China Property Developers Rush to Raise Funds After Shares Jump

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Agile Group Holdings Ltd. became the second Chinese property developer in as many days to announce capital raising plans as investors piled into the industry’s shares.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Agile is selling stock at an 18% discount to raise HK$783 million ($100 million) via a top-up placement. Some of the proceeds will be used to repay debt, it said. Country Garden Holdings Co. on Tuesday said it will raise HK$3.9 billion.

Developers are capitalizing on a rally in their shares after authorities took steps to ease a credit crunch in the industry and speculation grew the country will relax its Covid policies. A Bloomberg Intelligence equities gauge of Chinese builders has soared 60% this month through Tuesday, with Agile more than doubling.

Authorities have sought to defuse the property crisis with a raft of measures in the past few months, including cutting interest rates, urging major banks to extend 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) of financing in the final months of the year, and offering special loans through policy banks to ensure property projects are delivered.

“The slew of easing measures in the real estate sector announced by the Chinese government last week, which was seen as a positive move by the market, presented a timely window for real estate companies to raise funds,” said Victoria Lloyd, a partner in Baker McKenzie’s capital markets practice in Hong Kong.

Agile is selling 295 million shares at HK$2.68 each, according to an exchange filing Wednesday. Its shares traded at a record low HK$1.49 at the end of last month. The stock was down 17% to HK$2.70 at 9:57 a.m. local time.

An Agile dollar bond due 2025 gained 2 cents to 41.5 cents.

China’s home prices fell the most in seven years in October, underscoring the depths of the downturn that prompted policy makers to bail out the sector. New-home prices in 70 cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, dropped 0.37% last month from September, a 14th straight decline, National Bureau of Statistics figures showed Wednesday. The existing-home market fared worse, down 0.47%, the steepest decline since 2014.

Before the rescue, China’s offshore property notes plummeted to record lows as defaults mounted to unprecedented levels. The rout had its roots in a crackdown that started in 2020 on excessive leverage at developers as well as speculation among homebuyers, and was worsened by Covid restrictions that exacerbated a slump in housing sales.

Agile, which develops villa apartments and high-rise homes set amid landscaped gardens, was among builders that met with one of China’s key bond-market regulators earlier this month about offering support to domestic note sales, the official Securities Times reported.

--With assistance from Olivia Tam, Lianting Tu and Shikhar Balwani.

(Updates with analyst comment in the fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Lifts Gloom Around Commodities Markets Even If Recovery Is Months Away

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest efforts to support the economy are lifting the gloom around commodities markets although a sustained recovery in demand is probably still months away. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit VillagePoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadBeijing’s twin ann

  • Bankers Push to End Unusual India Delisting Rules Amid Deal Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- The buyout industry is making a renewed push to change some of the world’s least-friendly takeover rules in India.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit VillagePoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadEncouraged by a surge in private equity deals that has mostly focused

  • Meta’s Ex-India Policy Chief Joins Samsung as Tech Policy Shifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platform Inc.’s former policy head for India is set to take a similar role at Samsung Electronics Co.’s local unit, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit VillagePoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadRajiv Aggarwal will t

  • The Funded: Shares of Palo Alto's Scilex up 12% since it hit Wall Street in the Bay Area's 14th SPAC merger of 2022

    Shares of the developer of non-opiod pain treatments rose modestly on their Friday debut and see-sawed to a bigger gain on Tuesday.

  • JPMorgan dodges a buyout-loan bullet

    Private-equity firms, corporations and individuals that acquire companies often pay in part with loans made by investment banks to the businesses they buy.

  • EV Maker VinFast Plans US IPO As Soon As January, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- VinFast, an electric vehicle maker backed by Vietnam’s richest man, is weighing whether to hold its planned initial public offering in the US as soon as January 2023, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit VillagePoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From Russi

  • Safe-haven dollar gains as traders assess risks from Poland

    The safe-haven U.S. dollar edged higher against major peers on Wednesday as markets continued to assess news of a Russian-made rocket striking NATO-member Poland, and whether it could lead to an escalation of the Ukraine war. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar and sterling both flipped from small early gains to similar-sized losses as leaders from the United States, Britain, Germany, Japan and other countries met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting in Bali. Poland has since said that the deaths were due to a Russian-made rocket, and that it is weighing whether to request consultations with allies under Article 4 of the NATO treaty.

  • IPhone Pro Output Estimates Cut by Morgan Stanley After Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s most in-demand iPhones this year, the premium Pro models, will fall short of earlier shipment estimates by 6 million units, due to the disruption at their main assembly hub in China, Morgan Stanley said in a note.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit VillagePoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fi

  • Oil Edges Lower as Missile Strike on Poland Sparks Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped as investors weighed a potential escalation of the war in Ukraine after Poland was struck by a Russian-made missile.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit VillagePoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadWest Texas Intermediate futures dropped toward $86 a bar

  • NEF Latest: Crypto’s ‘Lehman Shock’ Moment; Sequoia China’s Shen

    (Bloomberg) -- Geopolitics dominated the start of the second day of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, with world leaders reacting to a missile hitting Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, raising concerns about a spillover from Russia’s war. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit VillagePoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimBiden Says Unlikely Rocket

  • Sell Hasbro Stock, BofA Says. The Company Is Killing Its ‘Golden Goose’ Game.

    Shares of Hasbro were on track for their worst day since 2020 on Monday, following a double downgrade from Bank of America. Analyst Jason Haas lowered his rating for the stock from Buy to Underperform and slashed his price target to $42 from $73. At the heart of Haas’s downgrade is how the company is handling one of its most popular games—”Magic: The Gathering.”

  • NY Fed: Inflation expectations jump amid gas price fears

    Americans are bracing for higher levels of inflation over the next few years amid a major jump in the expected price of gasoline, a report Monday from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said. In its October Survey of Consumer Expectations, survey respondents told the central bank that as of last month, they now see inflation a year from now at 5.9%, up from the 5.4% they projected in the September survey. Three years from now households see inflation at 3.1%, from September’s 2.9%, while five years from now inflation is seen at 2.4%, up from the prior month’s 2.2%.

  • Biden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden said a rocket that struck a village in Poland near the Ukraine border was unlikely to have been fired from Russia, comments that may limit the risk of a major escalation in tensions over the incident.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit VillagePoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimPoland Says Russian-Made Rocket Caused Blast Near Uk

  • FTX’s Crypto Contagion Threatens Firms From BlockFi to Voyager

    (Bloomberg) -- Reverberations from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continue to spread through financial markets, threatening the future of crypto lenders like BlockFi Inc. and Voyager Digital Ltd.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit VillagePoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaFTX’s Balance Sheet

  • This is why fans chanted “Baby Food!” as Norchad Omier led UM to 87-61 win over FAMU

    University of Miami power forward Norchad Omier walked off the court at halftime Tuesday night wearing a huge smile. He had just scored 15 points on 7-of-7 shooting against Florida A&M and a group of students near the tunnel were chanting “Baby Food!”

  • Analysis-Investors expand footprint in commodity trade finance as banks retreat

    Hedge funds have stepped up financing of trade in commodities such as oil, gas, cocoa and copper as banks hit the limit of what they can risk due to extreme market volatility and higher interest rates making them less competitive. Commodity trade finance covers many types of loans, typically from banks, that facilitate global movement of goods from wheat to gasoline. Most trade finance loans are short-term, less than a year.

  • Israel Inflation Picks Up More Than Forecast Ahead of Rate Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Israeli inflation quickened faster than forecast in October, almost entirely reversing a recent slowdown and adding pressure on the central bank to hike interest rates again next week. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit VillagePoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimPoland Says Russian-Made Rocket Caused Blast Near Ukraine BorderFTX’s Balance Sheet Was Ba

  • Brazil Needs Three Key Reforms to Boost Growth, Lula Aide Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Latin America’s biggest economy must embrace three crucial reforms if it’s to achieve long term sustainable growth, Persio Arida, a former central bank chief and current adviser to President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, said Tuesday. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit VillagePoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimPoland Says Russian-Made Rocket Cause

  • Eva Mendes's New Ryan Gosling Tattoo Suggests They May Be Married

    Eleven years into her relationship with Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes is still finding ways to keep the romance alive.

  • Roche (RHHBY) AD Study Failure Puts Spotlight on BIIB & Others

    Roche's (RHHBY) gantenerumab study for early Alzheimer's disease (AD) fails and puts focus on other companies like BIIB, LLY and PRTA.