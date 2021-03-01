China pushes back against Uighur criticism

China, under growing global pressure over its treatment of a Muslim minority in its far west, is mounting an unprecedented and aggressive campaign to push back, including explicit attacks on women who have made claims of abuse.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Senate confirms Miguel Cardona as education secretary

    The Senate voted Monday to confirm Miguel Cardona as education secretary, clearing his way to lead President Joe Biden’s effort to reopen the nation’s schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • President Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 pandemic

    President Biden delivers remarks from the White House about the coronavirus pandemic.

  • John Swinney discloses Alex Salmond legal advice after caving in over no confidence vote threat

    Nicola Sturgeon's deputy is to finally hand over the SNP government's "key" secret legal advice for Alex Salmond's judicial review after he faced being forced to resign if he refused. John Swinney caved in to opposition demands for the advice to be published after a majority of MSPs swung behind a Tory motion of no confidence in him, which could have been voted on this afternoon. In a humiliating about-turn, he said he had decided to release the advice "to counter the false claims being made by some." He said it would be provided to parliament "immediately" after legal notifications are issued to "individuals impacted." Mr Swinney was in danger of losing his job after Ms Sturgeon - who appears tomorrow (weds) before the Holyrood inquiry investigating the scandal - recused herself from the legal advice decision. The First Minister did not appear at the Scottish Government's Monday Covid briefing for the first time this year amid claims she was closeted away with her legal team ahead of her appearance. Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory, welcomed Mr Swinney's about-turn after the Deputy First Minister ignored two previous votes by MSPs for the advice to be given to the inquiry.

  • Mayorkas: ‘Moral imperative’ to reunify migrant families separated at the border

    At the White House press briefing on Monday, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas called the reunification of migrant families separated at the border under Trump administration policy a “moral imperative.”

  • Wray says FBI field office report was passed to law enforcement partners ahead of Jan. 6 attack

    Appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said a report from the bureau’s Norfolk field office warning of potential violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was sent to Capitol Police and law enforcement partners before the attack.

  • Why using reconciliation to pass Biden's COVID-19 stimulus bill violates the original purpose of the process

    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats meet with reporters before the House voted to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package on Feb. 26, 2021. AP Photo/J. Scott ApplewhiteReconciliation – it’s a term federal budget experts would understand, but for the rest of us, it sounds like what you do with a family member you haven’t talked to in years. It’s also the process congressional Democrats plan to use to pass President Joe Biden’s US$1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue and stimulus bill in the Senate. We asked Raymond Scheppach, who is a public policy scholar at the University of Virginia and a former deputy director at the Congressional Budget Office, to describe reconciliation and explain why its use now is causing such controversy. What is reconciliation, and how is it used in Congress? Reconciliation is a legislative process originally intended to reduce federal budget deficits. In 1974, lawmakers decided they had to deal with a recurring problem: If more money was spent than expected or revenues didn’t meet projections, the nation’s deficit grew. But lowering deficits is politically difficult; to do it, Congress needed to either increase revenues, cut spending or both. That usually meant reducing entitlements and other mandatory spending – like nutrition assistance for children – or increasing taxes. So legislators created this process called “reconciliation” that could be used to reconcile actual spending with Congress’ previously adopted spending targets. Here’s the key part that addressed the problems legislators faced when cutting spending or hiking taxes: Budget moves made under reconciliation could not be filibustered. Lawmakers believed this could ease the political difficulty associated with lowering deficits over the long term. An important point: Reconciliation could be used only to change taxes, mandatory spending like farm price supports and entitlements such as Social Security or Medicare. President Joe Biden holds a meeting with business leaders about his COVID-19 bill in the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 9, 2021. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images Does using reconciliation for the COVID-19 bill represent a hijacking of the original purpose of the process? It’s important to look back at the 1974 Act to determine the purpose of the reconciliation provision and how it has changed over time. A provision that was created in 1974 to reduce deficits is now being used to do the opposite: dramatically increase deficits. So contrary to reconciliation’s original purpose, it was used for the 2001, 2003 and 2017 tax cuts, which substantially increased deficits. Congress could do that because the restrictions on reconciliation’s use in the Senate have been reduced over time so that now major tax cuts or omnibus spending bills are allowed. It was also inappropriately used to pass modifications to the Affordable Care Act, which significantly increased spending even though it also raised revenues sufficient to offset the spending. Even though it was budget-neutral, it did not reduce the deficit. The $1.9 billion Biden COVID-19 bill would also be an inappropriate use relative to the original intent of the provision, as it would substantially increase the deficit. In 2001, the GOP used reconciliation to push George W. Bush’s tax cuts through Congress. Here, on June 7 of that year, Bush leans over after he dropped a pen as he signed his $1.35 trillion tax cut bill at the White House. AP Photo/Ron Edmonds How often has reconciliation been used? The reconciliation provision has been used by both parties more than 21 times since the 1980s. In some cases, such as the 1990 and 1993 Omnibus Reconciliation Acts, the major purpose was to cut spending and increase revenues. Each of those laws reduced the deficit by a little over $700 billion over five years. For President Biden and the Democrats on Capitol Hill, there are some clear advantages in using the reconciliation process. It would make consideration of the $1.9 trillion bill privileged, in legislative terms. This means that debate can be limited, but most importantly it can’t be filibustered in the Senate, as it requires only 51 rather than 60 votes to pass. As long as all 50 Democrats are willing to vote in favor, then the vice president, also a Democrat, can cast the deciding 51st vote. This process is much more important in the Senate as opposed to the House of Representatives, which has a rules committee that can limit debate and amendments. One fact sheet about reconciliation, produced by the House budget committee in 2020, says “Reconciliation is a tool – a special process – that makes legislation easier to pass in the Senate.” Are there other reasons legislators would want to use reconciliation? Because it requires only a simple majority vote, legislation can be passed relatively quickly under reconciliation’s rules rather than going through a time-consuming negotiation to come up with a bipartisan bill. Since most of the money in President Biden’s bill is for coping with COVID-19 and stabilizing a damaged economy, the administration believes timing is critical. The faster the bill can be enacted, the faster schools can fully reopen, vaccines can be administered and the unemployed will be able to find jobs. Is the COVID-19 stimulus bill the one time we’re likely to see reconciliation used this year? Under the rules, most years there can only be one reconciliation bill. But because it wasn’t used last year, Biden and the Democrats will be able to do two this year. This means that they would be able to use reconciliation for this $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill and then another reconciliation bill later in the year on climate change or infrastructure or any other major priority. There is no sacrificing other major Democratic priorities if reconciliation is used at this time, which is another political advantage – although using reconciliation to pass these policies would again violate the original intent of the process. Is using reconciliation – devised to avoid political battles – now another form of power politics, ramming legislation through rather than considering the minority’s views? The Senate often operates on historical precedents, and thus the longer-term questions are: What is the effect of using reconciliation on the Senate as an institution? How does it affect the rights of the minority and even democracy itself? Perhaps the most significant negative effect is that it has reduced the rights of the minority party to shape legislation, which often leads to more extreme policies. Participation by the minority party in making legislation often forces policy toward the middle of the political spectrum, where most Americans live. But what we are seeing more often now is that the minority party refuses to engage with the majority party on legislation. That can force the majority to go the route of reconciliation. Yet passing legislation through reconciliation, I believe, exacerbates voter frustration and weakens democracy.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Debunking the myth of legislative gridlockWill the GOP let Congress send money to states and cities reeling from the pandemic? 4 essential reads on the economic crisis

  • Is Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think " Yes "

    Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

  • Gucci owner Kering invests in resale platform Vestiaire Collective

    French luxury group Kering has taken a 5% stake in Vestiaire Collective, a leading platform for second-hand clothes and handbags, betting that the booming resale market will help it woo younger and more environmentally conscious shoppers. The purchase is part of a 178 million euro ($215 million) financing round announced on Monday which valued Vestiaire Collective at more than $1 billion, the companies said. U.S. investment firm Tiger Global management also invested in the platform, while existing shareholders including Vogue publisher Conde Nast and French private equity firm Eurazeo put more money in.

  • Israel sentences Palestinian lawmaker to two years in prison

    An Israeli military court has sentenced a prominent Palestinian lawmaker to two years in prison in a plea bargain that convicted her of belonging to an outlawed group. Khalida Jarrar, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has been held without charge since October 2019. Israel, along with the U.S. and other Western allies, considers the PFLP a terror group.

  • Soleil Moon Frye 'lost sight' of herself. Facing her darkest memories brought her back

    When the 'Punky Brewster' star embarked on a new documentary, she found that confronting her past, including surviving sexual assault, was the only way forward.

  • Four plead not guilty in case of toppled slave trader's statue in England

    Three men and a woman pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a charge of criminal damage over their alleged role in the toppling of a statue of 17th century slave trade magnate Edward Colston in Bristol in southwest England last year. The statue was pulled down and tossed into Bristol harbour during an anti-racism demonstration on June 7 that was part of a global wave of Black Lives Matter protests. The toppling of the statue led to other memorials of figures linked to the slave trade being taken down or their future being debated, triggering a backlash from government ministers who said this amounted to censoring history.

  • The White House says it never wants an assassination like Khashoggi's again, but won't punish MBS for ordering the killing

    Biden's White House has essentially leaned on the importance of the diplomatic relationship with Saudi Arabia in defense of its actions.

  • IS claims killing of 3 female media workers in Afghanistan

    The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the killing of three women working for a local radio and TV station in eastern Afghanistan, the latest in a spike in targeted killings across the war-tor country. Dozens of people gathered Wednesday for the funerals of the three media workers. The women were gunned down on Tuesday in separate attacks, according to the news editor of the privately owned station and officials in Nangarhar province.

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • House prepares to pass landmark voting rights, ethics bill

    House Democrats are poised to pass a sweeping elections and ethics bill, offering it up as a powerful counterweight to voting rights restrictions advancing in Republican-controlled statehouses across the country. House Resolution 1, which touches on virtually every aspect of the electoral process, would restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, strike down hurdles to voting and bring transparency to a murky campaign finance system that allows wealthy donors to anonymously bankroll political causes. “If this were to become law it would be the largest expansion of the federal government's role in our elections that we’ve ever seen,” said Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill.

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger tore into Sen. Josh Hawley for his 'smug' CPAC speech, saying 5 people died because of 'what you did'

    "Like, there are five people dead, two that took their own life on top of that, as a result of what you did," Kinzinger said of Hawley.

  • Venezuela to weigh oil law reform to allow 'new models,' Maduro says

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday that the National Assembly would consider reforms to oil legislation that he said would allow for "new business models" in the crisis-stricken South American country's crucial oil industry. Maduro did not provide details about what changes might be made by the congress, controlled by allies of his ruling socialist party after a December vote widely boycotted by the opposition. Venezuela's crude output has plunged in recent years due to under-investment and mismanagement, and more recently due to U.S. sanctions aimed at ousting Maduro, labeled a dictator by Washington.

  • Nigeria's school abductions: Why children are being targeted

    Paying ransoms to kidnappers is fuelling the mass abduction of students in northern Nigeria, analysts say.

  • Second SC man arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot said he posed as ‘Antifa,’ FBI alleges

    “I got away with things others were shot or arrested for,” the man said in a text message, according to court documents.

  • I received my first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in New York City and had to battle a flawed booking system

    An Insider reporter struggled to book an appointment and had to wait in line for hours to get the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.