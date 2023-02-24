China Prepares to Police AI as ChatGPT Frenzy Spreads

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China will introduce rules to govern the use of artificial intelligence across a swath of industries, moving to regulate emergent spheres as ChatGPT fever sweeps the world’s No. 2 economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The government will push for the safe and controllable application of AI services, which it considers a strategic industry, officials from the Ministry of Science and Technology told reporters on Friday. And it will continue to monitor its evolution over the longer term to gain a better understanding of the ethical concerns surrounding AI and other transformative technologies, Science Minister Wang Zhigang said.

San Francisco-based OpenAI’s conversational bot has captivated users since its rollout months ago, prompting a plethora of American and Chinese corporations to unveil similar projects and inflaming AI-linked stocks. Wang’s remarks follow reports that regulators have forced Chinese apps and websites to terminate services that route users to ChatGPT, in part because of content and data security concerns.

The introduction of regulations may be intended to ensure ChatGPT-like services hew to the Communist Party’s non-negotiable censorship of controversial or undesirable content online. But it could also be a boon to companies like Baidu Inc., providing clearer ground rules for future services.

Chinese AI-related stocks rallied Friday after the ministry’s proclamation. Beijing Deep Glint Technology Co. jumped more than 3%, 360 Security Technology Inc. gained as much as 7% and AI chipmaker Cambricon Technologies Corp. surged 7.3%.

Read more: ChatGPT Lookalikes Proliferate in China on Tencent’s WeChat

About three weeks ago, Baidu’s shares soared 13% after Bloomberg News first reported its plans for a ChatGPT-like service. It has since reaffirmed plans to roll out its Ernie Bot conversational AI in March, while Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has said it’s working to integrate generative AI in several of its products. Other high-profile Chinese enterprises, including brokerage China International Capital Corp Ltd., are already experimenting with the technology’s potential to transform everything from finance to health care.

“We have to see that ChatGPT is doing very well,” Wang said at Friday’s briefing. “Following the emergence of a new technology, including AI, our country will introduce relevant measures (to regulate them) in an ethical manner.”

The field of AI is among several in which the US and China are racing for the lead, part of a broader struggle for technology and geopolitical supremacy. Some experts believe the Asian power has the edge in terms of the sheer amounts of data required to train AI platforms.

A parallel race among global tech giants has intensified since ChatGPT took the internet by storm. Microsoft Corp., which owns a stake in OpenAI, showed off how the technology could supplement its Bing search engine. Not to be outdone, Google demonstrated a novel service called Bard that would incorporate similar features.

It’s unclear however how Beijing views private sector involvement in the sensitive field, particularly given a deep-seated suspicion of increasingly powerful internet firms that resulted in crackdowns on sector leaders from Ant Group Co. to Alibaba and Didi Global Inc.

ChatGPT’s users have pointed to the dangers of abusing the technology, from the ability to draw out disturbing responses to its longer-term ability to displace humans at work.

Wang said it will take time to draw up Chinese regulations.

The regulatory measures “will come after we understand the technology,” he said.

(Updates with share action from the fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The editor of a sci-fi magazine says he's getting flooded with plagiarized short stories as AI tools take off: 'It quickly got out of hand'

    The editor of Clarkesworld said the magazine has stopped taking submissions after receiving more than 500 short stories flagged for plagiarism.

  • Yellen warns China of ‘serious consequences’ if it helps Russia evade US sanctions

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned China of “serious consequences” if it helps Russia evade U.S. sanctions, calling for even tighter economic restrictions on Moscow as the Ukraine war nears its one year mark. “We have made clear that providing material support to Russia or assistance with any kind of systemic sanctions evasion would be a…

  • TikTok Is Probed by Canadian Regulators Over Data Collection From Young Users

    (Bloomberg) -- Four privacy regulators in Canada are launching an investigation into TikTok over its collection, use and disclosure of personal information — including whether it’s complying with laws when dealing with younger users. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends

  • US Likely to Put a Tech Cap on South Korean Chipmaking in China

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is likely to impose a limit on the chip production capabilities of Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. in China, a senior American official said, as Washington works with allies to curb Beijing’s access to cutting-edge technologies.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Min

  • $94 Billion Fund Manager Acadian Says Yen Set to Extend Slide as Fed Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen is poised to drop back toward the 32-year lows that it hit in late 2022 as the Federal Reserve extends its policy-tightening campaign beyond what many in financial markets anticipate. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming True in Southern Job Market

  • Chinese Cloud Service Provider Is Said to Mull $200 Million IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Shenzhen Cloudsky Technologies Co. is considering an initial public offering that could raise about $200 million as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Wo

  • Dems consider break with tradition to get Biden more judges

    Even as Democrats celebrated the 100th judicial confirmation of Joe Biden's presidency, they are clamoring for more — and some are flirting with ending a century-long Senate practice to help make it happen. The rising friction over what in Washington parlance is known as the “blue slip” is creating tensions on the Senate panel that handles judicial nominations and prompting stern warnings from Republicans about a dangerous escalation in the partisanship that already dominates the judicial confirmation process. The clash over Senate procedure could have major ramifications for Biden as he seeks to fill as many court vacancies as possible during the final two years of his term.

  • Indian PM Modi urges G20 to focus on unsustainable debt

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The financial viability of many countries is being threatened by unsustainable debt, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, as he called for the Group of 20 (G20) to focus on the world's most vulnerable citizens. Trust in international financial institutions has eroded, partly because the lenders had been slow to reform themselves, Modi said in a video message at the beginning of a two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

  • China finance veteran Zhu set to head central bank- sources

    BEIJING (Reuters) -A career banker and head of a state-run financial conglomerate, Zhu Hexin, is likely to become governor of China's central bank after next month's annual session of parliament, according to people familiar with the matter. The news was first reported on Thursday by the Wall Street Journal, which also said He Lifeng, head of China's state planning agency and a longtime confidant of President Xi Jinping, is likely to become the central bank's Communist Party chief.

  • Singapore’s Grab Dives After Concerns Mount About Slowing Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Ltd. plunged its most in almost five months despite bringing forward its profitability target, reflecting concerns about slowing growth as the Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food-delivery provider trims spending.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landi

  • The iPhone 15 Will Have a Dynamic Island, Whether You Like It or Not

    It will be nearly the end of the year before we see Apple’s next phone in person, but the rumor mill started churning pretty early on for the iPhone 15. This week, we’re looking at leaked three-dimensional CAD files rendered at 9to5Mac that supposedly show what the iPhone 15 will look like. Unsurprisingly, it looks very similar to the iPhone 14. But it looks like the base iPhone 15 is going to have the Dynamic Island, which was previously only on the 14 Pro/Pro Max.

  • Apple is Making Progress on a Big Opportunity

    Apple has been working to add functionality to its watches and has seen positive developments in a key health area.

  • Apple's Mac Mini M2 and M2 Pro models get their first Amazon discounts

    The Mac Mini computers with M2 and M2 Pro are the cheapest way to get Apple's latest processors, and now Amazon is sweetening the deal a bit more.

  • Security researchers warn of a new class of Apple bugs

    Security researchers say they have uncovered a “new class” of vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to bypass Apple’s security protections in iOS and macOS to access users' sensitive data. Trellix’s Advanced Research Center published details this week of the privilege escalation vulnerabilities — meaning they allow someone to gain an elevated level of access to the system — affecting both iPhones and Macs. Trellix warned that the class of bugs, which range from medium to high severity, could — if left unpatched — allow malicious apps to escape their protective "sandbox" and access sensitive information on someone's device, including a person's messages, location data, call history and photos.

  • Apple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has a moonshot-style project underway that dates back to the Steve Jobs era: noninvasive and continuous blood glucose monitoring.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming True in Southern Jo

  • A 50-inch ultra-high-def smart TV for just $250? You've got to see it to believe it

    Looking for a new TV? You can't go wrong with this $250 50-inch beauty.

  • Microsoft spent over a decade on the new Bing. Then ChatGPT happened.

    Using AI, Microsoft might finally mount a challenge to Google’s dominance in search.

  • Google Reaches Another Quantum Computing Milestone

    Google's Quantum AI team has reached a second milestone on the path to an error-reduced quantum computer with real-world applications.

  • GenZers who own an Android have lost track of how many times they've been bullied for not having an iPhone but they still refuse to switch

    Two Android users say they've heard all the jokes and comments from their iPhone-wielding friends, but they won't waver.

  • Need a laptop? This top-rated 'workhorse' is over 70% off — just $360

    If you want a better computer for home or work, look no further — this amazingly priced model is the perfect solution.