains. Having successfully kept a lid on its virus caseload through aggressive lockdowns and tough border controls earlier in the pandemic, Australia is now suffering record infections as the country begins to live with the virus after higher vaccinations. Australia's strict border rules are again in focus after authorities cancelled tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa over questions about his vaccine exemption.
A SWAT team callout that brought heavily armed sheriff's personnel to the Santa Susana Knolls area Friday ended quietly, plus more local news.
Demi Lovato returned home this week after completing another stint in rehab, a source close to the singer told Page Six on Saturday morning.
Climbers brave freezing temperatures in an ice climbing festival held in Sandstone, Minnesota. "Dealing with the cold is definitely a big part of ice climbing," participant Ethan Baker says. For fellow climber Catherine Schneider, it's all about the views: "That's why I like it, and it's quiet and you are in places where mostly you couldn't normally be."
The U.S. government hasn't comprehensively studied UFOs in decades — but not all ufologists are excited about a new Pentagon investigative office.
Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal's Australian Open preparations remain on track after he beat American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 in the final of the Melbourne Summer Set on Sunday.
China's pledge to appoint a Horn of Africa peace envoy has been interpreted by some regional observers as an "official" move away from its traditional position of non-intervention in other countries' affairs and a sign of its growing confidence on the international stage. Foreign Minister Wang Yi also called for a regional peace conference during his visit to Kenya last week, in which he praised the region's "unique strategic position and great development potential". But the region - home to Dj
Samina was one of thousands trapped in freezing conditions trying to reach the town of Murree.
Around the world, the name Disney is usually associated with classic characters such as Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh, but in China, soft toys of LinaBell - a pink fox that did not exist until four months ago - have become the latest offerings from the "happiest place on Earth" to set off a mania among young consumers. Three days before New Year's Eve, thousands of people lined up outside the Shanghai Disney Resort overnight, braving the cold weather in hope of grabbing a prized limited Chris
For something that doesn’t exist yet, web3 sure is getting a lot of people riled up. It’s on the tip of tongues these days in Silicon Valley.
Halfway around the world from Mexico, North Korea is now claiming the burrito was invented by Kim Jong Un’s late father, according to reports.
People should stay away from the special vehicles used to ferry people to and from the Winter Olympic venues in the event of a traffic incident, Beijing's traffic management authority warned on Sunday. Personnel involved in the Winter Olympics will be kept in a "closed loop" operation and should avoid contact with people outside it, the Beijing Traffic Management Bureau said in a post on its Twitter-like Weibo account. On Wednesday organisers said they had begun the "closed loop" operation, in which participants can only leave if they are exiting the country or undergo quarantine, to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak among Games participants from leaking into China's general public.