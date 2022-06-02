China Raises Pressure on Banks to Support Struggling Developers

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks are facing growing pressure to support cash-strapped developers after months of pleas by regulators failed to boost lending to the industry.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Local branches at the People’s Bank of China have called for meetings with banks in multiple cities since last week to assess why loans have slowed, along with the difficulties faced by banks and how regulators can help, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The move represents increasing concern from officials following repeated so-called window guidance for faster property lending in previous months, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Builders and regulators are counting on banks to provide a lifeline to the industry as bond funding and home sales dry up. Yet developers’ cash flows from bank loans have plunged almost 30% in recent months, undermining President Xi Jinping’s efforts to arrest a property slump that’s worsening a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

As the number of developers that have defaulted on or extended debt obligations mounts, banks are reluctant to increase their exposure to the sector in response to regulators’ demands. Some are only rolling over debt to prevent a souring of loans, the people said. China’s widening crackdown on corruption in the financial system has added to bankers’ reticence.

Regulators stopped short of imposing any punishment on banks that fail to boost lending, said the people.

The dearth of lending isn’t entirely a supply issue: the risk of weak sales has also made some private builders reluctant to borrow for new housing projects, the people added. And the housing slump is weighing on demand for mortgages even as interest rates fall.

The PBOC didn’t immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

“Whichever bank provides a lifeline to a developer will have to shoulder the risk, and why would a developer take on more debt without seeing better sales prospects?” said Shen Meng, a director at Beijing-based boutique investment bank Chanson & Co. “Without enough home-buying demand, it’d be a dead end for either banks or developers.”

From easing mortgage costs to relaxing ownership rules, China has stepped up efforts to salvage the $2.4 trillion market for new homes that has seen prices fall for eight months and more than a dozen real estate companies default.

These measures have yet to bear fruit. Developers’ cash inflow from banks shrank almost 30% in March and April from a year earlier, exacerbating their liquidity crunch, statistics bureau data show. Home sales by the nation’s top 100 developers plummeted 59% in May from a year earlier. Household mortgages shrank by 60.5 billion yuan ($9 billion) in April from a month earlier, according to central bank figures.

The central bank and banking regulator last week urged lenders to use “all resources” to accelerate the delivery of approved loans and maintain stable growth of property lending. Yet banks will remain cautious about financing developers -- especially distressed ones -- despite the recent active policy guidance, Moody’s Investors Service analysts wrote on May 31.

“Real estate’s share of new bank lending is set to suffer another blow” in the second quarter, due to weak demand for mortgages and Covid lockdowns hindering new projects, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung.

“Chinese banks safeguarding their loan books against developers with sliding credit ratings and rising default risks could also weigh on new bank lending to the sector,” she wrote in a note.

It’s relatively rare for banks to shrug off regulatory guidance to lend more, and they have been hurt by such advice in the past. When the government urged lenders to combat an economic slowdown following the 2008 global financial crisis, it led to a credit glut that saddled them with trillions of yuan in bad debts.

The country’s deepening anti-corruption drive is further restraining banks’ lending appetite. About 60 former officials in the financial sector have been investigated this year, Bloomberg calculations based on official announcements show.

Authorities have recently begun to widen the crackdown to include the property sector. One recent target was the head of financing at Fuzhou-based Tahoe Group Co., the first top 10 builder to default. Huang Xi, who was a general manager at China Construction Bank Corp.’s institutional business department before joining Tahoe in mid-2018, was probed for serious violations, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said last month.

Chinese banks will be reluctant to lend to small and private developers due to the anti-corruption investigations, Jefferies analysts led by Shujin Chen wrote in a note in May.

Ziv Ang, an analyst with UOB Kay Hian in Kuala Lumpur, expects financial institutions to remain cautious toward lending to developers.

“Banks remain wary about their exposure to the property sector and a potential increase in bad loans,” Ang said. “It’d be hard for the lenders to appease their own investors if they went too aggressive with lending to developers.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chemical maker TCP Group files pre-arranged bankruptcy

    Texas petrochemical producer TCP Group filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday with a plan to hand over control to its lenders, after struggling under costs and legal claims from a 2019 fire. The Houston-based firm filed for Chapter 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware with plans to eliminate $950 million of $1.3 billion in secured debt and shed liabilities from an explosion and fire at its plant in Port Neches, Texas. The company faces federal and state investigations over the Port Neches fire, and is in negotiations with a committee representing some 7,000 claims for property damage, business interruption and personal injury, according to court filings.

  • Zara owner Inditex set to benefit from higher prices

    Fashion giant Zara's owner Inditex is expected to report bumper first-quarter earnings next week, benefiting from raising prices more than rivals without damaging its sales, analysts said. As a cost of living crisis intensifies across the region, Europe's retailers are facing a tricky balancing act between passing on rising supply chain costs to consumers and ensuring that their products stay affordable. The company was still well-placed to take market share because its prices remained competitive and consumers liked its rapid output of new fashion lines, RBC analyst Richard Chamberlain said in a research note.

  • Dollar holds firm, supported by higher yields

    The dollar hit a three-week high against the yen in early trade on Thursday and held its gains against other majors, supported by this week's advances in U.S. Treasury yields, which hit two-week peaks overnight. "If you look at the equity market, at bonds, at dollars, it all sort of joins up," said Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank.

  • RBI to go fast with rate hikes this year, slow the next - Reuters poll

    The Reserve Bank of India will concentrate interest rate hikes over the coming months in a relatively short tightening cycle, according to a Reuters poll of economists who expect the repo rate to reach its terminal level early next year. Following a surprise rate rise on May 4, several members of the Monetary Policy Committee called for more in upcoming meetings this year to control sticky price pressures, which hit an eight-year high last month. That sentiment was echoed in a May 26-June 1 Reuters poll that predicted the central bank would raise its key policy rate by at least 100 basis points over the next four MPC meetings.

  • Tight Asia capacity limits room for new LNG ships - Korea Shipbuilding exec

    Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) has mostly filled its order book for the next 2-1/2 years as the pandemic drove demand for container ships, leaving little room to meet the needs of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector, a senior company executive said. With U.S. LNG exports rising, more LNG carriers are travelling longer distances to customers in North Asia and Europe while European countries have snapped up floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) as they ramp up LNG imports to replace Russian gas supplies in the wake of the Ukraine crisis. However, shipyards in South Korea and China are unable to accommodate demand for new LNG vessels as they work to meet a flood of orders for new container ships following global supply chain disruptions and port congestion that have held up ships in the United States and China.

  • Australia's ASX appoints Helen Lofthouse as first female chief

    Lofthouse, who will be starting her new role from Aug. 1 is entitled to an annual fixed remuneration of A$2 million ($1.44 million), the same as Stevens' yearly pay as seen in the 2021 annual report, ASX said. "I am looking forward to helping shape ASX's future as we continue our transformation and leverage our technology platform to deliver further value," said Lofthouse, who was also selected as one of the World Federation of Exchanges Women Leaders for 2021.

  • Asia Stocks Drop as Rate Fears Escalate; Oil Sinks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia fell Thursday as central bankers amplified hawkish messages in their quest to rein in inflation, weighing on risk assets. Oil sank.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksFed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio

  • India weighs appeal panel against social media takedowns

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India is considering whether to set up an appeals panel with the power to reverse the content moderation decisions of social media firms, the information technology ministry said, in what would be the first such move of its kind worldwide. There could be more than one such appeal panel, according to the document, made public on Thursday. Social media firms are already required to have an in-house grievance redressal officer and designate executives to co-ordinate with law enforcement officials.

  • China Leans on Policy Banks to Deliver $120 Billion Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing is turning to state-owned policy banks once again to help rescue an economy under strain, ordering them to provide 800 billion yuan ($120 billion) in funding for infrastructure projects. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksFed Star

  • China EV startups say May sales up, post-lockdown output constrained

    Li Auto Inc reported a May sales gain of 166% from a year earlier to 11,496 vehicles on Wednesday. Xpeng Inc posted a gain of 78% with 10,125 deliveries. Nio Inc delivered 7,024 EVs, up 5% from a year earlier.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Rockets Require Training; Russia’s Bond Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon said new longer-range rockets the US is providing to Ukraine will require three weeks of training to operate, as Moscow warned the weapons could be used for attacks inside Russian territory.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few Weeks

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints former education commissioner Corcoran to Board of Governors

    Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday tapped former state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to serve on the state university system’s Board of Governors.

  • Emerging market FX rallies seen short-lived due to high inflation: Reuters poll

    Battered emerging market currencies will struggle to hold on to recent gains towards year-end as U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and inflation concerns keep the dollar in the forefront, a Reuters poll found. Barely recovering from a nearly two-year bear run, positive sentiment in emerging market currencies has already been soured by higher U.S. Treasury yields. Last month, safe-haven dollar inflows pushed the emerging markets currency index to its weakest level since end-2020.

  • Goblintown NFTs notch up over US$10 mln in sales over 24 hours

    Goblintown NFTs, a new meme-adjacent collection, surpassed the likes of Bored Ape and Mutant Ape Yacht Club, according to CryptoSlam. See related article: Azuki fortunes reverse as sales soar after floor price drop Fast facts Launched on May 22, Goblintown NFTs are unapologetically crude drawings of goblin-like creatures, with a culture built around poor grammar, […]

  • Should Weakness in Beyond International Limited's (ASX:BYI) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

    Beyond International (ASX:BYI) has had a rough week with its share price down 2.7%. However, stock prices are usually...

  • Saudi Arabia to raise oil production if Russian output falls under sanctions- FT

    Discussions had been held about an immediate increase in production from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which could be announced at Thursday's OPEC+ meeting, according to the report https://www.ft.com/content/cf18ce69-e46a-4802-9058-1340c5a2c94d, citing a diplomatic source. OPEC+ comprises of members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies led by Russia. Production increases that are scheduled for September would be brought forward to July and August, the source said.

  • Google investors shoot down racial-equity audit while approving stock split

    Alphabet Inc. investors rejected 17 shareholder proposals at the Google parent company's annual meeting Wednesday, including a racial-equity audit, but approved a company proposal to increase the share count that will allow for a planned stock split.

  • Lumber Is the Cheapest in Seven Months as Housing Markets Soften

    (Bloomberg) -- The days of pricey lumber might finally be over.Lumber futures are toppling to levels not seen since November amid fears of a softening housing market and economic recession. Futures fell as low as $604.50 per 1,000 board feet in Chicago on Wednesday, extending a slump to about 46% this year. The commodity’s collapse is a stark reversal from all-time highs set in 2021 during a pandemic-fueled homebuilding boom.“Lumber markets are probing for a floor,” said Kevin Mason, managing di

  • US Home-Price Appreciation Accelerates for Fourth Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Home-price growth in 20 US cities picked up for the fourth straight month with Tampa, Florida, showing the biggest gains. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowA measure of prices in those 20 cities

  • Wall Street Sees Any Stock Market Rally as Likely Short-Lived

    (Bloomberg) -- A growing number of Wall Street strategists see last week’s stock market rebound as a head fake before more selling, as risks to the US economy and corporate earnings growth remain with stubbornly high inflation.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese