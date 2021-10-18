China Property and Energy Crises Deliver Blow to GDP Growth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- China’s economy weakened in the third quarter, weighed by multiple headwinds from a property slump to an energy crisis.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Gross domestic product expanded 4.9% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday, down from a previously reported 7.9% in the preceding quarter and compared with a median forecast of 5% in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Beijing’s tighter restrictions on the property market have curbed construction activity and squeezed financing to the sector. Meantime, a worsening debt crisis at China Evergrande Group is now spilling over to other developers and contributing to a slump in land sales.

On top of that, electricity shortages in September forced factories to curb output or shut completely, while strict measures to contain sporadic coronavirus outbreaks continued to weigh on consumer spending.

“The investment side of demand is pretty weak, and the power crunch impact on the supply side is also pretty severe,” Helen Qiao, chief Greater China economist at Bank of America Corp, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. Fourth-quarter growth is likely to drop to 3% to 4%, she said.

China’s stock benchmark CSI 300 pared its loss to about 1.2% as of 10:04 a.m. in Shanghai from as much as 1.7% earlier. Bond futures erased losses, with the 10-year contracts falling 0.42%.

The NBS said in a statement the economic recovery “is still not solid” and remains unbalanced, though China will ensure it can achieve its annual targets.

What Bloomberg Economics Say...

Greater policy support is needed for the economy to pull through the soft patch. But a quick turnaround is unlikely, given the slowdown is being driven predominantly by supply shocks, and the government is committed to driving long-term structural reforms.

Chang Shu, chief Asia economist

For the full report, click here.

Growth was always expected to slow in the third quarter given the higher base of comparison from a year ago, however the severity of the energy crisis and property slowdown has surprised economists, prompting many to downgrade their full-year GDP forecasts.

People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said Sunday the recovery remains intact even though growth momentum has “moderated somewhat.” He forecast the economy would expand about 8% this year.

That’s higher than Beijing’s modest target of above 6% for the year, which suggests authorities may not be in any rush to pump in significant stimulus to arrest the slowdown. Economists expect targeted fiscal and monetary support, with a smaller chance of another cut in the reserve requirement ratio for banks.

Even though the jobless rate fell, “the undeniable fact is that growth has declined rapidly in the third quarter and inconsistent with unemployment rate,” said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The outlook remains vulnerable with power shortage, property curbs.”

The extent of the property slump and energy crunch could be seen in upstream sectors such as steel and cement, which contracted. Coal production declined 0.9% in September from a year ago, while coal imports surged 76%.

Read More: China Home Sales Plunge 17% as Evergrande Crisis Deters Buyers

The PBOC refrained from injecting liquidity into the financial system on Friday, while at the same time asking lenders to keep credit to the real estate sector “stable and orderly.” Economists expect local governments to boost bond sales toward the end of the year to support infrastructure investment.

Premier Li Keqiang also sounded a confident note on the economy in a speech last week, saying China has “risen to the challenges” this year, including from severe flooding and a “complex” international environment.

“In the third quarter of this year, due to multiple factors, growth leveled off a little bit, but for the whole year we have the confidence and the ability to meet our overall development targets,” he said.

(Updates with additional details.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Site of Glasgow Climate Talks Has Its Own History of Extreme Weather

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightThe last time the river running through the Scottish city of Glasgow overflowed its banks with deadly results occurred nearly three decades ago. Da

  • Goldman Wins Nod for Full Ownership of China Securities Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. won approval to take 100% ownership of its securities joint venture in China, a key step to expand in the country even as growing political tension and a Beijing-led crackdown on the private sector has ratcheted up risks.Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Air

  • PBOC’s Yi Says China Can ‘Contain’ the Risk From Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightPeople’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said authorities can contain risks posed to the Chinese economy and financial system from the struggles of

  • UK crypto deals surge to $170bn as it steals a march on Europe

    Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, made up 27% of the UK’s transaction value, while ethereum and wrapped ethereum made up 40%.

  • China growth slides to 4.9% in third quarter

    China's economic growth tumbled more than expected in the third quarter, official data showed Monday, as the property sector struggled with tighter policy measures and an energy crisis loomed.

  • China's plunging construction starts reminiscent of 2015 downturn

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's September new construction starts slumped for a sixth straight month, the longest spate of monthly declines since 2015, as cash-strapped developers put a pause on projects in the wake of tighter regulations on borrowing. New construction starts in September fell 13.54% from a year earlier, the third month of double-digit declines, according to Reuters calculations based on January-September data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. When the sector recovered in 2016 after authorities loosened their grip on purchases and development, tens of thousands of real estate firms borrowed heavily to build homes.

  • Hong Kong Exchange Fund posts Q3 investment loss of $1.70 billion -HKMA

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which backs the local dollar, posted a third-quarter investment loss of HK$13.2 billion ($1.70 billion), its first after five consecutive quarters of gains, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday. The Exchange Fund recorded investment income of HK$126.5 billion in January-September period this year. Among the investment income, the loss from Hong Kong equities was at HK$26.3 billion in the third quarter after three straight quarters of gains, and amounted to a HK$13.8 billion loss for the first nine months of 2021.

  • Saudi Crown Prince may join leaders of China and Russia in missing crucial climate summit in Glasgow

    Mohammed bin Salman could join Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in failing to appear at Cop26 next month, in a potential blow to Boris Johnson’s goals for the crucial climate summit.

  • Crypto CEO: A viable central bank digital currency would have to be 'the law'

    “So if you’re thinking about a digital form of currency then the law must accommodate its existence,” Jonathan Dharmapalan told Yahoo Finance.

  • A bitcoin futures ETF is coming next week. It could soon send the token soaring to $85,000, one analyst says.

    A bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund is due to launch next week and it's making the crypto industry very excited.

  • Just-in-Time Economy Becoming a Problem for Europe, Lagarde Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightEuropean Central Bank President Chri

  • The tech earnings boom is fizzling out, as Apple and Amazon face the same issues as everyone else

    The boom in Big Tech has been a huge part of Wall Street's surge in the past year, but it now appears that other sectors beyond semiconductors are as susceptible to the supply chain problems hurting other industries.

  • Domain Holdings Australia Limited's (ASX:DHG) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 24% Below Its Share Price

    Does the October share price for Domain Holdings Australia Limited ( ASX:DHG ) reflect what it's really worth? Today...

  • Musk Trolls Bezos Over Wealth. He Could Have Talked About Tesla Stock Outperforming Amazon.

    In a tweet, the Tesla CEO drew attention to his top spot on the rich lists over Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Behind that wealth: the rapid appreciation of Tesla shares, which has outpaced Amazon stock. That probably won’t change quickly.

  • The Dow is on track for its best October in 6 years and third-quarter earnings are strong so far. What could go wrong?

    Look at us, as actor Paul Rudd might say. Indeed, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is on track for its best month since March when it rose 6.62%, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 (SPX) is off 1.45% from its record high at 4,536.95 and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) is 3.1% of from its Sept. 7 all-time high finish at 15,374.33.

  • Wage inflation is the ‘new norm,’ trucker J.B. Hunt says, but stock soars biggest weekly gain in 12 years

    Labor and equipment costs are likely to stay high, but investors shrug off those concerns to lift the stock toward a record.

  • Zillow Pauses Home Purchases as Snags Hit Tech-Powered Flipping

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is taking a break from buying U.S. homes after the online real estate giant’s pivot into tech-powered house-flipping hit a snag.Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightZ

  • Ireland: Stronger Headline GDP Growth in 2021, Global Tax Deal May Impact Future Growth

    Ireland is set for headline economic growth of 14.9% in 2021 on recovering global trade, fiscal and monetary support, and pent-up demand, though a revised global corporate tax deal may dull the country’s investment appeal for some multinationals.

  • MSNBC Panel Torches Sen. Ron Johnson For Spreading Yet Another Conspiracy Theory

    Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin said the GOP senator "never used to be this insane."

  • States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

    The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...