China protests transit of US destroyer through Taiwan Strait

  • FILE - In this April 23, 2019, file photo, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy aircraft carrier Liaoning participates in a naval parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of China's PLA Navy in the sea near Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China says it is holding naval drills involving the battlegroup of the aircraft carrier Liaoning in waters near Taiwan. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool, File)
  • Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu speaks during a briefing Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Taipei, Taiwan. Wu said that China's attempts at conciliation and military intimidation are sending "mixed signals" to people on the island China claims as its own territory to be won over peacefully or by force. (AP Photo/Wu Taijing)
1 / 2

China Taiwan

FILE - In this April 23, 2019, file photo, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy aircraft carrier Liaoning participates in a naval parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of China's PLA Navy in the sea near Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China says it is holding naval drills involving the battlegroup of the aircraft carrier Liaoning in waters near Taiwan. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool, File)
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday protested the passage of a U.S. destroyer through the Taiwan Strait in the latest move as both nations increase their naval activity in the region.

China tracked and monitored the USS John S. McCain throughout its passage on Wednesday, Zhang Chunhui, spokesperson for the Chinese military's eastern theater command, said in a statement.

The U.S. move sent the “wrong signal” to Taiwan’s government and “willfully disrupted the regional situation by endangering peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” he said. China firmly opposed the move and Chinese forces will respond with “strict precautions and vigilance,” he added.

China threatens to invade Taiwan to assert its claim over the self-governing island democracy, which enjoys strong U.S. support.

In a one-sentence statement, the U.S. Navy said the McCain “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit April 7 (local time) through international waters in accordance with international law."

The McCain's transit follows China's announcement Monday that its aircraft carrier Liaoning and associated vessels were holding drills near Taiwan meant to help it “safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests,” terms often interpreted as being directed at Taiwan’s leadership that has refused to give in to Beijing’s demands that it recognize the island as part of Chinese territory.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy announced the carrier Theodore Roosevelt and its strike group reentered the South China Sea on Saturday to “conduct routine operations,” the second time the strike group has entered the strategic waterway this year.

China claims the South China Sea almost in its entirety and strongly objects to foreign naval activity in the resource rich and heavily transited waters, especially the U.S. practice of sailing naval vessels close to Chinese-held features in what it terms “freedom of navigation operations."

While the Taiwan Strait lies in international waters, its transiting by U.S. naval vessels is seen as a partly symbolic show that Washington will not permit Beijing's forces to dominate the waterway.

Along with military exercises, China has been sending warplanes on practically a daily basis into Taiwan's air defense identification zone to pressure the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen and advertise its threat of military action.

That prompted a statement from Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Wednesday that Taiwan would “fight a war if we need to fight a war, and if we need to defend ourselves to the very last day, then we will defend ourselves to the very last day.“

The vast improvements in China’s military capabilities and its increasing activity around Taiwan have raised concerns in the U.S., which is legally bound to ensure Taiwan is capable of defending itself and to regard all threats to the island’s security as matters of “grave concern.”

At a regular briefing on Wednesday, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price reiterated that, “Our commitment to Taiwan is rock-solid."

“We think and we know that it contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region as well," Price said. “The United States maintains the capacity to resist any resort to force or any other forms of coercion that would jeopardize the security or the social or economic system of the people on Taiwan."

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal Co-Founder, Bitcoin Investor Thiel Says Bitcoin Could Be Chinese ‘Weapon’

    With bitcoin back in the spotlight, so too are old fears that China may be at the reins.

  • Exclusive: UK is prepared to confront Putin’s ‘private army’, says Defence Secretary

    Britain should confront Russian “mercenary groups”, the Defence Secretary has said, as intelligence images show Vladimir Putin is supplying tanks and planes to his “private army”. The Russian Wagner Group mercenary force, run by a man known as “Putin’s chef”, showed “how modern warfare is rapidly changing,” Ben Wallace told The Telegraph. The Defence Secretary’s comments come as recently declassified intelligence photos, below, show the Wagner Group using regular Russian military equipment in Libya, suggesting it is, in effect, a deniable part of the Kremlin’s army.

  • Greenland's new government opposes China-backed plan to mine country's mineral wealth

    A Chinese-backed plan to exploit one of the world's biggest supplies of rare earth minerals in Greenland faced a setback on Wednesday after the country elected a new government opposed to the project. A snap parliamentary election triggered on Tuesday over opposition to the proposed Kvanefjeld mine in southern Greenland has handed victory to the Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) party, a Left-wing and pro-environmental party that has pledged to stop the mine going ahead. While the party's main concern is over the mine's potential pollution risks, the election was being watched closely by Western diplomats amid fears about China's role in the project. The Australian firm that backed the mine, Greenland Minerals, is part-owned by Shenghe Holdings, a Chinese firm with close ties to the Beijing government. Western governments worry that Beijing may be seeking to monopolise Greenland's rare earth mineral deposits - giving it control over what is fast becoming the world's most valuable resource. The minerals' supermagnetic, superconductive properties are used in everything from iPhones and solar panels through to hybrid cars and weapons systems.

  • Russia is testing a nuclear torpedo in the Arctic that has the power to trigger radioactive tsunamis off the US coast

    Russia is deploying a nuclear torpedo to the Arctic that has the power to leave vast areas of coastline uninhabitable.

  • Virginia becomes first southern state to legalize marijuana

    Virginia lawmakers have approved Gov. Ralph Northam's request to legalize the possession and growth of small amounts of recreational marijuana starting July 1, up from the 2024 timeline that had previously been agreed to.Why it matters: The move will make Virginia the first southern state, and the 16th in the nation, to legalize recreational marijuana. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Northam proposed the amendment at the end of March along with others aimed at improving public safety and worker protections in connection to marijuana use. Northam's office said that a report commissioned by the state found that Black people in Virginia were disproportionately policed and convicted for marijuana use, which is why he wanted to push for immediate legalization. What they're saying: "Today, with the Governor's amendments, we will have made tremendous progress in ending the targeting of Black and brown Virginians through selective enforcement of marijuana prohibition by this summer," Democratic House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn said in a statement.What to watch: "As amended, lawmakers need to vote again on the regulatory framework before any business licenses can be awarded," ABC's local affiliate reported.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • NASA's Mars helicopter just snapped its first color photo of the red planet. It's expected to fly on Monday.

    After NASA's Ingenuity helicopter separated from the Perseverance rover on Mars, it took a photo. Once the drone takes flight, it'll snap more pics.

  • China warns of "robust" response if U.S. boycotts Beijing Olympics

    The Chinese government on Wednesday warned the U.S. that it would respond strongly if Washington boycott's next year's Winter Olympics set to be held in Beijing, AP reports.Driving the news: The message comes after a State Department spokesman said at a briefing Tuesday that a joint boycott by the U.S. and its allies "is something that we certainly wish to discuss," in response to a question about how to punish China for what observers have described as a genocide against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"[W]hat the United States does is meaningful, what the United States does will have impact," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Tuesday.A State Department official later walked the comments back, insisting that "we have not discussed and are not discussing any joint boycott with allies and partners."Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian denied abuses against the region's Uyghur population, and promised a “robust Chinese response” against a potential boycott.“The politicization of sports will damage the spirit of the Olympic Charter and the interests of athletes from all countries,” Zhao said. “The international community including the U.S. Olympic Committee will not accept it.”Go deeper: New geopolitical fears surround 2022 Beijing OlympicsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The F-15EX has a new name

    And the newest Eagle is called...

  • US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

    The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan, the island democracy that has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war. The worry about Taiwan comes as China wields new strength from years of military buildup. It has become more aggressive with Taiwan and more assertive in sovereignty disputes in the South China Sea.

  • Florida officials are pumping the leaking Piney Point reservoir's contaminated water into Tampa Bay, where it could cause even more problems

    Florida officials said the reservoir water is not radioactive, but experts fear it could lead to deleterious algae blooms.

  • Iran ship said to be Red Sea troop base off Yemen attacked

    An Iranian ship believed to be a base for the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and anchored for years in the Red Sea off Yemen has been attacked, Tehran acknowledged Wednesday. Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed the attack on the MV Saviz, suspected to have been carried out by Israel — though Tehran did not immediately blame its regional archenemy. The assault came as Iran and world powers sat down in Vienna for the first talks about the U.S. potentially rejoining the tattered deal aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program, showing events outside the negotiations could derail those efforts.

  • Former Obama auto czar: This is what 'scares me' about Biden's big infrastructure plan

    President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan has its faults, explains former auto czar Steven Rattner.

  • Man Charged With Hate Crime After Yelling ‘Go Back to China’ at Asian Man in Connecticut

    A man in Milford, Connecticut has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly berating another man for wearing a mask and demanding that he “go back to China.” Joseph Rohrig, 38, was driving in the area of Hill Street and West Town Street on March 30 when he supposedly pulled up in front of the victim and began his racist tirade. After the verbal attack, Rohrig reversed his vehicle into a U-turn and pointed it at the victim, who then called law enforcement.

  • Video shows Dak Prescott taking snaps, planting and throwing months after gruesome leg injury

    It wasn't much, but a short video of Dak Prescott moving around on his injured leg was good to see.

  • Stan Van Gundy calls Lonzo Ball’s shot transformation one of the best stories in the league

    After watching Lonzo Ball have a career-best shooting performance, Stan Van Gundy raved about his transformation as a shooter.

  • Ukraine calls for path into NATO after Russia masses troops

    KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on NATO on Tuesday to lay out a path for Ukraine to join the Western military alliance, after days in which Russia has massed troops near the conflict-hit Donbass region. Zelenskiy's comments drew an immediate rebuke from Moscow, which said Kyiv's approach to NATO could further inflame the situation in Donbass, where violence has increased in recent days.

  • Kim says North Korea facing its 'worst-ever situation'

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has acknowledged his country was facing the “worst-ever situation” as he addressed thousands of grassroots members of his ruling party during a major political conference in Pyongyang. Experts say Kim is facing perhaps his toughest moment as he approaches a decade in rule, with North Korea’s coronavirus lockdown unleashing further shock on an economy devastated by decades of mismanagement and crippling U.S.-led sanctions over his nuclear weapons program. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Kim made the comments during an opening speech at a meeting of the Workers’ Party’s cell secretaries on Tuesday.

  • Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law granted political asylum by Britain

    Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law said he has been granted political asylum in Britain, where he arrived last July after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on his home city that has been heavily criticised by the West. The move is certain to ratchet up tensions between London and Beijing as Britain opens its doors to potentially more than five million residents of Hong Kong in the wake of the contentious security legislation. "The fact that I am wanted under the national security law shows that I am exposed to severe political persecution and am unlikely to return to Hong Kong without risk."

  • Trade Deficit Hits Record Low: -$71.1 Billion

    Exports fell 2.6% on primarily industrials, aircraft, semis, food and beverages, while Imports dipped a slower 0.7% on autos and pharma supplies.

  • Taiwan accuses China of 'vaccine diplomacy' in Paraguay

    It is claimed that Beijing promised millions of doses to Paraguay if it severed ties with Taipei.