China pushes back on FBI claims of Chinese 'police stations' in U.S.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on "Security threats to the United States", in Washington
3
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China on Friday pushed back on claims it was operating 'police stations' on U.S. soil, calling the sites volunteer-run, after the FBI director said he was "very concerned" about unauthorized stations that have been linked to Beijing's influence operations.

Safeguard Defenders, a Europe-based human rights organization, published a report in September revealing the presence of dozens of Chinese police "service stations" in major cities around the world, including New York.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told a Senate hearing on Thursday that it was "outrageous" that the Chinese government would attempt to set up a police presence in the United States, saying it "violates sovereignty and circumvents standard judicial and law enforcement cooperation processes."

China's Embassy in Washington acknowledged the existence of volunteer-run sites in the United States, but said they were not "police stations" or "police service centers."

"They assist overseas Chinese nationals who need help in accessing the online service platform to get their driving licenses renewed and receive physical check-ups for that purpose," Embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said in an email to Reuters on Friday.

"They are not police personnel from China. The U.S. side should stop the groundless hyping of this issue," Liu said.

The Embassy did not respond immediately to a Reuters request for a list of the sites. The FBI declined to comment beyond Wray's remarks.

Earlier this month, China's foreign ministry said the same about sites in the Netherlands after the Dutch government ordered their closure amid a probe into their activities. Members of the British parliament have also called for investigations into similar sites.

Republicans in the U.S. Congress, including Representative Jim Banks, have requested answers from the Biden administration about the operations of the sites.

Rights activists say the sites are an extension of Beijing's efforts to pressure some Chinese nationals or their relatives abroad to return to China to face criminal charges, and have tied them to activities of China's United Front Work Department, a Chinese Communist Party body charged with spreading its influence and propaganda overseas.

Mark Clifford, president of the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation, said such stations needed to be "stopped in their tracks."

"By allowing the CCP to operate these types of institutions in their countries, international governments are complicit in Beijing's actions," Clifford said.

(Reporting by Michael Martina and Ted Hesson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • Reports of Chinese police stations in US worry FBI

    Similar stations have been ordered to close in other countries, including Ireland and Canada.

  • York man charged in stabbing after victim dropped off at hospital

    York Hospital staff called police at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday after a man was dropped off at the hospital with stab wounds, according to York police.

  • The AP Interview: Pence says US wants 'new leadership'

    In an Associated Press interview, former Vice President Mike Pence won't say whether he believes Donald Trump is fit to be president again. But he says voters are “looking for new leadership” — as he positions himself as a potential alternative. (Nov. 16)

  • Climate talks grow tense as U.S. resists Europe's plan for aid

    The U.S. has not backed a surprise plan from the EU that would open the door for rich nations to pay climate-vulnerable countries for damages they are suffering from the warming planet.

  • FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out $300 million during funding spree - WSJ

    At the time, Bankman-Fried told investors it was a partial reimbursement of money he'd spent to buy out rival Binance’s stake in FTX a few months earlier, the report added. Bankman-Fried and FTX did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the matter. The Journal's report cited FTX's October 2021 funding round where the company had raised $420 million from a clutch of big name investors including Temasek and Tiger Global, valuing the crypto exchange at $25 billion.

  • Analysis-Reluctant buyers pose main threat to Beijing's property revival efforts

    A slew of recent supportive measures will bring China's cash-strapped property developers much needed relief, but a full recovery of the sector will be hobbled by increasingly elusive buyers, say bankers, developers and analysts. From a sweeping purge a couple of years ago to a series of financing measures now, China's changed approach towards the property sector, a key pillar of the economy, reflects how dire the situation has become. Weighed down by protracted COVID-19 curbs, falling home prices and rising unemployment in the world's second-largest economy, many prospective buyers are putting off their plans, creating challenges for developers and policymakers.

  • A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster

    Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.

  • Adam Frisch concedes District 3 race to Lauren Boebert

    Adam Frisch conceded the Colorado District 3 U.S. House race to Lauren Boebert during a virtual press conference.

  • LPGA releases 2023 schedule featuring over $100 million in official prize money

    The 2023 LPGA schedule will feature 33 official events totaling more than $100 million in prize money.

  • North Korea Fires Missile After Warning US of ‘Fierce’ Move

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile Thursday toward waters off its east coast after issuing a warning to the US of a ‘fierce’ move if it persists in conducting joint military drills with allies in the region.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partne

  • Jon Rahm is 'tired' of hearing that he had a subpar 2022

    Jon Rahm began 2022 as the world's No. 1-ranked player. Now, he's fifth. However, he still feels he had a quality year.

  • Republicans win the House with a slim majority

    After hoping for larger gains in Congress, the Republicans only managed to win a slim majority in the House.

  • Bank of America Downgrades Coinbase Stock to Neutral, COIN Down 7%

    Coinbase assured clients that it has no exposure to FTX. But the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange is still taking a toll on the entire market.

  • LPGA's 2023 schedule offers record 101.4 mn in prize money

    A 2023 LPGA Tour schedule with 33 events and a record $101.4 million in prize money was unveiled Friday, including seven tournaments in Asia and five stops in Europe.

  • Rory McIlroy stays in contention in Dubai with birdie-birdie-eagle finish

    Even with the stellar finish, McIlroy finds himself seven shots off the lead shared by Fitzpatrick and Hatton.

  • Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in nail biter House race

    Democrat Adam Frisch conceded on Friday to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, saying that an expected recount was unlikely to change the outcome of the election. In a video call with reporters, Frisch said that he had called Boebert to offer his concession. He said that while the…

  • Pence: ‘Congress has no right to my testimony’ about Jan. 6

    Former Vice President Mike Pence said he was closing the door on appearing before the House Jan. 6 committee in a new interview, saying Congress “has no right” to his testimony. In an interview with CBS “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan, parts of which were aired on Wednesday, Pence said he was “concerned” about…

  • LPGA purses will top $100M in 2023, a record for tour

    More than $100 million will be awarded to LPGA players for the first time in 2023, an increase of about 18% over what was planned for this season and more than doubling what was paid out on the tour just a decade ago. The LPGA's 33 official events next year will have a combined $101.4 million in purses, the tour announced Friday while unveiling the schedule. “I think we’re trying to just grow as much as we can possibly grow," Marcoux Samaan said.

  • Arizona attorney general race between Kris Mayes and Abe Hamadeh moves toward virtual tie

    Democrat Kris Mayes and Republican Abe Hamadeh are facing off for Arizona attorney general, a race that could impact abortion access and elections.

  • Cardano Is Launching New Privacy Blockchain and Token

    Input Output Global (IOG), the firm behind the Cardano blockchain, is releasing a new privacy-focused blockchain called Midnight and a token called dust to accompany the new network. Midnight, which is underpinned by zero-knowledge-proof technology, is one of many side chains now being deployed around Cardano, and will go beyond previous privacy-coin projects by delivering zero-knowledge-proof smart contracts, IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson said during an event at Edinburgh University in Scotland on Friday. “Midnight has evolved privacy-coin technology where everything was anonymous by default, which is what Zcash and Monero did with Snarks and ring signatures,” Hoskinson said in an interview with CoinDesk, referring to two other privacy coins and their encryption methods.