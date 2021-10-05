China property sector default woes deepen amid Evergrande uncertainty

Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen
Clare Jim and Tom Westbrook
·4 min read

By Clare Jim and Tom Westbrook

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Worries about rising debt defaults by Chinese property developers sapped investor sentiment on Tuesday amid fresh credit rating downgrades and uncertainty about the fate of China Evergrande Group as it scrambles to raise cash by selling assets.

Evergrande is facing one of the country's largest-ever defaults as it wrestles with more than $300 billion of debt. The company last month missed making coupon payments on two dollar bond tranches.

The possible collapse of one of China's biggest borrowers has triggered worries about contagion risks to the property sector in the world's second-largest economy, as its debt-laden peers are hit with rating downgrades on looming defaults.

Evergrande on Monday requested a halt in the trading of its shares pending an announcement about a major deal. Evergrande Property Services Group also requested a halt referring to "a possible general offer" for company shares.

China's state-backed Global Times said Hopson Development was the buyer of a 51% stake in the property business for more than HK$40 billion ($5.1 billion), citing unspecified other media reports.

Evergrande declined to comment ahead of an official announcement, as trading in the company's shares remained suspended on Tuesday.

While investors awaited confirmation of the Evergrande stake divestment, Chinese developer Sinic Holdings became the latest to be downgraded by Fitch Ratings on uncertainty over the repayment of its $246 million bonds maturing Oct 18.

Sinic's long-term issuer default rating was cut to 'C' from 'CCC', and came after the company announced that certain subsidiaries have missed interest payments on onshore financing arrangements, Fitch said in its report on Tuesday.

S&P Global Ratings also lowered its rating on the company, saying it had run into "severe liquidity problem and its debt-servicing ability has almost been depleted". It said the company was likely to default on its notes due on Oct. 18.

Sinic declined to comment on the ratings downgrades.

"Since the Evergrande crisis, investors have become more worried and focused about Chinese developer's repayment ability," Thomas Kwok, head of equity business at Hong Kong brokerage CHIEF Securities.

The liquidity issues have increased as many developers were not able to issue fresh debt to refinance, and as their ability to raise cash from selling properties dropped because of new regulations, he said.

"This will be a vicious cycle for the developers that are not strong enough, because there is not enough liquidity in the market for everyone."

MARKET IMPACT

The $5 billion Evergrande is likely to get from the reported unit stake sale would theoretically cover its near-term offshore bond payments. It has $500 million in bond coupons due by year-end, followed by a $2-billion dollar bond maturity in March.

Analysts have said the potential Evergrande deal signals the company was still working to meet its obligations. But any fire-sale of its assets would further amplify concerns about the rest of China's property sector and the broader economy.

Chinese homebuilder Fantasia Holdings' dollar-denominated bonds lost nearly half their market value in a massive Monday selloff, after it said it had failed to make a $206 million international market debt payment on time.

In a statement, the property developer said it will assess the potential impact of the non-payment on the group's financial conditions.

An index of China high-yield debt, which is dominated by developer issuers, hit its lowest since the pandemic drawdown in 2020, and has lost almost 20% since May - while comparable U.S. and European indexes have rallied.

Asian markets fell for a third straight session on Thursday as Evergrande's troubles added to broader investor worries about rising inflation and slowing world growth, while in Hong Kong the company's developer peers were under renewed pressure.

An index tracking Hong Kong-listed mainland property stocks fell 2.95% on Tuesday, compared to a 0.3% gain in the local benchmark. Shares in Guangzhou R&F Properties and Sunac China Holdings each fell 8% while the offshore yuan was also under pressure. Shares in Evergrande's electric vehicle unit eased after jumping on Monday.

Evergrande's dollar bonds have firmed marginally over recent days, but remain at distressed levels below 30 cents on the dollar.

(Reporting by Clare Jim, Tom Westbrrok and Alun John; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New U.S. China trade plan leaves industry hungry for specifics

    Having waited eight months for U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai's promised "top-to-bottom" policy review of trade with China, some U.S. industries and experts were complaining over the plan's lack of specifics on negotiations or timing. Unveiling her plan on Monday, Tai, President Joe Biden's top trade official, pledged to hold talks with Chinese officials over their failure to meet the terms of former President Donald Trump's "Phase 1" trade deal, and to revive a process to grant exclusions from tariffs on Chinese imports. "She's going to re-engage with China and that's a good thing," said Mary Lovely, a Syracuse University trade economist who attended Tai's speech in Washington.

  • Top U.S. envoy brought up Khashoggi in talks with Saudis -US official

    A U.S. delegation led by White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan brought up the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in talks with leading Saudi Arabian officials last week, a senior U.S. official said on Monday. The main point of the talks was to discuss the conflict in Yemen and ways to arrange a ceasefire.

  • Oil spill seeps into O.C.'s coastal wetlands, a critical link along migratory bird route

    The oil had already killed or poisoned untold numbers of birds, fish and mammals, despoiling their habitat for perhaps years to come.

  • Records show slow response to report of California oil spill

    The U.S. Coast Guard received the first report of a possible oil spill off the Southern California coast more than 12 hours before a company reported the major leak in its pipeline and a cleanup effort was launched, records show. Oil spill reports reviewed Monday by The Associated Press raise questions about the Coast Guard’s response to one of the state’s largest recent oil spills as well as how quickly Amplify Energy, the company operating three offshore platforms and the pipeline, recognized it had a problem and notified authorities. Two early calls about the spill came into the National Response Center, which is staffed by the Coast Guard and notifies other agencies of disasters for quick response.

  • The transformative potential of crypto and blockchain is 'difficult to overstate,' Bank of America says in its debut report on the sector

    Bank of America launched coverage of digital assets to make sense of a rapidly growing asset class that has now ballooned to $2.1 trillion.

  • Here's Why I Think National Tyre & Wheel (ASX:NTD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Take 15% off This Pro Grade Digital SD Card (PHOBLOGRAPHER EXCLUSIVE)

    We’ve got a special FLASH SALE EXCLUSIVELY FOR PHOBLOGRAPHER READERS. We’re partnering with ProGrade Digital to give you the ProGrade Digital 64GB V60 SDXC memory card for 15% off! This is exclusively for Phoblographer readers. Personally speaking, a few of us have been using these cards for a while. And they’re always incredible for photography.

  • Delayed recovery greatest risk to pandemic-hit Indian economy

    India's economic recovery from pandemic-related shutdowns is at risk of a further delay in the six months that are left of this fiscal year, according to economists in a Reuters poll, who expect elevated inflation to hold or accelerate, not fall. Price pressures in the world's second most populous country have soared thanks to rising fuel prices, but the Reserve Bank of India is not expected to raise interest rates until at least the beginning of next financial year, in April-June 2022. "While extremely accommodative monetary policy has prevented the economy from falling off a cliff, a continuation of this policy in the absence of appropriate fiscal support will barely move the needle in terms of the pace of recovery of lost growth potential," said Kunal Kundu at Societe Generale.

  • Oman's tropical storm Shaheen kills at least 7 more

    At least seven more people were killed as heavy winds and rain swept through the country, the national emergency committee said on Monday on its official Twitter account.Four people had been killed on Sunday (October 3), including a child.Latest data showed that the storm had subsided, the civil aviation authority said on Monday (October 4), warning that scattered rainfall was still expected.It urged citizens to be careful crossing valleys and to avoid low-lying areas.

  • Chinese property developer Fantasia just missed a $206 million repayment deadline, a sign that China's real estate woes extend beyond Evergrande

    Fantasia, worth $415 million, and its default add to fears that an imminent major collapse in China's property market could destabilize the entire country's economy.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    As Yogi Berra (along with several others) is credited with saying, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Problem is, that's exactly what investors in semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are being called upon to do as they gauge the likely duration of the global semiconductor shortage. Case in point: Shares of Nvidia had dropped 3.7% through 9:50 a.m. EDT today based on what should be good news for the stock.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • 3 Sinking Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying Anyway

    What do the world's most confident investors do when their favorite stocks dive along with the rest of the stock market? If you're Cathie Wood, the CEO and founder of ARK Invest you do some bargain shopping. Rising interest rates in the U.S. and a financial crisis in China have been driving down shares of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) Cathie Wood manages for ARK Invest.

  • Chinese Property Developer Fantasia Misses Debt Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Another Chinese developer fell into crisis on Monday after failing to repay a maturing bond, adding to the strains of the nation’s heavily leveraged property firms following industry giant China Evergrande Group’s debt woes.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Reco

  • China on brink of property crisis as Evergrande shares suspended

    Evergrande's stock was suspended from trading on Monday as the debt-ridden Chinese company nears a deal to sell its property management unit.

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has become a key player in the digital ad industry. The company takes a different approach than rivals like Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and it offers investors a rare combination of high growth and solid profitability. The Trade Desk has hardly scratched the surface of its market opportunity, and digital ad spend is still growing rapidly around the world.

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • Alibaba: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

    “One-two punch definition: Two unpleasant things that happen together,” says the Cambridge Dictionary. It certainly feels like Alibaba (BABA) is right now on the receiving end of this dual blow. Not only does the Chinese ecommerce giant currently have to contend with the prospect of slowing growth, but it is also facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment, as the Chinese government has been flexing, cracking down on any segment or organizations deemed to have gotten – to use another we