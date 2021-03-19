China Ramps Up Farm Imports to Cover Domestic Food Shortages

1 / 2

China Ramps Up Farm Imports to Cover Domestic Food Shortages

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest importer of farm commodities, ramped up purchases in the first two months of this year to plug growing local shortages and to keep food prices under control.

The country shipped in almost 5 million tons of corn in January and February, more than five times the amount unloaded a year earlier, according to customs Thursday. That included an all-time monthly high of 3 million tons in January.

China has been scooping up record amounts of corn and soybeans from overseas to feed the world’s largest hog herd, which is recovering from African swine fever. The country faces shortages of farm commodities because of a lack of productive farmland and increasing demand from a more affluent population, and is trying to boost yields and reduce wastage.

Asia’s largest economy bought almost six million tons of U.S. corn in one week earlier this year, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported sales totaling more than 3 million tons this week. The USDA expects the nation’s imports of the feed grain to more than triple to 24 million tons this marketing year.

China Feb. Corn Imports 1.78M Tons, +556.6% Y/y

China Jan. Corn Imports 3.01M Tons, +356% Y/y

Among other highlights for the first two months:

Wheat imports more than tripled to 2.5 million tons, including 1.5 million tons in January, the most for one month in at least 20 yearsBeef shipments climbed 34% to 400,000 tons, including an all-time monthly high of 240,000 tons in JanuaryPork imports rose 26% to 700,000 tons in the first two monthsSorghum shipments more than quadrupled to 1.4 million tons, with the January total of 690,000 tons the most for a month since 2017Sugar imports more than tripled to about 1 million tons in the first two monthsCotton shipments in January at 400,000 tons were the highest monthly total since 2013 amid a recovery in the textile industry

(Updates to add chart)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. rights chief agrees to Ethiopia request for joint Tigray inquiry

    United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has agreed to an Ethiopian request for a joint investigation in the country's northern Tigray region, where Bachelet says possible war crimes may have been committed. Fighting between government troops and the region's former ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), has killed thousands of people and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes in the mountainous region of about 5 million. The United Nations has raised concerns about atrocities being committed in Tigray, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has described acts carried out in the region as ethnic cleansing.

  • Beijing warns US of 'no compromise' on sovereignty, security at Alaska talks

    China's foreign ministry says the government would not make concessions to the US on key issues concerning sovereignty and security, including Xinjiang and Hong Kong, ahead of high-level meetings between the two countries' diplomats in Alaska.

  • U.S. green energy push sets global edible oils alight, raises food inflation fears

    U.S. President Joe Biden's green fuel push using edible oils is helping drive up vegetable oil prices that are already near record highs, hitting key cost-sensitive consumers in India and Africa and stoking global food inflation fears. The United Nations' vegetable oils price index has rallied 70% since last June to nine-year highs after labour shortages at Asian palm plantations and bad weather in key sunflower, rapeseed and soybean hubs pinched edible oil output and cut inventories to 10-year lows. The run-up in edible oil prices has helped fuel a rise in the UN's broader food price index to its highest since 2014, stinging consumers in developing countries and posing a challenge to policymakers trying to spur economic growth.

  • Powell Fed Is in It to Win It Despite Bond-Market Inflation Fear

    (Bloomberg) -- Jerome Powell has a goal that is bigger than the bond market’s near term inflation concern.In perhaps his most forthright press conference since taking the helm of the central bank three years ago, the Federal Reserve chair this week laid out three critical messages for investors who have been propelling bond yields higher on the bet inflation would eventually force his Fed to tighten monetary policy faster than it’s been indicating.Powell’s messages? He’s not unduly concerned by rising yields, control of monetary policy communications resides with him and he’s willing to run the economy hot to help it recover from fallout of Covid-19.Market RebuffAsked directly during his Wednesday press conference if he was concerned about the increase in Treasury yields, Powell referred to financial conditions and said they remain “highly accommodative.”It was a clear signal that he wasn’t going to bother with the emotional swings over inflation risk that’s obsessing investors. Powell has an explicit strategy to reflate the economy and he doesn’t think this is going to be easy after decades of low inflation.Therefore, he wants to see actual data and he isn’t persuaded that inflation inertia -- where today’s price changes look a lot like yesterday’s -- is about to change.“The fundamental change in our framework is that we’re not going to act pre-emptively based on forecasts for the most part and we’re going to wait to see actual data,” Powell said. “I think it will take people time to adjust to that and to adjust to that new practice, and the only way we can really build the credibility of that is by doing it.”Tantrums will get his attention, though.“I would be concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or by a persistent tightening of financial conditions that threaten the achievement of our goals,” he added.Seizing the SignalPowell repeatedly played down the Fed’s quarterly Summary of Economic Projections.“The SEP is not a committee forecast. It’s not something we sit around and debate and discuss and approve,” he said, noting that the dot plot of interest-rate forecasts submitted by each of the Fed’s 18 policy makers was “not meant to actually be a promise or even a prediction of when the committee will act.”The forecasts display a policy response, if other assumptions made by individual officials turn out as expected.But forecasting a rate increase three years out, as seven Fed officials did, “is highly uncertain,” Powell dryly noted, adding that no one had much experience of predicting how the economy will recovery after a pandemic.All of these comments intentionally devalued the policy signal of the dots. They also raised a question: If guidance on the timing of eventual tightening doesn’t reside in the dot plot, where does it?Powell made clear that resides with him.In the choreography of tightening, the first step will be tapering the $120 billion of monthly asset purchases which the Federal Open Market Committee has pegged to “substantial further progress” on employment and inflation.Powell said that will be a judgment, or in other words, a committee consensus that Powell himself is in charge of forming. “Until we give you a signal, you can assume we are not there yet,” he said.Second Term?Taking command of the message bestows an Alan Greenspan-like, indispensable quality on Powell at a time when Fed communication is critical for financial markets, and as debate builds on whether he’ll get a second term when his current stint as chair ends in February.President Joe Biden has yet to indicate if he’s open to keeping him on or picking someone else.“Powell would like to be reappointed and Democrats have kept the door open,” said Derek Tang, an economist at LH Meyer/Monetary Policy Analytics in Washington. “If Democrats were trying to coax a favorable policy out of Powell, they have kept him in play but not made him a sure thing. It is a very sophisticated job negotiation.”Bringing the HeatA third message came in the forecasts and how they will respond to unemployment. Taken together, the median of the combined outlooks showed inflation pushing a bit above 2% this year but falling closer to the target in 2022 and 2023.Economic growth roars ahead in 2021 thanks in part to fiscal policy, surging 6.5% and staying above the committee’s equilibrium growth rate of 1.8% for the next two years. Unemployment falls to 3.5% by the end of 2023, matching the pre-pandemic low.For all that heat, a majority of officials still don’t see much of a need to raise interest rates.The story here is that their “broad and inclusive goal” of maximum employment isn’t at all represented by the unemployment rate. Even at 3.5%, they figure there will be slack to exploit, perhaps especially in the most hard-hit segments of the job market such as working-age women and minorities.Powell has been closely focused on the uneven blow delivered by pandemic, and he wants to get the 9.5 million Americans who’ve lost jobs during the Covid-19 era back to work as quickly as possible.Even though the unemployment rate dipped last month to 6.2%, it rose to a staggering 9.9% for Black Americans despite the economy supposedly being in robust recovery.Powell argues that because inflation expectations are anchored at 2%, the Fed can run the economy hot to deliver a more inclusive recovery without suffering a sustained increase in prices.“Unemployment will take quite a time to go down,” Powell said, and here it is safe to say he is thinking about the broader measures of joblessness. “The faster the better. We’d love to see it come sooner rather than later. We’d welcome nothing more than that. But realistically, given the numbers, it’s going to take some time.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden’s Keystone Pipeline Halt Prompts Red States to Sue

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas and other red states sued the Biden administration for canceling the $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline, stepping up a legal fight over the controversial pipeline that is extending into a third presidential administration.President Joe Biden lacks unilateral authority to change energy policy set by Congress, according to a complaint filed in a Texas federal court on Wednesday. The suit was filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen.“The executive’s unilateral decision to revoke the Keystone XL permit is contrary to the constitutional structure to which the states agreed at the time of ratification,” the states said. “The executive’s decision also encroaches upon the states’ abilities to steward and control the lands within their borders.”The states said in the complaint they will lose out on “tens of millions of dollars” in tax revenue from the construction and operation of the Keystone XL, In Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the total estimated property tax from the Keystone XL project in the first full year of operations is approximately $55.6 million, according to the complaint.The pipeline permit, which would connect oil sands in Canada to U.S. refiners, was approved by the Trump administration in 2019 after previously being rejected by President Barack Obama. Biden issued an executive order revoking the Keystone XL pipeline’s cross-border presidential permit as soon as he entered office in January. The Keystone pipeline is backed by the Canadian government, construction and energy industries but opposed by environmentalists, tribes and some landowners.Attorneys general from 19 states, including Alabama, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Ohio, Utah and Wyoming, joined in the Texas and Montana lawsuit.“The argument that transporting crude oil via pipeline is worse for the environment than by rail or shipment is preposterous and has been disproven numerous times, even by the Obama-Biden State Department,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter. “The Keystone Pipeline also will move the United States closer to energy independence.”Canadian pipeline giant TC Energy Corp. had sued the Obama administration in a Texas federal court, similarly arguing that Obama’s rejection of the project conflicted with the will of Congress. TC Energy dropped the suit in 2017, without resolution, after Trump granted a presidential permit.Alberta also threw its weight behind Keystone XL last year, committing $5.3 billion in investment and loans for the project.“Currently we are examining all options following the executive order, including looking at all avenues – including trade agreements – to recoup our investment if the project,” the Premier of Alberta’s office said in an emailed statement.If built, the pipeline would stretch some 1,200 miles (1,900 kilometers) from Alberta oil sands to Steele City, Nebraska, to connect with existing infrastructure to move oil to Gulf Coast refineries.The case is State of Texas v. Biden, 3:21-cv-00065, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas (Galveston).(Updates with background, details from complaint)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India contributed to nearly 60% of the global rise in poverty in 2020

    A global economic slowdown has shrunk the world’s middle-class population and impoverished millions. In 2020, an estimated 131 million people were pushed into poverty and low-income groups, according to new research by Pew Research Center, a US think tank based in Washington. A majority of upper middle- and middle-income people (earning between $10 and $50 a day) became low-income (daily wage of $2-$10) and poor (earning less than $2 a day).

  • Talen Horton-Tucker with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

    Talen Horton-Tucker (Los Angeles Lakers) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 03/18/2021

  • How China’s Digital Yuan Could Go Global

    China has been quietly testing platforms where the digital yuan can be freely traded with other fiat currencies.

  • World going through unprecedented chip shortage, China trade body says

    The world is going through an unprecedented chip shortage, Zhou Zixue, a senior official with the China Semiconductor Industry Association, said on Wednesday, after semiconductor sales grew 18% last year. "If you are an experienced player, you will remember that in 1999 there was a similar crisis in this industry, but it was way smaller," Zhou, chairman of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), said in remarks at SEMICON China. China is the world's largest buyer of semiconductors, but domestic production is marginal.

  • U.S. dispatches senator to Ethiopia over humanitarian crisis, gives additional aid

    U.S. President Joe Biden is sending Senator Chris Coons to Ethiopia to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and convey Biden's "grave concerns" over the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region, where thousands have died following fighting. Washington also said it will provide nearly $52 million more in aid to address the humanitarian crisis in the region, but called for hostilities to end and human rights abusers to be held accountable.

  • Pakistan army chief says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

    Pakistan's army chief called on Thursday for arch rivals India and Pakistan to "bury the past" and move towards cooperation, an overture towards New Delhi that follows an unexpected joint ceasefire announcement last month between the two countries' militaries. General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed however that the burden was on India to create a "conducive environment", and said Washington had a role to play in ending regional conflicts. Pakistan and India, both nuclear armed countries, have fought three wars and in 2019 tensions rose dramatically when they sent combat planes into each other's territory.

  • Celebrities Express Condolences and Outrage Over the Fatal Shootings in Atlanta

    Olivia Munn, John Legend, Florence Pugh, and more are demanding an end to Asian hate crimes.

  • US, China spar in first face-to-face meeting under Biden

    Top U.S. and Chinese officials offered sharply different views of each other and the world as the two sides met face-to-face for the first time since President Joe Biden took office. In unusually pointed public remarks for a staid diplomatic meeting, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi took aim at each other’s country's policies on Thursday at the start of two days of talks in Alaska. The meetings in Anchorage were a new test in increasingly troubled relations between the two countries, which are at odds over a range of issues from trade to human rights in Tibet, Hong Kong and China’s western Xinjiang region, as well as over Taiwan, China’s assertiveness in the South China Sea and the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Border officers gave ‘vastly conflicting’ testimony in Huawei CFO extradition, lawyers allege

    A lawyer for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou told a Canadian court on Thursday that border agents who questioned her at the Vancouver airport were "untruthful" when they said they handed over Meng's phone passcodes to police by accident. Border officers also gave "vastly conflicting versions of key events," Meng’s legal team argued as her extradition hearing entered the last phase of arguments leading to a final hearing.

  • 19 Asian-Owned Home Brands to Shop Now (and Always)

    These retailers will be your new go-tos if they aren't already.From House Beautiful

  • U.S. report warns of threats from white supremacists, militias

    U.S. spy agencies warned on Wednesday of an ongoing threat that racially motivated violent extremists, such as white supremacists, will carry out mass-casualty attacks on civilians while militia groups target police and government personnel and buildings. Agencies contributing to the assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence included the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the National Counterterrorism Center. The assessment said extremists who promote white racial superiority have potentially frequent communications with extremists abroad who hold similar ideological beliefs and each seeks to influence the other.

  • Daniel Dae Kim Condemns Rise in Anti-Asian Attacks in Powerful Message to Congress

    Hawaii Five-0 star Daniel Dae Kim spoke to Congress in a hearing about violence against Asian people in the wake of the Atlanta spa shootings.

  • Top China Chipmaker Gets State Funds for $2.4 Billion Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. will build a $2.35 billion plant with funding from the government of Shenzhen, the first major project to emerge from China’s masterplan to match the U.S. and become more self-reliant as global chip supply dwindles.SMIC on Thursday warned that shortages could worsen this year and next and wallop Chinese businesses if the country doesn’t ramp up domestic capacity now. The company has agreed to a joint venture with the southern municipality in which it will develop and operate a chipmaking plant that can produce silicon of 28 nanometers or above, it said in a stock exchange filing. The partners aim to draw third-party investment, begin production by 2022 and eventually produce 40,000 12-inch wafers a month. Its shares rose as much as 3% in Hong Kong.China wants to build a coterie of technology giants that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. While specifics of that endeavor won’t emerge for months, Premier Li Keqiang has pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips in the country’s latest five-year targets, laying out a technological blueprint to vie for global influence with the U.S.“The shortage in chip manufacturing capacity is very real and the situation could deteriorate in 2021 and 2022 if Chinese companies don’t speed up expansion,” SMIC Senior Vice President Zhang Xin told the SEMICON China conference in Shanghai.Beijing is moving swiftly to cut a dependence on the West for crucial components like chips, an issue that became more urgent after a global shortage of semiconductors worsened during the pandemic. Washington has also blacklisted major Chinese tech firms including SMIC, cutting it off from American technology while severely impairing its ability to procure the chipmaking gear it needs. It remains unclear whether the Biden administration might allow U.S. firms to resume selling to SMIC on a large scale, or ease up on pressuring allies in Europe and elsewhere to ringfence the Chinese company.Read more: How China’s Top Chipmaker Can Evade Trump’s Newest CrackdownTie-ups with the government may prove essential in achieving the country’s ambitions. Chinese chipmakers aim to progress past the more mature 28 nm nodes -- now used in industries from automaking to TVs -- but need billions of dollars and years of trial-and-error to get into more sophisticated semiconductors for gadgets like smartphones.Much of China’s hopes rest on making headway in burgeoning fields such as AI and third-generation chips: mainly made of materials such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride, they can operate at high frequency and in higher power and temperature environments, with broad applications in 5G, military-grade radar and electric vehicles.On Thursday, a key semiconductor industry official called on domestic chip giants to merge with their peers, creating national champions with the wherewithal to compete globally. Apart from SMIC, China’s other prominent chipmakers include state-backed memory giant Tsinghua Group, which is spending billions to expand capacity, and players such as Huawei Technologies Co.’s HiSilicon division and AI specialist Cambricon Technologies Corp.ByteDance Can Engrave Its Patriotism in Silicon: Tim Culpan“More industry integration is needed to improve our resistance to risk. M&A should be encouraged,” Ye Tianchun, vice director of the China Semiconductor Industry Association, told the conference.SMIC’s Shenzhen project would mark one of the few plants in the country focused on larger 12-inch rather than 8-inch wafers, which save on cost because more chips can be spliced from it, but are far more difficult to fabricate. SMIC already operates fabs or fabrication plants in four cities, including Beijing and Shanghai. It will own 55% of the proposed new plant, with a government-owned entity owning up to a 23% stake.“Silicon wafer is a fundamental raw material in semiconductor manufacturing, yet it is also one of the areas in China’s semiconductor supply chain that has the lowest level of local production, especially 12-inch silicon wafers,” Li Wei, executive vice president of the National Silicon Industry Group, a state-backed wafer manufacturer, said at the conference Wednesday.(Updates with SMIC executive’s comments from the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: China's small tech firms step out of the shadows as giants reel from regulatory crackdown

    China's smaller technology companies and investors are eager to seize the day as a sweeping crackdown by anti-monopoly regulators on the country's internet giants creates a wealth of new opportunities. Nasdaq-listed microlender 360 DigiTech Inc is one such firm, having seen an increase in new business and a run-up in its share price after the introduction of new rules designed to rein in fintech giant Ant Group and other large rivals. "Since December, we've seen clients whose credit lines have been reduced or restricted by lending giants transfer to our services," 360 DigiTech Chief Financial Officer Alex Xu told Reuters.

  • Sea goddess, air force C-130s called upon to fight Taiwan drought

    Taiwan is drilling wells, seeding clouds and beseeching a gold-faced sea goddess to help the sub-tropical island ride out its most serious drought in about half a century, after rain-soaking typhoons failed to make landfall last year. The drought is worst across a band of western Taiwan, including the major metropolises of Hsinchu, home to many of Taiwan's renowned tech firms, Taichung in the centre of the island, and Tainan and Kaohsiung to the south. Chiang Ming-lang, director of the Water Resources Agency's northern region, told Reuters they have been piping in water from other reservoirs to the main one for Hsinchu, but it was still not enough and they were now drilling wells.