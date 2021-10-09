China Pushes Further Crypto Measures by Adding Mining to ‘Negative List’

BeInCrypto –

Regulators in China continue to try and squash the remaining cryptocurrency miners that remain operational after sweeping bans.

Despite China’s continued efforts to end cryptocurrency mining in the nation, some have chosen to operate illegally. In order to combat this, China has added crypto-mining to the ‘negative list’ of industries in which investing is prohibited, according to Reuters. The list outlines which industries are ‘off-limits’ to investors, both foreign and domestic. The news was shared by a document released by the state planner.

Cryptocurrency mining makes up one of the 117 industries that are either restricted or prohibited by the negative list. The total is down from 123 industries found on the 2020 list. Any industry not listed is open for investments without prior approval necessary.

