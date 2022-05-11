China’s Rains Promise Ample Hydropower in a New Blow to Coal

(Bloomberg) -- Heavy rainfall sweeping across southern China is swelling reservoirs and promising ample hydropower generation that will further suppress coal demand already weakened by pandemic restrictions.

Local authorities have issued flood warnings and the country’s meteorological center expects as much as 20 centimeters (8 inches) of precipitation to fall in parts of the south from May 10 to 15, including in the industrial redoubt of Guangdong, with some individual weather stations seeing record totals of 50 centimeters. Yangtze River levels were about 74 centimeters higher in April than historical norms, and the Three Gorges Dam reservoir rose to within a meter of the record set in August 2020.

“This should support increasing hydro power generation, which in turn will put pressure on coal consumption,” Morgan Stanley analysts including Sara Chan said in a May 9 research note.

China has the world’s largest fleet of power-producing dams, with about 394 gigawatts of capacity, according to the National Energy Administration. Hydropower generation was already up 13% over the previous year through the end of March.

Continued strong output from them would help ease the burden on coal. The government has taken a slew of measures to increase supply of the fuel to ensure there’s no repeat of last year’s shortages that caused widespread power curtailments.

Concerns about coal supply were already abating after a slump in demand caused by China locking down large swathes of its population to prevent the spread of its most recent Covid-19 outbreak. Consumption across key terminals in 25 provinces during the week of May 5 was down almost 6% from the previous year, while inventories had risen about 35%, the China Coal and Transportation Distribution Association said in a research note on Sunday.

China’s factory gate prices rose faster than expected in April, while consumer prices climbed again as lockdowns drove food costs higher. While commodity prices are inching down from the very high levels spurred by the war in Ukraine, manufacturing profits are still being squeezed. Covid outbreaks and the restrictions intended to contain them have indirectly added to costs, making it tougher for factories to maintain production, obtain raw materials and ship out finished goods.

