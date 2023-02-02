China’s Proposed IPO Overhaul Comes With Restrictions

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s planned easing of rules for initial public offerings across all its exchanges comes with restrictions telling bankers that some firms will need to seek special permission to sell shares.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The China Securities Regulatory Commission on Wednesday unveiled a long-awaited plan to roll out a registration based listing mechanism to all domestic stock exchanges in a bid to fuel access to funding in the nation’s $11 trillion equity market for millions of smaller companies. The regulator is now seeking public feedback on the draft rules until Feb. 16.

At the same time, it issued new guidance to investment bankers to restrict certain firms from floating shares under the new mechanism, said people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named as the information isn’t public.

Financial firms and Internet platform companies would need to obtain approval from industry watchdogs before seeking a listing, while liquor companies and tutoring firms are banned and those involved in Covid testing related business are discouraged from selling shares, according to the guidelines.

The CSRC didn’t immediately respond to a request for a comment.

The reform builds on rules adopted by Shanghai’s Star board in 2019, Shenzhen’s ChiNext in 2020 and the Beijing Stock Exchange in 2021 and will shorten review periods and ease domestic listings. Those boards had similar restrictions on IPOs, banning financial firms, real estate and tutoring companies as well as those in sectors that need to be phased out as part of China’s structural reform.

China International Capital Corp. rose 2.6% and CSC Financial Co. slid 1% as of 10:25 a.m. in Hong Kong trading.

The move adds to a decade-long effort to liberalize the stock market just as tensions with the U.S. on trade, technology and audit inspections have been driving more Chinese firms to sell shares at home. Expediting the listing process and allowing more freedom in setting prices, will likely further propel the country’s IPO market that bucked a global slump last year with a record $92 billion in proceeds.

“The roll-out of the registration reform will enable the capital markets to play a bigger role in supporting the economy,” said Yang Delong, chief economist at First Seafront Fund Management Co. “It also means the domestic share issuance mechanism is gradually becoming mature.”

Listings on the main boards of Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges will still need regulatory approval from the CSRC before the new rules take effect, the watchdog said. Trading rules on the boards will also be modified, with no daily limits for the first five trading days but with a cap of 10% on both sides starting on the sixth day.

The wider adoption of the experiment, based on US models, was an acknowledgment of the success of the yearslong pilot program to let market forces play a bigger role, aligning Chinese bourses closer with their global peers.

Brokers stand to benefit as the move will boost their income and drive a recovery in stock valuations, China Securities Co. said in a report on Thursday. Leaders in investment banking like Citic Securities Co. and China International Capital Corp. are among the biggest winners, according to a GF Securities Co. research.

The reform has attracted a number of high profile offerings. On Shanghai’s technology-focused Star board, chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. raised 53 billion yuan ($7.9 billion) domestically in July 2020. Seed and fertilizer giant Syngenta Group was expected to launch a potential 65 billion yuan listing on the board in 2022, paving the way for one of the world’s biggest listings.

--With assistance from Zhang Dingmin.

(Adds details throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asian shares jump, dollar eases after Powell comments

    Asian stocks jumped on Thursday while the dollar eased after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a "disinflationary" process was underway, boosting risk appetite and hope that the U.S. central bank will soon end its monetary tightening streak. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.84% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.37%. The U.S. central bank announced an expected 25 basis points interest rate increase after a year of larger hikes and said it had turned a key corner in the fight against a high inflation rate.

  • Top 25 Lowest P/E Ratios of the S&P 500

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 25 lowest P/E ratios of the S&P 500. You can skip this part and go to Top 5 Lowest P/E Ratios of the S&P 500. US equities were hammered in 2022 amid the broader market downturn, rising inflation and the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike spree. However, […]

  • A Steady Earnings Picture, Without a 'Cliff' In Sight

    The Q4 earnings season continues to show that while growth is moderating and decelerating, it isn't falling off the cliff that many appeared to fear could be in store for us.

  • The bizarre tale of Queen Victoria and the ‘stolen’ African boy prince

    For one brief moment Victorian Britain became obsessed with Ethiopia, or as they knew it, Abyssinia. In July 1868 Prime Minister Disraeli addressed the Commons to laud “one of the most remarkable military enterprises of the century”. That Easter, an Anglo-Indian force led by Sir Robert Napier had triumphed, with the “standard of St George… hoisted on the mountains of Rasselas”. Disraeli tended to privilege effect over fact, and his reference to the fictional Rasselas, born of his reading of Dr J

  • Meta Stock Is Soaring After Earnings. It’s All About Cost Cuts and Buybacks.

    The Facebook parent announced a new round of spending cuts along with its earnings report on Wednesday. Plus, it's buying back another $40 billion worth of stock.

  • Billionaire Packer Eyes Investment in Argentina Energy or Mining

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian billionaire James Packer is considering an investment in Argentina’s energy or mining sectors, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000National Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsPlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on Amazon8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesPacker

  • California Nanotechnologies Third Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS: US$0.003 (vs US$0.001 loss in 3Q 2022)

    California Nanotechnologies ( CVE:CNO ) Third Quarter 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$1.02m (up 335...

  • Gautam Adani isn't Asia's richest person any more after losing over $50 billion as his companies' stock rout deepens

    With an estimated net worth of $74.7 billion, Adani now ranks as the world's 15th richest person on Forbes' billionaire list.

  • The massive ChatGPT craze has reached Asia, lifting some Chinese AI stocks up to 60% in just a few weeks

    Some Chinese facial recognition and machine learning companies saw double-digit increases in share value yesterday, in an apparent ChatGPT-linked surge.

  • A Powerful Market 'Slingshot' Is Coming — 6 Stocks Stand To Win

    The S&P 500 just rallied in January — following a nasty previous year. That's exactly the setup some investors are saying portends a bullish 2023 — and a handful of stocks especially thrive when it happens.

  • Meta Shares Soar as Zuckerberg Ushers in ‘Year of Efficiency’

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg struck a new tone with investors Wednesday: The social media giant will be leaner, more efficient and more decisive, with a big assist from artificial intelligence.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000National Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsPlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still

  • Adani spotlight shifts to regulatory probes, response to allegations

    India's Adani Group may have passed a key test by raising $2.5 billion in the face of a short-seller attack, but its response to the allegations and the outcome of regulatory probes will shape its prospects, analysts and investors say. Most of the conglomerate's shares dropped on Wednesday, extending losses to $84 billion after Hindenburg Research's report last week alleged improper use of offshore tax havens and flagged concerns about high debt. The port-to-property group, led by Gautam Adani, one of the world's richest people, has denied the allegations and called them baseless, adding it has always made the necessary regulatory disclosures.

  • Chinese investors pivot to stocks from bonds on recovery hopes - funds report

    Chinese investors are starting to shift money from bonds to stocks, betting on a robust recovery for riskier assets as the government's policy pivots to boost growth, the latest report on mutual funds showed. Foreign money has also been flowing into China equities, sending the benchmark index up 7.4% in January, although analysts say overall foreign positioning is still conservative and more could come. The shift in allocation towards riskier assets comes as China took measures to boost its economy, including dismantling its strict zero-COVID policy and supporting the property sector in late 2022.

  • Democratic voters cheer on gas stove ban: poll

    Most Democratic voters said they would support a ban on natural gas hookups, an action that would effectively ban gas stoves, after the Biden administration floated such a ban.

  • Reports say 2022 was good for Nevada casinos, Vegas tourism

    The year 2022 was good for gambling and tourism in Nevada, where winnings at casinos statewide set calendar year records and Las Vegas visitor tallies nearly reached levels before the coronavirus pandemic. “Las Vegas enjoyed a robust recovery trajectory across core tourism indicators in 2022," the regional Convention and Visitors Authority said in a report summarizing December and year-end visitor volume figures on Tuesday. The Nevada Gaming Control Board said separately that 459 large casinos statewide won an all-time high $14.8 billion last year, up more than 23% from calendar year 2019.

  • German manufacturers' outlook brightens but orders keep falling in Jan - PMI

    German manufacturers started the year with a slightly brighter outlook on the year ahead despite the fact that orders continued to fall, as inflation and supply chain problems eased, a survey showed on Wednesday. S&P Global's final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of Germany's economy, rose to 47.3 in January from 47.1 the previous month. The main drag on the headline index was still new orders, even as the rate of decline in that sub-index slowed for the third straight month as well.

  • Mondelez Stock Edges Higher on Strong Earnings

    The maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolate delivered a better-than-expected quarter, giving a modest boost to the stock,

  • Western Digital raises $900M ahead of potential Kioxia merger

    The disk drive and memory chip maker announced the new funding when it posted quarterly results that beat revenue expectations but fell short of earnings projections.

  • Exclusive-EU may miss gigabit target, more investments needed, telecoms group says

    The European Union risks missing its target to connect all European households to a gigabit network by 2030, underscoring the need for more investments, according to a study commissioned by telecoms lobbying group ETNO. The study by Analysys Mason comes as the bloc considers the possibility of getting Alphabet Inc's Google, Meta, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix , Apple and Microsoft to bear some of the network costs. Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica, Telecom Italia and their peers say this should be seen as a fair share contribution from the six content providers which account for more than half of data internet traffic.

  • India’s Regulator Discussed Adani Firms With Ratings Agencies

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s market regulator met with ratings agencies to discuss Adani Group companies, according to people familiar with the matter, after a short-seller’s scathing report eroded more than $69 billion of the conglomerate’s stock market value. Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpBrexit Is Costin