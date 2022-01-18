Pudong Plans Bond Sale for Property M&A Loans: Evergrande Update

Jan Dahinten
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co. plans to sell bonds worth 30 billion yuan ($4.7 billion) to fund loans for property acquisitions, in a move aimed at easing stress in China’s struggling real estate industry.

Some higher rated firms saw their dollar notes rebound Tuesday, after the previous day’s turmoil in property bonds on concerns over the scale of hidden debt in the industry. Country Garden Holdings Co. notes gained after a record selloff, as the developer also disclosed $10 million of repurchases. A Logan Group Co. dollar bond also rose.

China’s debt-saddled developers have seen their offshore bonds lose $82 billion in value, and more losses and defaults are likely, analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence said.

Key Developments:

  • China Aoyuan 2023 Bond Set for Best Gain in 2 Months

  • Logan Group Buys Back 1m Shares for HK$5.5m Jan. 17

  • Country Garden Buys Back $10m of 2022 and 2026 Notes

  • Times China Downgraded to B+ by S&P, Outlook Negative

Country Garden Dollar Bonds Jump After Monday’s Record Selloff (9:36 a.m. HK)

Country Garden dollar bonds reversed some of Monday’s record declines with some credit traders highlighting $10 million of repurchases the developer disclosed. Its 6.5% note due 2024 jumped 3.5 cents on the dollar to 73.9 cents as of 9:28 a.m. in Hong Kong, Bloomberg-compiled prices showed.

Pudong Bank to Use Part of Bond Proceeds for Property M&A Loans (8:27 a.m. HK)

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank planned 30 billion yuan sale of three-year financial bonds in the domestic market, with part of the proceeds to be used as property project acquisition loans, according to a statement on Chinabond.com.cn.

The bond is the first from a financial institution to fund loans for property M&A, the China Securities Journal said. The move is aimed at easing stress in the struggling property industry after some state-owned developers proposed bond sale plans to buy property assets.

The state-run Securities Times reported in December that regulators would favor the issuance of notes to finance property-related deals, citing a meeting between the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors and developers.

Bond Losses Pass $82 Billion; May Rise More If China Doesn’t Act (6:06 a.m. HK)

The market capitalization of China property’s offshore bonds has dropped from $151 billion of par value to $69 billion of market value, indicating more than $80 billion in investor losses, Bloomberg Intelligence credit analyst Andrew Chan wrote in a note. This excludes losses from onshore bonds.

If China refrains from aggressively easing property policy, more losses and defaults could be coming, he said. Should a developer with a national footprint run into trouble, home buyers worried that projects may not be completed could end up avoiding purchases from all private property firms.

China’s Property Developers Face Contagion Risks, BI Says (6:03 a.m. HK)

China’s debt-saddled private property developers face growing risks of a liquidity crunch, with home buyers and bondholders’ shattered confidence raising the specter of broader financial contagion, Bloomberg Intelligence real estate analysts Patrick Wong and Kristy Hung wrote in a note.

Some companies may take a cue from Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. by extending debt terms or taking a haircut on portions. Companies may also follow Sunac China Holdings Ltd. and Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. with equity placements at ultra-low valuations and deep discounts, they said.

Top state-owned developers such as China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. and China Resources Land Ltd., with balance sheets exceeding $1 trillion, could be well-positioned for M&A as they buy from distressed, private-sector competitors at fire-sale prices.

Logan Group Buys Back 1m Shares Jan. 17 (5:36 a.m. HK)

Logan Group Co. bought back shares for HK$5.5 million ($706,000), paying HK$5.47-HK$5.86 per share, it said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange Monday evening. The company bought 3 million of its shares for HK$17 million on Jan. 14.

Country Garden Buys Back $10m of 2022 and 2026 Notes (5:28 a.m. HK)

Country Garden Holdings Co. bought back an aggregate principal amount of $5 million of its 4.75% notes due July 2022 and $5 million of its 7.25% notes due April 2026, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange late Monday.

The repurchased notes will be canceled and the company will monitor markets for further bond buying.

Times China Downgraded to B+ by S&P, Outlook Negative (6:59 p.m. HK)

In the latest ratings downgrade to hit China’s property sector, Times China Holdings Ltd.’s long-term rating was cut by S&P Global Ratings to B+ from BB-, putting it further into junk territory, with its outlook changed to negative from stable.

Sales of Country Garden Home Projects Halted in Qingdao (6:06 p.m. HK)

According to a statement from the local housing regulator published Thursday and reported Monday, the government of West Coast New Area in the east Chinese city of Qingdao halted sales of two home projects of Country Garden and a project of China Aoyuan Group Ltd. because of violations in sales. The authority told the two developers to rectify problems before allowing them to resume sales.

