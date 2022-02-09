China Property Shares Rise on Eased Curbs: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese property developers’ shares rose after regulators eased loan curbs on public rental homes. A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of the sector gained as much as 3%, the most in about three weeks.

Meanwhile, stocks in mainland China overall traded within a tight range after what people with direct knowledge of the matter said was intervention a day earlier by state-backed funds on Tuesday. The benchmark CSI 300 Index swung between a 0.3% gain and 0.3% loss in Wednesday morning’s session.

Logan Group Co. said in an exchange filing that media reports of plans to change its auditor are “sheer rumor,” helping boost its dollar bonds. The real estate firm was cut further into junk territory Tuesday by Fitch Ratings, which cited “recent disclosure of a private debt arrangement that is off its balance sheet.”

Logan Bonds Gain as Reports Called ‘Rumor’ (11:31 a.m. HK)

The Chinese builder’s dollar bonds jumped 2-3 cents Wednesday morning, according to credit traders, after some fell more than 10 cents the prior three trading days.

The rebound came as the company called unnamed media reports that it plans to change its auditor “sheer rumor.” Several builders have recently announced changes in auditors ahead of the compilation of annual reports, helping fuel some recent stock and dollar-bond declines in the sector.

China Property Shares Rally on Eased Curbs (10:51 a.m. HK)

Chinese property-related shares climbed after the nation eased a year-long cap on loans for the real estate sector to fund public rental housing.

A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of China property owners and developers rallied as much as 3%, the most since Jan. 20. China Fortune Land Development Co. jumped as much as 10%, Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. soared 9.6% and Sunac China Holdings Ltd. gained as much as 8.4%.

Yango Bondholders Approve Extension: Cailian (10:20 a.m. HK)

Bondholders of Yango Group Co. approved a proposal to extend the interest payment of a 6.92% yuan bond due 2025 by six months to July 29, Cailian reported without citing anyone.

The firm’s credit rating was cut to BBB from AA+ by Dagong Global Credit on Tuesday, with the outlook negative. That followed Golden Credit Rating International Co. earlier downgrading Yango’s rating to BBB from AA, citing the developer’s forecast 2021 net loss and missed bond repayment due last month.

Sichuan Languang Punished Over Bond Sale (8:52 a.m. HK)

Sichuan Languang Development Co. was punished by National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors for distorting its bond issuance yield by subscribing to its own debt and for false information disclosure, according to a statement to the Shanghai Clearing House.

Nafmii halted the property developer’s business related with debt financing instruments for 18 months.

Cheap Homes to Drive Growth: Commentary (7:43 a.m. HK)

Investment in affordable rental housing projects is expected to help drive growth of Chinese property market after regulators eased loan curbs on the sector, according to a front-page commentary in the Securities Times.

The relaxation of lending restrictions on affordable rental homes announced Tuesday would help ease property developers’ debt pressure.

