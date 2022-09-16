China raises holdings of Treasuries in July, Japan cuts holdings -Treasury data

Signage is seen at the United States Department of the Treasury headquarters in Washington, D.C.
·2 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - China increased its holdings of Treasuries in July for the first time in eight months, while Japan reduced its U.S. government debt load, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Friday.

China's stash of Treasuries rose to $970 billion in July, from $967.8 billion in June, which was the lowest since May 2010 when it had $843.7 billion.

Japan, on the other hand, reduced its Treasury debt holdings to $1.234 trillion in July from $1.236 trillion the previous month. Japan remains the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries.

The fall in Japan's holdings was more or less in line with moves in the currency market. The yen firmed in July against the greenback, ending the month at 131.6 yen per dollar, from 135.22 yen at the beginning.

The yen's steep fall against a resurgent dollar this year has raised the prospect of Japan intervening in the market to boost the Japanese currency. Since the beginning of 2022, the yen has fallen 19.5% versus the dollar.

Overall, foreign holdings of Treasuries rose to $7.501 trillion in July, from 7.430 trillion in June.

On a transaction basis, U.S. Treasuries saw net foreign inflows of $23.12 billion in July, down from $58.9 billion the previous month. U.S. Treasuries have posted foreign inflows for a third straight month.

The inflows generally tracked price action in the Treasuries market. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield started July at 2.904%, and ended the month at 2.642%.

In other asset classes, foreigners sold U.S. equities in July for a seventh straight month amounting to $60.32 billion, from outflows of $25.36 billion in June. July's outflow was the largest since March.

U.S. corporate bonds posted inflows in July of $8.78 billion, slightly down from $13.99 billion in June. Foreigners were net buyers of U.S. corporate bonds for seven straight months.

The Treasury data also showed U.S. residents once again sold their holdings of long-term foreign securities, with net sales of $27.2 billion, from sales of $50.5 billion in June.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • As markets churn, investors hide in cash despite surging inflation

    A tough year in markets is leading some investors to seek refuge in cash, as they capitalize on higher interest rates and await chances to buy stocks and bonds at cheaper prices. The Federal Reserve has roiled markets in 2022 as it implements huge rate hikes in an effort to moderate the steepest inflation in 40 years. That’s made cash a more attractive hideout for investors seeking shelter from market gyrations - even though the highest inflation in forty years has dented its appeal.

  • Credit Suisse settles U.S. shareholder lawsuit over risk exposure, Archegos

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Credit Suisse Group AG reached a $32.5 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit accusing the Swiss bank of misleading shareholders about how well it managed risk, including its exposure to "high-risk" clients such as Archegos Capital Management. A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action was filed on Friday with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, and requires a judge's approval. The bank was accused of playing "a kind of high-finance game of Russian roulette" by letting hedge funds and other "prime" customers make risky, multi-billion dollar bets with its credit, despite publicly pledging a "core commitment" to managing its risk limits, risk oversight and credit exposure.

  • Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China

    Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Friday to press his attack on Ukraine despite Ukraine's latest counteroffensive and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country's vital infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia.

  • Gold Wavers With Anxiety High Ahead of Crucial Fed Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged higher after plunging to the lowest in more than two years as the precious metal wavers ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that will be pivotal.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniPatagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Million Tax HitGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources

  • Putin meets with China’s Xi

    As Russia loses ground in the war in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with China’s Xi Jinping for a high-stakes summit.

  • Classic Mazda RX-4 Listed For Nearly $150,000

    Yikes, Japanese cars are getting expensive!

  • Empowered leaders vital to win next war, allied air chiefs say

    Frontline commanders must be able to make decisions in a future war, experts said — but must also know they won't be thrown in the brig for a mistake.

  • Luxury market 'more stable' than others: Bob's Watches CEO

    Bob’s Watches Founder and CEO Paul Altieri joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the state of the luxury goods market and the success of the faded Rolex, or tropical watches, auction.

  • Children, women prone to diseases in Pakistan's stagnant flood water

    Children and women are becoming more vulnerable as tens of thousands of people suffer from infectious and water-borne diseases in flood-hit Pakistan and the death toll from the inundation surpassed 1,500, according to government data and UNICEF on Friday. As flood waters begin to recede, which officials say may take two to six months, the regions have become infested with diseases including malaria, dengue fever, diarrhoea and skin problems, the southern Sindh provincial government said in a report on Friday. "Stagnant water is giving rise to the water-borne diseases," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in an address to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

  • Inflation a longer-term fight than market wants -strategist

    STORY: "This is a longer term fight than I think the market had been comfortable with," Mayfield said, adding that the market "only now is coming to terms with what it will mean to get the labor market to a place where inflation is actually where the Fed wants it to be."All three major U.S. stock indexes slid to levels not touched since mid-July, with S&P 500 sinking below 3,900, a closely watched support level the benchmark index has tested in recent weeks.Marking the end of a week rattled by a witches brew of inflation concerns, looming interest rate hikes and ominous economic warning signs, the S&P 500 is on course for its worst weekly percentage plunge since June.The Nasdaq is set for its biggest Friday-to-Friday drop since January while October 2020 was the last time the blue-chip Dow suffered a steeper weekly drop.

  • Pre-markets Open Red on The Last Day of A Largely Bearish Week

    Pre-markets Open Red on The Last Day of A Largely Bearish Week.

  • Tesla stock: 2023 is 'a pivotal year,' Deutsche Bank analyst explains

    A rally might return to Tesla stock, contends Deutsche Bank. Here's the call.

  • Amazon debuts NFL Thursday Night Football stream without issue

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss the launch of Thursday Night Football on Amazon.

  • Oil Markets Are Consumed By Economic Fears

    Fears of a global recession are growing, dragging oil prices downward despite multiple bullish catalysts in the not-so-distant futures

  • Duke’s Jazzy Gift for the Queen

    After Duke Ellington met Elizabeth II in 1958, he was inspired to write a piece just for her, ‘The Queen’s Suite,’ a progression of sonic images of scenes, thoughts and ideas tied to nature.

  • New documents show Big Oil knows its climate plans are bogus

    In November 2020, the Twitter account of the oil and gas giant Shell asked its followers: “What are you willing to change to help reduce emissions?”

  • Putin acknowledges China's concerns over Ukraine in sign of friction

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he understood China's Xi Jinping had concerns about the crisis in Ukraine, a surprise acknowledgement of friction with Beijing over the war after a week of stunning Russian losses on the ground. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, China has trod a careful line, criticising Western sanctions against Moscow but stopping short of endorsing or assisting in the military campaign. "We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis," Putin told Xi at their first meeting since the war began.

  • This Scottsdale company — one of Arizona's most profitable — is about to be sold for $14 billion

    Singapore-based GIC, which oversees that nation's foreign reserves, along with Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl, will acquire Store Capital.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says High Market Volatility Signals Opportunity; Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Analysts Like

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. What we know for certain is that the S&P 500 is down 18% year-to-date, and the NASDAQ is down 26%. At least one investing expert, however, is getting on his soapbox to encourage investors to buy now, while prices are low. This is the view of Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary. The venture capitalist makes a case for investors to take advantage of vol

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the