China’s Property Crisis Threatens to Drag Down Steel Industry

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s steel industry is entering a precarious new era as a worsening property crisis imperils demand and Beijing’s construction-led growth model looks increasingly untenable.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Almost a third of China’s steel mills could go into bankruptcy in a squeeze that’s likely to last five years, Li Ganpo, founder and chairman of Hebei Jingye Steel Group, warned at a private company meeting in June. “The whole sector is losing money and I can’t see a turning point for now,” he said, according to a transcript of the gathering seen by Bloomberg News.

The real-estate crisis has ballooned this year, engulfing developers to banks, and forcing to Beijing to soften its growth ambitions. Steel mills that churned out more than a billion tons last year, around half of global output, are highly vulnerable to the slump that’s also hit iron ore prices and miners from Australia to Brazil.

After more than a year of property pain, the outlook is worsening as the government baulks at big bailouts and keeps stringent debt rules in place. A steel purchasing managers index for July tumbled to its lowest reading since 2008, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees demand down by 5% this year. The property sector accounts for at least a third of Chinese steel demand.

Beyond the current crisis, the industry is facing profound challenges as the growth model that’s sustained China’s economy for decades shows signs of strain. President Xi Jinping looks reluctant to deploy the levels of infrastructure spending and financial stimulus that revived the sector after the great financial crisis and the property market downturn in 2015-2016.

See also: China’s Politburo Signals No Big Stimulus Despite Slowdown

“This time really is different,” said Leland Miller, chief executive officer of China Beige Book International, which monitors the steel industry. “With property having lost its mantle as the preeminent growth driver, key commodities like steel no longer have the benefit of endless credit access.”

In the short term, the major obstacle for steel is the large stock of unfinished properties, highlighted by a recent wave of mortgage boycotts. Prices of construction steel have also plunged, with rebar -- twisted steel rods that strengthen concrete -- falling to a two-year low last week. That’s even as output has dropped to the lowest in Mysteel data that goes back to 2015.

Tough Times Ahead

“Demand is slipping fast,” Xiao Zunhu, chairman of state-owned Hunan Valin Steel Co., told an industry meeting in Beijing last week where speaker after speaker warned of difficult times to come. Markets “will remain complicated and tough” this half and stimulus measures need time to take effect, Chen Shaohui, vice president at Jiangsu Shagang Group, said at the same meeting.

The demand weakness has flowed through to key steel-making ingredient ore. Futures in Singapore fell for a third day on Tuesday, and are down around 36% from a peak in early March. China’s steel industry is in “sharp contraction on all fronts,” Liberum Capital said in a note on Tuesday, in which it maintained sell recommendations for miners BHP Group Ltd., Rio Tinto Plc and Antofagasta Plc.

Steelmakers may have limited room for maneuver when it comes to trimming output. Local governments are putting pressure on mills to maintain activity to prevent weakness in economic data, according to executives from four producers, who asked not to be identified as the matter is sensitive.

Steel mills were once seen as champions of China’s economic expansion, with some growing from rural casting workshops to multi-billion dollar conglomerates. While real-estate activity should stop contracting at some point, the chances of it delivering the kind of booms that buoyed Asia’s largest economy over the past few decades seem slim.

“The third quarter will be the most difficult time for the industry,” Zhu Guosen, vice director at Shougang Group’s technology research institute, said at the meeting in Beijing. “We should abandon any illusions about the market and focus on what we can do ourselves.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Why Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is controversial

    To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9 –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.* *Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. Pelosi is going through…

  • Credit Suisse Outlook Cut  by S&P Global on Management Shuffle, Run of Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s outlook was revised to negative from stable by S&P Global Ratings after the Swiss bank named a new chief executive officer in an attempt to recover from a period of scandal, turmoil and huge losses.Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property Slump“We see increa

  • China leaders say 5.5% GDP growth is guidance, not hard target - Bloomberg News

    At the meeting, the top leaders told officials from the ministerial and provincial-level that the target will not be used to evaluate their performance, neither will there be any penalty for failing to meet the target. China's State Council Information Office, which handles media queries for the central government, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. On July 28, the Chinese Politburo, after a high-level meeting, said that it would strive to achieve best possible results for economy, without mentioning the GDP target.

  • Private equities begin snapping up public companies at a record pace

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Alexandra Semenova outlines the rate at which private equity firms are acquiring public companies with lowered market values in 2022, and how Senate Democrats are approaching the carried interest loophole.

  • 2 California Men Sentenced to Prison for $1.9M Crypto Grift

    Two Orange County, California men were sentenced to prison on Monday for operating a cryptocurrency scam that swindled over 2,000 investors out of a collective $1.9 million, according to the Department of Justice.

  • Oil Drops Ahead of OPEC+ as Traders Track Signs Tightness Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined from the lowest close in more than five months as traders count down to an OPEC+ meeting on production policy and tracked signs that physical crude markets have become less tight in recent weeks.Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpWest Texas Intermediate dropp

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: Tech Crackdown, Covid Fears Return

    Here are August's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch. Hopes for new stimulus and EV subsidies have helped Chinese stocks, but are crackdowns over?

  • HSBC Sees More Trouble in China's Property Market

    London-based lender HSBC set aside about $990 million as of June 30 to cover potential losses on loans tied to commercial real estate in mainland China. The bank has backed billions of dollars in debt tied to China's real estate market, and CFO Ewen Stevenson said more provisions are likely. "We do expect to have to take more provisions in the second half," Mr. Stevenson said in an interview Monday. "But clearly the Chinese government is introducing policy measures to try to underpin an improvem

  • Tom Brady-Backed Hero Bread in Talks to Raise Convertible Note

    (Bloomberg) -- Hero Bread, which makes low-carbohydrate loaves, tortillas and buns, is in talks to raise a convertible note, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, making it the latest startup to seek non-traditional funding as private markets sputter.Most Read from BloombergManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpYou Won’t Like What Comes Af

  • China's CATL reshuffles management as billionaire executive exits

    China's CATL said on Monday its vice chairman and deputy general manager Huang Shilin had resigned and would leave the battery maker to explore business opportunities elsewhere. The departure of Huang, a billionaire who holds a near 11% stake in CATL, comes amid a broader reshuffle that will also see Chairman Zeng Yuqun take over the general manager role from Zhou Jia, who has been appointed as vice chairman, according to company filings with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange late on Monday.

  • China's Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

    China is after the head of its leading state-backed chip investment fund, shortly following a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund, Reuters reports. China suspected Ding Wenwu, the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or the "Big Fund," of severe law violations and was under disciplinary review. In July, China placed Lu Jun, former head of investment firm Sino IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund, under investigation, citing a "serious violation of dis

  • Making sense of the Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, and Calvin Ridley suspensions

    One of the more common questions raised in response to Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision to suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games flows from a fairly obvious set of comparisons. How does Watson, who faced 24 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions, get suspended only six games when Cardinal receiver DeAndre [more]

  • US to Stop TSMC, Intel From Adding Advanced Chip Fabs in China

    (Bloomberg) -- As the US Congress passed an historic $52 billion federal program to boost domestic chipmaking capabilities, it included one significant caveat: Companies that receive the funding have to promise not to increase their production of advanced chips in China. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Facto

  • Ayman al-Zawahiri: Al-Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike

    Ayman al-Zawahiri "carved a trail of murder and violence" against Americans, US President Joe Biden says.

  • With $208 Billion Between Them, Asia’s Richest Men Face Off

    (Bloomberg) -- In June, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his aides ran into an unexpected dilemma when debating where to train the dealmaking lens of his empire next.Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAmbani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. was contemplating buying a foreign telecommunica

  • Traveler fined $1,874 for undeclared McMuffins found in luggage

    The traveler was fined for having two undeclared McMuffins and a ham croissant in their luggage.

  • There's A Lot To Like About United States Steel's (NYSE:X) Upcoming US$0.05 Dividend

    United States Steel Corporation ( NYSE:X ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs...

  • SEC spears 'Crypto Crusaders' over alleged pyramid scheme

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged 11 people today in connection with Forsage, a crypto project that raised over $300 million from "millions of retail investors worldwide," the agency announced today. The individuals charged include the project's four founders -- Vladimir Okhotnikov, Jane Doe aka Lola Ferrari, Mikhail Sergeev, and Sergey Maslakov -- who were last sighted in Russia, Georgia and Indonesia. Several members of the "Crypto Crusaders," a group that promoted the scheme in at least five different U.S. states were also charged, according to the announcement.

  • Pinterest debuts a new app, Shuffles, for collage-making and moodboards

    Pinterest may be best known for shopping inspiration and design ideas, but the company's newest product wants to inspire its users to tap into their own creativity. The company has quietly launched a new iOS app called Shuffles for putting together collages using photos, image cutouts and other animated effects. According to Shuffles' description on the App Store, users can build their own collages using Pinterest's photo library or snap photos of objects they want to include using the camera.

  • Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise

    Kansas on Tuesday will hold the nation's first test of voter feelings about the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people throughout the state deciding whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution is being closely watched as a barometer of liberal and moderate voters' anger over the June ruling overturning the nationwide right to abortion. Supporters of the measure wouldn't say before the vote whether they intend to pursue a ban if it passes, but they've spent decades pushing for new restrictions on a nearly annual basis and many other states in the Midwest and South have banned abortion in recent weeks.