China is preparing for war with the West

The Foreign Secretary’s Mansion House speech on China may go down in history, but for all the wrong reasons. In remarks released ahead of his set-piece address on Tuesday night, he urged China to come clean about its “biggest military build-up in peacetime”, warning of the risks of a “tragic miscalculation”. Yet, bizarrely, he also argued that Britain must continue to engage with China. “To give up on China would be to give up on addressing humanity’s biggest problems,” he stated.

It suggests that the British Government has learned nothing from the litany of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) lies and abuses exposed during the pandemic; from the fate of Tibet, Inner Mongolia, Hong Kong and Xinjiang; from Beijing’s crude imperialist ambitions to annex Taiwan, a de facto sovereign democracy; and from their crucial economic support for Vladimir Putin and his atrocities in Ukraine.

The CCP, a vastly wealthy, unelected gang of Marxist revolutionaries, is busily pursuing asymmetric warfare with the US and the rest of the free world, while building up arsenals of everything from drone swarms and lasers to nuclear warheads and hypersonic missiles capable of winning or forestalling full-on nuclear hostilities. The only reason one would acquire these weapons is the expectation of future confrontation with the West; it plainly shows who they perceive the real enemy to be.

“Peacetime” and “peaceful co-existence” are not in the Communist dictionary. Some commentators might argue that nuclear proliferation cannot be solved without China. But the CCP’s bid for world domination in place of the declining West is backed by massive nuclear proliferation. Can Britain alone alter this by continuing to “engage”?

The same disconnection from reality informs the notion that solving global warming requires cooperation with Beijing. Xi Jinping is heavily dependent on coal – his idea of cleaner energy involves geostrategic quantities of imported oil and gas from Russia and Iran. With Xi in power, the chances of a serious reduction in China’s emissions seem slim.

The British Government is also keen to emphasise the importance of working with China to prevent future pandemics. Yet when the Covid-19 outbreak started, the CCP deliberately ignored its obligations under the International Health Regulations, misleading the World Health Organisation about the fact of human-to-human transmission long enough for the virus to spread across the globe. The CCP still refuses to share vital Covid data, and there is every chance that the next pandemic will originate in China, and that the CCP will again try to cover it up.

In short: Britain appears to be in wilful denial of the ruthless truth of Xi’s regime.

And that’s before one even considers its brutality at home: years before their putsch in Hong Kong, Beijing assured a very senior UK visitor that torture was illegal in the Chinese judicial system. They did not respond when he handed them a Chinese police gazette recording hundreds of cases of torture the previous year in a single province.

Here and now, Xi and Putin are colluding to disunite and overthrow the democratic, law-based international order. To do so, they use everything from cyber and human espionage to bribery and influence operations, threats to key national infrastructure, “grey zone” operations, coercive diplomacy, theft of key military and security technologies, collusion with tyrannical regimes, subversion of international institutions to industrial-scale black propaganda and disinformation campaigns.

In the well-chosen words of Rishi Sunak, “China is consciously competing for global influence using all the levers of state power.” But despite the obvious implications of this statement, the British Government persists in a contradictory and weak approach to confronting the greatest security challenge the international community has ever faced.

Baudelaire was right: “The smartest ruse of the devil is persuading you that he doesn’t exist”. It’s time for a genuine policy refresh: one combining honest dialogue and a big stick.

Matthew Henderson is an associate fellow at the Council on Geostrategy