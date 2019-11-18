China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited (HKG:3969): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend?

When China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited (SEHK:3969) announced its most recent earnings (30 September 2019), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Being able to interpret how well China Railway Signal & Communication has done so far requires weighing its performance against a benchmark, rather than looking at a standalone number at a point in time. In this article, I've summarized the key takeaways on how I see 3969 has performed.

How Well Did 3969 Perform?

3969's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2019) of CN¥3.8b has jumped 20% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 11%, indicating the rate at which 3969 is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Let's take a look at whether it is solely a result of an industry uplift, or if China Railway Signal & Communication has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, China Railway Signal & Communication has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 10% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.6% is below the HK Electronic industry of 5.2%, indicating China Railway Signal & Communication's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for China Railway Signal & Communication’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 14% to 9.8%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 2.7% to 4.9% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

China Railway Signal & Communication's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I suggest you continue to research China Railway Signal & Communication to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

