China property giant Evergrande suspends share trading again

China's property firms have struggled in the wake of Beijing's drive to curb excessive debt in the real estate sector, as well as rampant consumer speculation (AFP/Noel Celis) (Noel Celis)
·2 min read

Troubled Chinese property developer giant Evergrande and all its units suspended trading in Hong Kong Monday morning, according to a notice to the stock exchange.

China's property firms have struggled in the wake of Beijing's drive to curb excessive debt in the real estate sector, as well as rampant consumer speculation.

Among those embroiled in the crisis is Evergrande, one of the country's largest developers, which has been involved in restructuring negotiations after racking up $300 billion in liabilities.

On Monday the company announced that trading will be "halted" without giving a reason.

"Accordingly, all structured products relating to the company will also be halted from trading at the same time," said a notice to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Shares of Evergrande Property Services Group and China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group were suspended.

The suspension -- the second this year -- comes ahead of an expected $2 billion repayment obligation on Wednesday, and another next month of $1.4 billion.

The embattled developer was labelled as being in default by international ratings firms in December after it failed to repay liabilities on time.

Earlier struggles to pay suppliers and contractors due to the debt crisis led to sustained protests from homebuyers and investors at the group's Shenzhen headquarters in September.

The company has repeatedly said it will finish its projects and deliver them to buyers in a desperate bid to salvage its debts.

But in January it was ordered by authorities to tear down 39 buildings on Hainan island because the structures were built illegally on an artificial archipelago in the tourist hub.

The firm has tried to sell assets, with chairman Hui Ka Yan paying off some of the debts using his own personal wealth.

Evergrande's woes have had knock-on effects throughout China's property sector with some smaller firms also defaulting on loans and others struggling to find enough cash.

The International Monetary Fund warned in late January that the property funding crisis could have spillover effects on the broader economy and global markets.

dhc/mtp

Recommended Stories

  • Trading in shares of China Evergrande, units halted - HKEx

    Share of embattled property developer China Evergrande Group were suspended from trading on Monday, a filing from the Hong Kong stock exchange showed. Trading was also halted in shares of its property services unit, Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd, and electric vehicle unit, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd, exchange filings showed. Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer with over $300 billion in liabilities, has been struggling to repay its suppliers and creditors and complete projects and homes.

  • Foxconn 'basically' resumes normal operations in China's Shenzhen

    Major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn has "basically" resumed normal operations at its most important campuses in the Chinese city of Shenzhen after disruptions caused by COVID-19 outbreaks, the company said on Monday. The world's largest contract electronics maker said on Wednesday it had restarted some production and operations at its Shenzhen campuses after arranging for some staff to live and work in a bubble, an arrangement requested by the local government as it battles the spread of COVID-19. The company said in a statement that according to a government notice, it has "basically resumed normal work order and production operations" at its major campuses such as in the city's Longhua and Guanlan districts.

  • Germany to 'fast-track' gas terminals as part of Qatar deal

    Germany has committed to "fast track" the construction of two liquefied natural gas terminals as part of a new long-term deal with Qatar as it looks to reduce dependence on Russian gas, the Gulf state said Sunday.

  • US concludes violence against Myanmar's Rohingya was genocide: report

    The Biden administration will formally declare that the Myanmar military's violence against the Rohingya minority constituted a genocide and crimes against humanity.U.S. officials told Reuters that the decision will be announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C."It's going to make it harder for them to commit further abuses," a senior State Department official told the outlet...

  • U.S. Marines who perished in Norway helicopter crash identified

    Four U.S. Marines killed when a helicopter crashed in Norway last week during a joint training exercise with NATO allies were identified Sunday.

  • China's driverless delivery startup Whale Dynamic targets US market with $2.5M funding

    A nascent Nuro challenger from China has its sight set on the delivery market in the US and has just raised some seed funding to advance its ambitions. Whale Dynamic, a Shenzhen-based autonomous delivery startup founded by Baidu veteran David Chang, says it has closed a seed round of about $2.5 million. Qianchuang Capital, a Beijing-based investment firm managed by veterans from China's leading financial institutions, led the round, with participation from Shangbang Huizhong, a Chinese fund backed by real estate developers.

  • Shanghai's Disney resort shut amid record daily local COVID infections

    China's financial hub of Shanghai reported on Monday a record daily surge in local COVID-19 infections as authorities scrambled to test residents and rein in the Omicron variant, while the Disney resort closed until further notice. Shanghai reported 24 new domestically transmitted COVID cases with confirmed symptoms for Sunday and another 734 local asymptomatic infections, official data showed on Monday. It is the fourth consecutive day of increase in Shanghai's local asymptomatic infections.

  • 3 Passive Income Stocks You Won't Want to Overlook

    Most dividend stocks pay a fixed quarterly dividend. Because of that, investors can potentially earn some big-time passive income streams during periods of high energy prices like we're seeing today. Here's why investors won't want to overlook the dividend upside of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP).

  • Oil Climbs as Traders Gauge War in Ukraine, Middle East Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped as the war in Ukraine neared the end of its first month, and investors tracked geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackWest Texas Intermediat

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

    It can be a scary time for growth stock investors right now. To be sure, some of the beaten-down growth stocks are lower for a reason. Since reaching a share price of more than $300 in November, handmade and unique item marketplace Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has seen its share price cut in half, despite posting strong results throughout its business.

  • The stock market faces a lost decade of zero returns through 2031, according to Stifel's chief equity strategist. Here's how investors should prepare.

    "Buy and hold is the ideal strategy in the bull phases, but in the down phases, being in the index is not going to generate a positive return."

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret not Buying on the Dip

    A more than 20% decline in the Nasdaq is your open invitation to buy these income stocks, which are yielding between 4% and 11.2%.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • The Stock Market Just Had Its Best Week Since 2020. Enjoy It While It Lasts.

    The S&P 500 added 6% in what one strategist called a bear-market cease-fire rally. Don’t expect the good news—and high prices—to last.

  • Earn $3,000 in Monthly Retirement Dividends With 3 Easy Steps

    One of the best ways to ensure you're comfortable in retirement is to put yourself in a position to have steady income coming in. While Social Security is a great supplement, for many people, it won't suffice as the primary income source. When done the right way, dividend income can play a huge role in your financial security in retirement.

  • U.S. Response to Russia's Hypersonic Weapons is Counting on These Companies

    With the first claimed use of a hypersonic weapon by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, attention is again focusing on defense contractors in the U.S. that are trying to develop their own. Among U.S. defense contractors notable for their efforts are Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman and Raytheon .

  • This Growth Stock Near Its 1-Year Low Has 93% Upside, According to Wall Street

    One stock trading a lot cheaper today is Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD). Goosehead is in the business of selling insurance through its corporate-owmned offices as well as through franchisees. The company began selling out of its corporate offices and then used this knowledge to take the business to the next level, expanding through franchise agreements in 2012.