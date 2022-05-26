China Protesters Demand Back Billions Tied to Suspected Scam

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of people took to the streets of the largest city in China’s Henan province this week, calling on authorities to ensure the return of tens of billions of yuan invested in what could be one of the nation’s largest financial scams.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Protesters gathered outside the local office of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on Monday in Zhengzhou city, carrying signs that read “Return my savings,” according to half a dozen people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named discussing a sensitive subject. The crowd was dispersed by police and told to return home as soon as possible, the people said.

The protest, unusual for China, followed a freeze in online and mobile cash withdrawal services by four banks in Henan. A subsequent probe found that Henan Xincaifu Group Investment Holding Co., a private investment firm with stakes in all four lenders, colluded with bank employees to illicitly attract public funds via online platforms, the CBIRC said in a written response to questions.

At least tens of billions of yuan in funds were involved, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named discussing internal information. The investigation is ongoing and it isn’t clear whether the funds are missing.

“Waiting is very painful since we haven’t received any response on how regulators will deal with our savings,” said Chris, who bought about 400,000 yuan ($59,693) worth of deposit products from one of the banks. “What’s worse, we are quite concerned that our savings would be regarded as illegal investment products.” Chris asked to only be identified by her first name as she fears reprisal for speaking publicly.

The CBIRC said it’s “highly concerned” about the situation and vowed to severely punish any financial crimes.

Consumers should choose official channels for financial business and beware of false propaganda such as “high interest” and “high yield,” the regulator said. Deposit and withdrawal services through branches at the banks -- Yuzhou Xinminsheng Village Bank, Shangcai Huimin County Bank, Zhecheng Huanghuai Community Bank and New Oriental Country Bank of Kaifeng -- are normal, the CBIRC said.

All four banks weren’t immediately available for comment when reached by Bloomberg. Xincaifu Group, which specializes in corporate investment and management, had its business license revoked in February, according to company registration information, and couldn’t be reached for comment.

The incident highlights the risks associated with efforts by the nation’s small lenders to attract funds from outside their limited home bases through partnerships with non-proprietary online platforms. The central bank last year banned lenders from conducting such “innovative” deposit services, citing the need to “safeguard the pockets of ordinary people.”

The protest also risks renewing doubts over the financial strength and corporate governance of nearly 4,000 rural Chinese lenders that collectively control $7 trillion of assets. Confidence in the country’s smaller lenders has waned since 2019, when the government seized a bank for the first time since 1998 and imposed losses on some creditors.

Depositor concerns over the safety of savings at smaller Chinese banks led to several protests in 2020. More recently, the troubles at real estate developer China Evergrande Group have sparked protests in cities across the country.

China’s largest case of financial fraud was in 2016, when the Ezubo P2P lending platform defrauded more than 900,000 people out of the equivalent of $7.6 billion. The firm was fined about 1.8 billion yuan a year later and its owner was sentenced to life imprisonment.

China has disposed of 2.6 trillion yuan worth of bad debt at more than 600 rural banks classified as high-risk over the last few years, and injected 133.4 billion yuan of capital into 289 rural lenders, according to the regulator. Authorities are also considering raising several hundred billion yuan for a stability fund to bail out troubled financial firms.

(Updates with investor comment in the fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to China

    (Bloomberg) -- A logistically risky and costly transfer of crude between tankers at sea highlights the steps at least one Chinese buyer is willing to take to ensure the smooth flow of oil from eastern Russia to Asia.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to Kill George W. Bush in R

  • Ivey wins Alabama governor GOP primary

    Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) was projected to win her state’s gubernatorial GOP primary Tuesday, fending off a handful of far-right challengers. NBC and CBS News both called the race after 11 p.m. ET. Ivey defeated Lynda Blanchard, the former ambassador to Slovenia under former President Trump, and Tim James, the son of former Gov.…

  • Joe Manchin Says He'd Do 'Anything' For Gun Control ― Except Eliminate Filibuster

    The West Virginia Democrat reiterated his opposition to doing away with the Senate rule after the elementary school shooting in Ulvade, Texas.

  • More tech companies are seeing a spring swoon

    Nvidia, Nutanix, and Snowflake are the latest in a batch of tech companies to give warnings about the changing macroeconomic condition

  • AOC denounces top Democrats for supporting an anti-abortion congressman with an 'A' rating from the NRA on the heels of two mass shootings and news of the likely overturning of Roe v. Wade

    Nancy Pelosi and other top House Democrats all stood by Rep. Henry Cuellar as he faced a primary challenger from progressive Jessica Cisneros.

  • The Trouble With Lithium

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk wants to mine it, China is scouring Tibet for it, battery makers are crying out for it. Lithium, the wonder metal at the heart of the global shift to electric cars, is in a full-blown crisis. Demand has outstripped supply, pushing prices up almost 500% in a year and hindering the world’s most successful effort yet to halt global warming.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Te

  • Dollar hovers near one-month low as Fed minutes lack surprise

    The safe-haven dollar hovered near a one-month low on Thursday amid improving risk appetite after minutes of the Federal Reserve's May meeting confirmed the potential for a pause in rate hikes after two more half-point increases in June and July. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was little changed at 102.03, consolidating around that level after a short-lived bounce immediately after the minutes on Wednesday. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic had already suggested earlier this week that a pause might be the best course of action in September to monitor the effects on the economy following two more 50-basis-point hikes in June and July.

  • Alibaba Earnings Report Will Provide Insight Into China Economy

    BABA stock trades near a six-year low as China internet giant Alibaba gets ready to report year-end results Thursday morning.

  • Zelenskyy on negotiations with Russia: Azovstal evacuation the only positive outcome

    Iryna Balachuk - Wednesday, 25 May 2022, 10:41 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has said that the evacuation of civilians and military personnel from Azovstal and the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol are the only positive outcomes of Ukraine's negotiations with Russia.

  • Stocks Gyrate on Fed Minutes, China Crosswinds: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and US futures fluctuated in choppy trading Thursday as traders weighed downbeat remarks on China’s economy by Premier Li Keqiang with Federal Reserve minutes that struck a less hawkish note. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to Kill George W. Bush

  • China's Didi faces rocky path to growth after winning U.S. delisting nod

    Didi Global may have ensured its survival after winning shareholders' nod for a U.S. stock delisting but a quick return to growth won't be easy for the Chinese ride-hailer as it still faces regulatory scrutiny and as COVID-19 has hurt the business. Didi's U.S. withdrawal less than a year after its debut there is seen as an attempt to appease regulators angered by its move to push ahead with a $4.4 billion IPO despite being asked to put it on hold while Chinese officials reviewed its data practices. As part of the investigation, Didi's mobile apps have been removed from app stores in China and new user registrations remain suspended.

  • BlackRock Opposes McDonald’s Racial Audit While Under One Itself

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc., which agreed to undergo an independent racial-equity audit last year, is expected to vote against a shareholder proposal for McDonald’s Corp. to do a similar assessment of disparities at its sprawling fast-food chain, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Vo

  • Walmart, CVS to halt filling prescriptions for controlled substances by Cerebral, Done

    Walmart confirmed the move to Reuters and said the decision was made after an audit and compliance process. CVS said it would not accept prescriptions for controlled substances issued by the startups effective May 26, as a result of a review it conducted on the telehealth firms and after it was "unable to resolve concerns we have with Cerebral and Done Health." Cerebral had earlier this month decided to stop prescribing controlled substances and taper existing prescriptions based on the impending expiration of waivers, the company said in an emailed statement.

  • Former Ravens RB Ricky Williams reveals name change

    Former Ravens running back Ricky Williams revealed that he changed his name

  • Asian shares stumble on growth worries as central banks tighten

    Asian share markets slipped on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's early May meeting showed a majority backing half-percentage-point rate hikes in June and July, and as persistent concerns over global growth sapped confidence. It was barely changed against the yen at 127.27, while the euro gained 0.11% to 1.0692%.

  • Google Takes Yet Another Run at E-Commerce—and Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Google executive Prabhakar Raghavan recently had an issue with his rose bushes. His wife took a photo of the plants on her phone, uploaded the image to Google, identified the culprit and followed a link for a fungicide. Then she bought it.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Market

  • Sanctions against Russia are 'draining' country's economy and Putin's 'war machine,' European Commission president says

    "Putin's aggression must be a strategic failure," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged at the World Economic Forum's gathering.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Snap Plunges 39% On Profit Warning

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Tuesday, as Snap stock plunged 39% after issuing a profit and sales warning for the second quarter.

  • Salvador Ramos: Everything we know about Texas school mass shooter

    Eighteen-year-old Uvalde high school student reportedly shot his grandmother before driving to Robb Elementary School

  • Roblox hires former Zynga CTO to build out its developer team

    Roblox has picked up a key hire to help grow its ecosystem of user-generated content for the metaverse. Nick Tornow is joining the company as VP of Engineering for its developer team, leaving his former post as Twitter Platform Lead. Tornow also spent a decade at Zynga and served as the company’s CTO from 2013 to 2018.