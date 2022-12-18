U.N. summit puts forward new draft of global deal to protect nature

FILE PHOTO: COP15, the two-week U.N. Biodiversity summit in Montreal
3
Gloria Dickie and Isla Binnie
·2 min read

By Gloria Dickie and Isla Binnie

MONTREAL (Reuters) -With U.N. negotiations on a new global deal to protect nature in their final 48 hours, China on Sunday released a proposed text that will shape any agreement on conserving the world's wild places and species.

The presidency of the Montreal summit is held by China, which is responsible for releasing the draft text, based on the last two weeks of negotiations, as the best compromise for parties to discuss going forward.

Ministers from nearly 200 governments now need to hammer out the details by Monday. Policymakers hope this can provide a framework to conserve nature through 2030 similar to that which began with an international pact to limit planet-warming carbon emissions struck in Paris in 2015.

The text, containing 23 targets, reflects consensus on protecting 30% of land and coastal and marine areas by 2030, a target informally known as 30-by-30. This has come to be seen as a landmark goal for efforts to protect nature.

However, the 30-by-30 target does not contain a global goal and makes limited mention of the ocean, which could leave international waters unprotected.

Financial mobilization has remained another key sticking point at the talks, and the draft puts forward allocating $200 billion per year for conservation initiatives - a target seen as critical for the successful implementation of any deal.

Developing countries were pushing for half of that - $100 billion per year - to flow from wealthy countries to poorer nations.

It also notes that the money can come voluntarily from any country - a nod to developed nations' desire that countries with large economies, such as China and Brazil, also contribute funds.

One of the greatest points of contention among delegates has been whether a new fund should be established for that money. On Wednesday morning, developing country negotiators walked out of a financing meeting in protest. The draft does not mention setting up a new facility.

The text does not specify whether harmful subsidies should be eliminated, phased out or reformed, but does suggest they should be reduced by at least $500 billion per year by the decade's end.

Other proposed instructions include directing policymakers to "encourage and enable" businesses to monitor, assess and disclose how they affect and are affected by biodiversity, but does not say these processes should be mandatory.

Lastly, the text does not address slashing the use of pesticides but does say that the risks from pesticides and highly hazardous chemicals should be reduced by at least half.

(Reporting by Gloria Dickie and Isla Binnie; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Governments move closer to deal at biodiversity conference

    There were signs Sunday that negotiators were closing in on a deal at a U.N. conference that would protect nature and provide financing to set up protected areas and restore degraded ecosystems. China, which holds the presidency at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, released a draft deal that calls for protecting 30% of the most important global land and marine areas by 2030. Currently, 17% of terrestrial and 10% of marine areas are protected.

  • A New Satellite Will Study How Climate Change is Altering Nearly All of Earth's Water

    The U.S. and France collaborate on an ambitions project to survey 90% of the planet

  • Explainer-What the world's nature-rich nations want out of a global conservation deal

    Tangled expanses of Amazon rainforest, high mountains of the Himalayas, and cloud-shrouded forests are just some of the unique landscapes contained within the world's most nature-rich nations. Governments are trying to work out a new global agreement to guide conservation and wildlife protection through 2030 at a U.N. summit in Montreal this week. Brazil, China, Indonesia, Mexico, and Colombia boast more than 131,000 plant species, around 6,000 birds, and nearly 3,000 mammals between them, according to data compiled from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, BirdLife International and the U.N. Environment Programme.

  • Kyiv mayor says metro service, water supply back after Russian strikes

    The mayor of Ukraine's capital said early Saturday the city's metro system was back in service and that all residents had been reconnected to water supply a day after the latest wave of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also said heating had been restored to half the city and electricity had been returned to two-thirds. "But schedules of emergency outages are being implemented," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

  • Kyiv completely resumes heating supply

    The heating supply, which was damaged after a Russian large-scale missile attack on 16 December, has been completely resumed in Kyiv now. Source: Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram Quote: "The city is resuming the operation of all services after the latest attacks.

  • 12 Countries That Produce the Best Chocolate in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve countries that produce the best chocolate in the world. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce the Best Chocolate in the World. Chocolate is one of the world’s favorite foods. The sweet confectionery is a favorite among children and adults […]

  • Elon Musk's team seeks new funding for Twitter - investor

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk’s team has reached out to investors to raise new funds for his struggling social media platform Twitter, one of the investors said. Ross Gerber, president and CEO at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, told Reuters that he was contacted by a Musk representative about offering more shares at the same price, $54.20, that Musk paid to take the company private in October. Jared Birchall, the managing director of Elon Musk's family office reached out to potential investors this week, news platform Semafor reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the fundraising effort.

  • Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

    Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) closed the most recent trading day at $2.60, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session.

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: We proved we can compete against cold-weather teams

    Tua Tagovailoa said there are no moral victories, but at least the Dolphins showed they can compete against the Bills in cold weather.

  • Maria Menounos Manifested Her First Leading Movie Role — and She’s Just Getting Started

    For more than two decades, Maria Menounos has been on TV. Whether it was interviewing celebrities on “Access Hollywood,” hosting a WWE special or a “Challenge” reunion or doing an arc on “One Tree Hill,” she’s been a staple on television. However, it wasn’t until this year that she landed the lead in her first […]

  • India's visa temples attract devotees aspiring to go abroad

    Arjun Viswanathan stood on the street, his hands folded, eyes fixed on the idol of the Hindu deity Ganesh. On a humid morning, the information technology professional was waiting outside the temple, the size of a small closet – barely enough room for the lone priest to stand and perform puja or rituals for the beloved elephant-headed deity, believed to be the remover of obstacles. Viswanathan was among about a dozen visitors, most of them there for the same purpose: To offer prayers so their U.S. visa interviews would go smoothly and successfully.

  • Imprisoned Saakashvili, loved by some Georgians, hated by others, faces grim future

    After more than a year in prison, former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's health has deteriorated significantly. NV looks into what the future may hold for him, the cases opened against him, and how Georgian people and current authorities regard him.

  • Letters to the Editor: Utilities got their wish on solar. So we'll get lower bills, right?

    The California Public Utilities Commission's vote to cut solar reimbursement rates helps the utilities, not ratepayers.

  • Reporter's Notebook: Making Russia pay for Ukraine invasion

    One expert says the $350 billion frozen in Russia currency should be used for the reconstruction and defense of Ukraine if lawmakers from around the world can be persuaded to change the law for how such money is used.

  • 'California needs to do a better job': San Bernardino County will study seceding after voters' OK

    San Bernardino County voters narrowly approved a measure directing officials to review how to secure more resources and funding — "up to and including secession from the State of California."

  • Russia Can Finally See That Putin’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesMore than two decades after he came to power, President Putin’s grip on the Russian people is finally starting to falter.The war in Ukraine has opened up a credibility gap, and for the first time many Russians no longer feel they can trust what their leader is saying to them. Combined with tough economic sanctions, funds being re-allocated to the war, and conscription drives across the country, the costs of this vainglorious conquest

  • 'Weekend Update' Co-Anchor Colin Jost Destroys Trump Over His Ridiculous NFTs

    Jost weighed in on the drop of the former president’s $99 “digital trading cards,” a collection that’s been subject to ridicule.

  • GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw says it's 'crazy' that Republicans put forward 'two 25-year-olds to be our nominees' in the midterms: 'We lost races we easily should have won'

    "I'm sure they're nice people, but they have two years work experience at most," Rep. Crenshaw told Politico of two young Republican House candidates.

  • Elon Musk Takes a Stand On Immigration

    The billionaire entrepreneur has become hugely influential, making his opinion on sensitive topics highly anticipated.

  • Twitter chief Elon Musk has a lot of terrible ideas. This might be the worst of them

    What’s more consequential than Musk’s mismanagement of his platform is his reinvigoration of one of Silicon Valley’s stupidest notions. | Opinion