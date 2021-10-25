China president Xi Jinping marks 50th anniversary at UN

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
People&#39;s Republic of China (PRC) President Xi Jinping delivers remarks at the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters on September 28, 2015 in New York City
People's Republic of China (PRC) President Xi Jinping delivers remarks at the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters on September 28, 2015 in New York City

China's president Xi Jinping marked the country's 50 years of membership in the UN with a speech calling for greater global cooperation.

China was a founding member of the UN but was blocked by the US from taking up its seat until 1971.

Mr Xi repeated calls for global cooperation at the UN, adding that issues like terrorism, climate change and cyber security required multilateral solutions.

He did not mention Taiwan.

Taiwan lost its seat at the UN after China - a permanent member of the UN security council - joined the organisation in 1971.

China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, while Taiwan claims to be a free and independent country.

However, China's One China policy asserts that there is only one sovereign Chinese government, and that Taiwan is an inseparable part of the country that is to be reunified one day with the mainland.

Mr Xi said that the decision to " recognise the representatives of the government of the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations ... was a victory for the Chinese people and a victory for people of the world".

There have been rising tensions between China and Taiwan in recent months.

China has flown military planes and fighter jets into Taiwan's air defence zone, prompting the island's defence minister to say tensions between the two countries were at their worst in 40 years.

You may also like...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan, U.S. discuss UN participation ahead of key anniversary

    Taiwanese and U.S. officials have discussed how Taiwan can "meaningfully" participate at the United Nations just days before Chinese President Xi Jinping will give a speech to mark his country's half century since accession to the global body. Taiwan, using its formal name the Republic of China, held the Chinese seat at the United Nations until Oct. 25, 1971, when it was voted out as representative of the country in favour of the People's Republic of China, which had won a civil war in 1949 and forced the republican government to flee to the island. China says that Taiwan is one of its provinces, and so it has the sole right to represent Taiwan internationally.

  • Why violent crime surged in 2020 — and why it's not over yet

    2020 saw a historic rise in homicides in the U.S. — the vast majority committed with a gun — and the upward trend is continuing in 2021.Why it matters: The murder surge represents a sharp break from decades of reductions in violent, gun-driven crime in the U.S., and experts are divided on what caused the increase — and therefore, what to do about it. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCurbing the rise in shootings will require addr

  • Hong Kong's zero-COVID policy undermining financial hub status - industry group

    A financial industry group warned on Monday that Hong Kong's zero-COVID policy and strict quarantine requirements for international travellers threatens to undermine the city's status as a financial hub. The Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA) said a survey of members, including some of the world's largest banks and asset managers, showed 48% were contemplating moving staff or functions away from Hong Kong due to operational challenges, which included uncertainty regarding when and how travel and quarantine restrictions will be lifted. Hong Kong has some of the most stringent travel restrictions in the world and is virtually COVID-19 free, however unlike regional rival Singapore, which is slowly re-opening its borders, the Chinese-ruled city has no public plan for opening up to international travellers.

  • How China’s past shapes Xi's thinking - and his view of the world

    Heightened tensions with Taiwan has the world wondering where President Xi Jinping sees China on the world stage.

  • India's Groww valued at $3 billion in $251 million funding

    Groww has tripled its valuation to $3 billion in just six months as the Indian fintech startup looks to broaden its offerings and help more millennials start their investment journey in the world’s second largest internet market. Iconiq Growth led the Bangalore-based startup’s $251 million Series E financing round. Alkeon, Lone Pine Capital and Steadfast as well as existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, YC Continuity, Tiger Global, and Propel Venture Partners “significantly” participated in the new round.

  • Alibaba’s Value Drop Tops The World One Year After Ma’s Speech

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Moscow decries U.S. move to call Russians 'homeless' for visa purposes

    Russia on Sunday condemned a decision by the United States to add Russians seeking U.S. visas to a list of "homeless nationals" who can apply for visas in third countries. The move allowed Russians to apply for U.S. visas in Warsaw instead of their home country after the American Embassy stopped processing most visa applications in May due to Moscow's ban on employing embassy staff in Russia.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

    Upgrade your vacuum, try a DNA testing kit and more without breaking the bank by shopping these Amazon deals.

  • China will uphold world peace, Xi says on anniversary of return to U.N

    BEIJING (Reuters) -President Xi Jinping vowed on Monday that China would always uphold world peace and international rules, amid concerns expressed by the United States and other countries over the nation's increasing assertiveness globally. The comments come after Taiwan said this month that military tension with China was at its worst in more than 40 years, amid mounting worries that the giant neighbour might try to take back by military force the self-ruled island it claims as its own. In a speech marking the 50th anniversary of China's return to the United Nations, Xi said it would always be the "builder of world peace" and a "protector of international order," state news agency Xinhua said.

  • 'Darling, we're the young ones.' Sir Cliff Richard proves he has still got the moves

    By the time the long delayed Great 80 tour finally rolled into London town, its star had turned 81. “We are the survivors, and we survived that terrible time,” Sir Cliff Richard told his audience, as they bathed in a warm atmosphere of mutual delight at having got this far. And I am not just talking about the pandemic. Richard scored his first smash aged 17 in 1958 and landed a top 5 album in the UK charts last year, in a hit-making career that has now spanned eight decades. “It’s getting harder

  • German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May

    Germany recorded the highest incidence of coronavirus infections since mid-May on Saturday, reaching the threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 in the past seven days that used to be the yardstick for imposing a strict lockdown. However, Health Minister Jens Spahn noted that Germany could cope much better now due to vaccination, although he said restrictions like mask wearing and limits on indoor activity for unvaccinated people would stay until next spring. The seven-day incidence rate of cases - which until August was used to decide whether to impose more stringent COVID-19 curbs - rose to 100 on Saturday from 95 on Friday, the Robert Koch Institute responsible for disease control said.

  • Russian, Chinese warships hold first joint patrols in the Pacific

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian and Chinese warships held their first joint patrols in the western Pacific Ocean over the past week, Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday, a move Japan said it was monitoring. Moscow and Beijing, which staged naval cooperation drills in the Sea of Japan earlier in October, have cultivated closer military and diplomatic ties in recent years at a time when their relations with the West have soured. The naval manoeuvres, which Russia said ran from Sunday through Saturday, have been closely watched https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/china-russia-navy-ships-jointly-sail-through-japan-strait-2021-10-19 by Japan, which said earlier in the week that a group of 10 vessels from China and Russia sailed through the Tsugaru Strait separating Japan's main island and its northern island of Hokkaido.

  • Elon Musk rolls back newest 'Full Self-Driving' beta due to software issues

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company has temporarily pulled back the latest version of the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software less than a day after its release. Autopilot comes standard on Tesla vehicles. It is still an advanced driver assistance system, and drivers need to be fully attentive even when FSD is engaged.

  • Yellen says U.S. is not losing control of inflation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that the United States was not losing control of inflation, and that she expected inflation levels to return to normal by the second half of next year. Yellen, in an interview on CNN, said spending in President Joe Biden's domestic infrastructure and Build Back Better packages would be allocated over the next 10 years, but she did not say whether that would exacerbate inflation. "I don't think we're about to lose control of inflation," Yellen said.

  • Late Show Me More: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and PUPPIES

    Did we mention Nick Offerman, Issa Rae, H.E.R., Charlamagne Tha God, Andie MacDowell, Adam Schiff AND Kacey Musgraves? Those superstars were all here too! Head backstage with us for an extra special episode of #LateShowMeMore #Colbert #BehindTheScenes

  • Campaigning in Virginia, 'bomb cyclone', Dodgers vs. Braves: 5 things to know this weekend

    Justice Clarence Thomas celebrates 30 years on Supreme Court, a big weather event is expected to hit the West and more news to start your weekend.

  • Texans coach David Culley attributes DT Maliek Collins’ roughing the passer call to ‘playing hard’

    Houston Texans coach David Culley says that defensive tackle Maliek Collins' roughing the passer penalty was just the result of "playing hard."

  • Biden carries Trump's hard line toward Beijing to coming summits

    As world leaders prepare to gather within days for major meetings in Rome and Scotland, the administration’s China strategy is being put to the test.

  • 'There could be still hundreds of Americans' in Afghanistan, former U.S. envoy says

    Zalmay Khalilzad, the former lead negotiator of America's withdrawal from Afghanistan, spoke publicly for the first time since his resignation.

  • ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Mocks John Cena’s “Weird” Apology To China

    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver tackled the topic of Taiwan on Sunday night which made for the perfect opportunity to mock John Cena. Cena apologized to China in May after stating Taiwan is the first country to be able to watch F9 while being interviewed by a Taiwanese outlet about the action film’s upcoming […]