China probes 'blind box' funds for contract compliance - China Securities Journal

FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is probing "blind box" funds to ensure that investment positions are in compliance with the stated contractual terms, the China Securities Journal reported on Thursday.

The news comes as chaotic scenes erupted at the headquarters of cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group in recent days as disgruntled investors crowded its lobby to demand repayment of loans and financial products.

Such "blind box" funds — those that are opaque or have been misnamed — have led to investor losses as money has been invested in sectors not set out in the fund agreement, as per the report.

There is a view in the industry that making money for investors is the most important thing and that the means used to do so are irrelevant, the paper said.

"Regulatory authorities were concerned about the issue of funds' 'style drift', especially for fund products that have a high degree of market attention and involve many holders," the paper reported, quoting a person from a Shenzhen fund company.

(Reporting by Engen Tham and Wang Jing; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccine Czar Kono Will Win Japan Leadership Race, Say Economists

    (Bloomberg) -- Vaccine czar Taro Kono is seen winning elections this month to become Japan’s next prime minister, supporting more stimulus for the pandemic-hit economy and continuity in central bank policy at least for now.Some 27 out of 36 respondents in a Bloomberg survey of economists see Kono winning the race to replace outgoing premier Yoshihide Suga in a party election Sept. 29. Six analysts said they expect former foreign minister and ex-ruling party policy chief Fumio Kishida to win. For

  • Should companies pay workers bonuses for turning up on time?

    Amazon has announced it will be offering a £50 weekly bonus for some of its permanent UK employees for turning up to work on time.

  • Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan warn of Evergrande's debt woes spillover risks

    LONDON (Reuters) -Evergrande Group's debt crisis could pose spillover risks to the broader Chinese property sector, Goldman Sachs said in a note on Wednesday. "We believe that further disruptions to the company's property development operations can be very negative for sentiment amongst domestic property buyers and investors, and potentially spill over to the broader property sector," Goldman Sachs' Kenneth Ho and Chakki Ting wrote in the note.

  • US stocks erase early gains, close lower as inflation data spurs questions about the Fed's next move

    US stocks erased earlier gains Tuesday even after key inflation data revealed prices rose less than expected in August. The Dow fell nearly 300 points.

  • Chinese ambassador barred from UK parliament

    China has hit out at the UK for barring its ambassador from attending an event in the British parliament, describing the move as "despicable" and "cowardly."Zheng Zeguang had been due to speak at an event in parliament on Wednesday, but was told by the parliamentary speaker that he could not attend while Beijing’s own sanctions remain in place against a number of MPs and peers.China placed the sanctions on five British lawmakers, including the former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith, in March after they highlighted alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang province.Beijing accused them of spreading what it said were "lies and disinformation" over the treatment of Uighur Muslims.China took the action after Britain, the United States, the European Union and Canada imposed parallel sanctions on senior Chinese officials.Those targeted were accused of the mass internment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.This latest flare-up between Beijing and London comes at a time when the two sides have already been trading barbs over a range of issues, including China's reforms in former British colony Hong Kong and China's trade policy.

  • China Evergrande's liquidity crisis deepens, report flags interest payment miss

    China's major banks have been notified by the housing authority that Evergrande Group won't be able to pay loan interest due Sept. 20, Bloomberg reported, underlining the broadening impact of the property developer's liquidity crisis. The troubles ailing the nation's no. 2 property developer have already sparked social anger among investors and homebuyers and raised risks for China's vast financial system. Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development (MOHURD) held a meeting with the banks this week, the Bloomberg report said on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

  • Brookfield, PSP Said to Revive Sale of French Towers Firm TDF

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board are considering reviving the sale of a controlling stake in French towers company TDF Infrastructure, after previous plans to do so stalled, according to people familiar with the matter. The investment firms may begin a formal sale process before the end of the year that could value TDF at more than 5 billion euros ($5.9 billion), the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidentia

  • Canadians rush to early polls in election, mail-in ballots underwhelm

    Canadians voted in advanced polls in record numbers ahead of an upcoming election, some looking to beat crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released this week, though an expected avalanche of mail-in ballots has failed to materialize. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who called the snap Sept. 20 election to try to secure a majority, is now fighting to keep his job with his Liberal party in a tight race https://reut.rs/39b2LbW against their main rival, the Conservatives. Nearly 5.8 million Canadians voted early this election, up 18.5% from the 2019 vote, preliminary data from Elections Canada shows.

  • General Electric (GE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    General Electric (GE) closed at $102.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day.

  • Banker Says India Credit Market Worst She’s Seen in Two Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- A veteran banker at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. said that strains in India’s bond market are at the highest she’s seen in her two-decade career.The flood of cash that the Reserve Bank of India has pumped into the market amid the pandemic has headed into shorter notes with top ratings, while there’s little demand for weaker credit due in more than three years, according to Sujata Guhathakurta, the head of debt capital markets at the Mumbai-based lender. Companies are instead getting f

  • Mother and daughter duo charged with storming the Capitol on 6 January

    Jean Lavin and her 19-year-old daughter Carla Krzywicki were accused of taking part in the riot after a Facebook friend tipped off the FBI

  • Melbourne readies for anti-lockdown protest as COVID-19 cases surge

    Australia's Victoria state reported on Thursday the year's biggest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases as authorities plan to pause public transport and deploy thousands of police in Melbourne ahead of an anti-lockdown protest over the weekend. Public transport into the city will be shut from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, roads blocked and thousands of police officers deployed in Melbourne, the state capital, Victoria police said Wednesday evening. Melbourne's 5 million residents have been enduring their sixth lockdown, the most by any Australian city since the pandemic began, with officials aiming to exit the strict stay-home rules through higher vaccination rates.

  • Team 'transitory' shouldn't breathe a sigh of relief over inflation just yet: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

  • Evergrande: Shares in cash-strapped China property giant plunge

    Evergrande has also seen a rare protest staged by investors at its headquarters in Shenzhen.

  • China Property Slowdown Deepens as Evergrande Hurts Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s residential property slowdown deepened last month, signaling that regulatory tightening and an escalating crisis at the country’s most indebted developer are hurting buyer sentiment. Home sales by value slumped 20% in August from a year earlier, the biggest drop since the onset of the coronavirus shut swathes of the economy at the start of last year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics data released Wednesday.New-home prices in 70 cit

  • Major Tax Changes Are in the Works. What Advisors Need to Know.

    The House Ways and Means Committee’s draft tax plan was largely what advisors expected, but it did contain a few important surprises.

  • Elizabeth Warren takes aim at high ethereum network fees that she says could wipe out small investors

    The senator criticized the high fees imposed on ethereum to secure transactions during heightened volatility, saying investors could get jammed.

  • Casinos could be the next target in China’s crackdown on social vice

    Gambling has allowed the former Portuguese colony to flourish, but Beijing's campaign against social vice looms.

  • CA Governor Gavin Newsom to stay in office, President Biden to meet with CEOs over vaccine mandates, SpaceX launching all-civilian crew into space

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down today's top headlines in Down to Business.

  • Biden denies China's Xi turned down meeting offer

    U.S. President Joe Biden denied on Tuesday a media report that his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, last week turned down an offer from Biden for a face-to-face meeting. The Financial Times cited multiple people briefed on a 90-minute call between the two leaders last week as saying Xi did not take Biden up on the offer and instead insisted that Washington adopt a less strident tone toward Beijing. "It's not true," Biden said when asked by reporters if he was disappointed that Xi did not want to meet with him.