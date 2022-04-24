China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions

FILE - Smoke and steam rise from towers at the coal-fired Urumqi Thermal Power Plant as seen from a plane in Urumqi in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 21, 2021. China is promoting coal-fired power as the ruling Communist Party tries to revive a sluggish economy, prompting warnings that Beijing is setting back efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JOE McDONALD
·4 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China is promoting coal-fired power as the ruling Communist Party tries to revive a sluggish economy, prompting warnings Beijing is setting back efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source.

Official plans call for boosting coal production capacity by 300 million tons this year, according to news reports. That is equal to 7% of last year’s output of 4.1 billion tons, which was an increase of 5.7% over 2020.

China is one of the biggest investors in wind and solar, but jittery leaders called for more coal-fired power after economic growth plunged last year and shortages caused blackouts and factory shutdowns. Russia’s attack on Ukraine added to anxiety that foreign oil and coal supplies might be disrupted.

“This mentality of ensuring energy security has become dominant, trumping carbon neutrality,” said Li Shuo, a senior global policy adviser for Greenpeace. “We are moving into a relatively unfavorable time period for climate action in China.”

Officials face political pressure to ensure stability as President Xi Jinping prepares to try to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as ruling party leader in the autumn.

Coal is important for “energy security,” Cabinet officials said at an April 20 meeting that approved plans to expand production capacity, according to Caixin, a business news magazine.

The ruling party also is building power plants to inject money into the economy and revive growth that sank to 4% over a year earlier in the final quarter of 2021, down from the full year's 8.1% expansion.

Governments have pledged to try to limit warming of the atmosphere to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above the level of pre-industrial times. Leaders say what they really want is a limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

Scientists say even if the world hits the 2-degree goal in the 2015 Paris climate pact and the 2021 Glasgow follow-up agreement, that still will lead to higher seas, stronger storms, extinctions of plants and animals and more people dying from heat, smog and infectious diseases.

China is the top producer and consumer of coal. Global trends hinge on what Beijing does.

The Communist Party has rejected binding emissions commitments, citing its economic development needs. Beijing has avoided joining governments that promised to phase out use of coal-fired power.

In a 2020 speech to the United Nations, Xi said carbon emissions will peak by 2030, but he announced no target for the amount. Xi said China aims for carbon neutrality, or removing as much from the atmosphere by planting trees and other tactics as is emitted by industry and households, by 2060.

China accounts for 26.1% of global emissions, more than double the U.S. share of 12.8%, according to the World Resources Institute. Rhodium Group, a research firm, says China emits more than all developed economies combined.

Per person, China’s 1.4 billion people on average emit the equivalent of 8.4 tons of carbon dioxide annually, according to WRI. That is less than half the U.S. average of 17.7 tons but more than the European Union’s 7.5 tons.

China has abundant supplies of coal and produced more than 90% of the 4.4 billion tons it burned last year. More than half of its oil and gas is imported and leaders see that as a strategic risk.

China’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2060 appears to be on track, but using more coal “could jeopardize this, or at least slow it down and make it more costly,” Clare Perry of the Environmental Investigations Agency said in an email.

Promoting coal will make emissions “much higher than they need to be” by the 2030 peak year, said Perry.

“This move runs entirely counter to the science,” she said.

Beijing has spent tens of billions of dollars on building solar and wind farms to reduce reliance on imported oil and gas and clean up its smog-choked cities. China accounted for about half of global investment in wind and solar in 2020.

Still, coal is expected to supply 60% of its power in the near future.

Beijing is cutting millions of jobs to shrink its bloated, state-owned coal mining industry, but output and consumption still are rising.

Authorities say they are shrinking carbon emissions per unit of economic output. The government reported a reduction of 3.8% last year, better than 2020′s 1% but down from a 5.1% cut in 2017.

Last year’s total energy use increased 5.2% over 2020 after a revival of global demand for Chinese exports propelled a manufacturing boom, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Stimulus spending also might raise carbon output if it pays for building more bridges, train stations and other public works. That would encourage carbon-intensive steel and cement production.

China’s coal-fired power plants operate at about half their capacity on average, but building more creates jobs and economic activity, said Greenpeace’s Li. He said even if the power isn’t needed now, local leaders face pressure to make them pay for themselves.

“That locks China into a more high-carbon path,” Li said. “It’s very difficult to fix.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canada has long feared the chaos of US politics

    Anti-Catholic riots, like this one in Philadelphia in 1844, worried Canadians. H. Bucholzer via Library of CongressWhen the nation of Canada was founded in 1867, its people deliberately chose a form of government meant to avoid the mistakes and problems they saw in the U.S. government next door. That helps explain why Canadian police used emergency powers to arrest hundreds of people and tow dozens of vehicles while ending the trucker protests in Ottawa, Canada’s capital. Since its founding, Can

  • 3 Unstoppable Dow Dividend Aristocrats That Are Passive Income Machines

    The stock market is all over the place these days, notching a combination of up days and brutal down days as it struggles to interpret a mixed bag of macroeconomic data and company-specific problems. Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) are all Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks and all have proven short-term and long-term upside potential that makes them good companies to buy even if volatility escalates from here.

  • Missionaries describe relief efforts in war-torn Ukraine

    During peacetime, Youth With a Mission Kyiv works with orphans and families in Kyiv.

  • China capable of adapting to U.S. Fed policy changes - FX regulator

    China is capable of adapting to policy changes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and authorities expect uncertainties abroad to have a smaller impact on the Chinese currency, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday. Wang Chunying, spokesperson of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), cited a range of factors for her upbeat assessment, including the strength in the Chinese economy, an expected current account surplus, continued foreign investment and an optimized foreign debt structure. "Of course, the foreign exchange regulator will also... closely monitor the pace of the monetary policy changes by the U.S. Fed and their spillover impact, evaluate the operations of our country's foreign exchange market in real time and effectively maintain market stability," said Wang.

  • A Le Pen upset win would spark selloff in French bonds, euro -fund managers

    Investors have discounted Marine Le Pen winning the French presidency on Sunday, so an upset would cause a selloff in French government bonds and dent the euro, fund managers and economists told the Reuters Global Markets Forum. Polls on Thursday showed President Emmanuel Macron with a lead of between 55.5% and 57.5% for the runoff vote after a prickly debate between the centrist incumbent and the far-right challenger. The Reuters Global Markets Forum interviews were conducted on Thursday and Friday.

  • At a Jewish burial near Kyiv, a Ukrainian rabbi condemns Putin's claim of 'denazification'

    He was a quiet man who attended temple regularly, Rabbi Moshe Azman told NBC News last week as he stood next to Zoreslav Zamojskij’s coffin. “I don’t

  • Quiet streets in Shanghai as Covid death toll rises

    The streets are quiet Sunday in China's cosmopolitan business hub of Shanghai. The city reported 39 Covid deaths Sunday, official data showed, its highest daily toll since a weeks-long lockdown started. DURATION: 00:38

  • Ruben Gallego says Kyrsten Sinema is 'all about herself' and 'doesn't care about working class people'

    The Arizona Democrat is considering challenging Sinema for her Senate seat in 2024 after she blocked key aspects of Democrats' agenda.

  • Florida man traps over 100 invasive tegu lizards; FWC needs your help catching more

    FWC urges the public to report tegu lizard sightings as the invasive species spreads far and fast in St. Lucie County.

  • Florida bride and caterer charged after serving marijuana-laced food at wedding

    Police arrived at the venue to find wedding guests being treated for ‘symptoms consistent with that of someone who has used illegal drugs’ Marijuana edibles are displayed at a conference in 2015. A Florida bride and her caterer are accused of serving marijuana-laced food to unsuspecting guests. Photograph: Alyssa Schukar/The Guardian A Florida bride and her wedding caterer have been criminally charged after serving food laced with marijuana to their wedding guests, sickening them and sending sev

  • Indonesia's Indrawati says palm oil export ban will hurt other countries, but necessary

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Indonesia's new palm oil export ban will hurt other countries but is necessary to try to bring down the soaring domestic price of cooking oil driven up by Russia's war in Ukraine, Indonesia's finance minister told Reuters on Friday. Sri Mulyani Indrawati said that with demand exceeding supplies, the ban announced earlier on Friday is "among the harshest moves" the government could take after previous measures failed to stabilize domestic prices. "We know that this is not going to be the best result," for global supplies, she said in an interview on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings.

  • What Netflix Stock Signals About the Broader Market. And a Fed President Who Sees Lower Interest-Rate Hikes.

    April 21: Netflix first-quarter results caused a stir, with subscriber numbers down [by 200,000] from a quarter earlier. The attention economy had already peaked in late 2019, which meant that the pandemic and its lockdown attention boom delayed the inevitable negative effects of companies that are competing in a now saturated attention economy. Video (Netflix included) fell, but social [media and video linked to it] bucked the trend entirely, actually growing throughout the pandemic period to end it with more hours than when it entered it.

  • Argentine farmers stage anti-tax protest in capital

    STORY: Argentina is one of the world's top food exporters and the sector is key to Latin America's third-largest economy.Protesters waved Argentinian flags and rode tractors onto a road in front of the Casa Rosada presidential palace in the capital. It is rare for farmers to protest in Buenos Aires, as they usually hold such demonstrations in rural areas.Fernandez has intervened in the grains and meat sector, at one point limiting how much meat producers could export in order to prioritize domestic supply.Protesters held signs reading: "We pay for roads but instead get swamps" and "lower the taxes."They also issued their demands for a reduction in taxes in a letter to the government that was read at the protest and later provided to the media."We have a simple demand: we are no longer willing to fund the rope that is being used to choke us," the letter read.The protest was not organized by a specific organization.Taxes rose under former President Mauricio Macri, a conservative, and have continued to rise under Fernandez, a leftist. A 12% tax is levied on wheat and corn exports, which rises to 33% in the case of soy, flour and cooking oil exports.Argentina has battled extremely high inflation for years - it hovered around 50% in 2021 - making food policy a particularly delicate task for the government.In the past year, farmers have also protested against limits on meat exports that Fernandez eventually relaxed.

  • Algae farming and an ocean ‘antacid’ among top ideas to fight pollution in Elon Musk’s XPRIZE Earth Day contest

    On Earth Day, the latest round of big-money winners are named in the Elon Musk-backed XPRIZE competition that focuses on grabbing CO2 right out of the air.

  • Supreme Court Rules That Congress Can Exclude Puerto Rican Residents From Disability Benefits

    Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that Congress can continue to exclude Puerto Rican residents from a federal program that assists elderly and low-income disabled people. The Social Security Income program, known as SSI, was established in 1972 to provide minimum income for adults in need who are over 65, blind or disabled.

  • Israeli police at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound after fresh clashes

    Israeli police guard the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem after new clashes with Palestinian demonstrators broke out Friday morning. Israeli police entered the compound and Palestinian youths threw stones at them, according to an AFP photographer, who said there were a few injuries.

  • Top European Commission official urges "maximum pressure" on Russia over Ukraine invasion

    Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president for the European Commission and commissioner for trade for the European Union, sits down with CBS News' Nikki Battiste and Mola Lenghi to discuss the EU's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He says the EU is considering another round of sanctions, including a Russian oil embargo.

  • OSCE says members of its Ukraine monitoring mission ‘deprived of their liberty’

    The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said on Saturday that it is working to facilitate the release of members of its special monitoring mission in Ukraine amid concerns that they have been “deprived of their liberty.” “The OSCE is extremely concerned that a number of [OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine] national…

  • The Kids Are Not Alright and the Center Is No Longer Holding

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyAcross the West, the young are losing faith about the future.The recent French election provides a case study. In the first round vote, voters narrowly favored President Emmanuel Macron, the epitome of “enlightened” elite rule, over Marie Le Pen, the doyenne of French fascism. While those two are now facing off, it was Luc Melenchon, a grizzled former Trotskyite with a far-left agenda, who finished first among voters under 35, followed by

  • Seven people found from missing Japan ship, coast guard says

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Seven people from the Japanese tour boat that went missing with 26 people on board have been found, after three more were found on Sunday, Japan's coast guard said, although it was unclear if they were still alive. A coast guard official told Reuters the condition of the three people was unclear but public broadcaster NHK reported they were unconscious. The other four, who were found earlier on Sunday morning, were unconscious and already brought to hospital, the coast guard official said.