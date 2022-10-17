China Ramps Up Measures to Boost Sentiment Amid Market Slump

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators are planning to launch a series of market-supporting measures to arrest a slump in equities pressured by escalating geopolitical tensions and Beijing’s strict Covid Zero policy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

That includes a proposal to encourage listed companies to buy back shares, as well as moves to ease curbs on short-term transactions by overseas mutual funds. The plans, which were announced in recent days, come as China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index is hovering near the lowest since the early days of the pandemic.

Stock investors have been looking for fresh market impetus after suffering losses that have been among the worst in the world due to the impact of rolling Covid lockdowns on the economy, the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening path and souring Sino-US trade tensions. A lack of directional change in key areas during President Xi Jinping’s speech at the Party Congress meeting on Sunday failed to lift broader sentiment.

While the changes may help stem further losses, it may not be enough for a turnaround, said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities. “What we expect to see are clearer policy signals from the Party Congress that can help lift economic growth in the fourth quarter.”

China’s securities regulator is planning to ease restrictions on short-term stock transactions by overseas mutual funds, according to a report Monday by the state-run China Securities Journal, citing regulatory sources. Authorities are also allowing overseas funds to conduct short-term trades if their stake in a listed firm is held by multiple fund products issued by the same management company.

That comes after the the China Securities Regulatory Commission said last week it is reviewing changes in relevant laws to allow firms to buy back stakes six months after being listed, down from 12 months currently. Companies would also be allowed to buy back stakes when stock prices fall 25% instead of 30% over 20 trading sessions.

Meanwhile, in related news, China Securities Index Co., the compiler of equity gauges, also said last week it would revise the compilation plans of 16 indexes, including the CSI Dividend Index, in order to improve their “investability”.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Pound edges higher in early trading after Truss's corporation tax backflip - live updates

    Truss U-turn on corporation tax will make recession more severe, warn economists FTSE 100 closed at 6858.79 on Friday US market closed at 3583.07 on Friday Roger Bootle: It’s time for Truss to change tack on economic orthodoxy Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Exclusive-China's state banks seen acquiring dollars in swaps market to stabilise yuan - sources

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's state banks stepped up their intervention to defend a weakening yuan on Monday, with banking sources telling Reuters these banks sold a high volume of U.S. dollars and used a combination of swaps and spot trades. Six banking sources told Reuters the country's major state-owned banks were spotted swapping yuan for U.S. dollars in the forwards market and selling those dollars in the spot market, a playbook move used by China in 2018 and 2019 as well. The selling seemed to be aimed at stabilising the yuan, with the swaps helping procure dollars as well as anchoring the price of yuan in forwards, said the sources, who have direct knowledge of market trades.

  • Asian shares decline as markets keep eyes on China meeting

    Asian shares were mostly lower Monday as investors kept their eyes on the weeklong Communist Party congress in China. Benchmarks dropped in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai in early trading. The meeting in China, which opened Sunday, is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader for the next five years, reaffirming his grip on power and stronger state control over the economy.

  • How Britain's pension scheme hedge became a trillion pound gamble

    It started out simply enough: British pension schemes were looking for a way to match their assets to future pension payments. Schemes run for pharmacy Boots and bookseller WHSmith were early adopters in the 2000s of an investment strategy of dumping stocks for bonds, to shield themselves from interest rate changes. But fifteen years later, the strategy now adopted by nearly two-thirds of pension schemes has ended up revolving around financial derivatives rather than just bonds - injecting a growing amount of risk to schemes that is only now becoming apparent as interest rates surge.

  • China Stocks Fall as Xi Disappoints on Covid Policy and Property

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese traders hoping for signs of a shift away from Covid Zero and further support for the ailing property sector were disheartened by President Xi Jinping speech, spurring a decline in stocks. Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomyThe benchmark CSI 300 Index slid as much as 0.9% Monday, after anticipations ahead of t

  • Data-Center Fire Deepens Kakao Selloff as Public Opinion Sours

    (Bloomberg) -- Kakao Corp. shares tumbled after a weekend data-center fire disrupted service at the internet giant, intensifying scrutiny of its outsized importance in Korean life.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomyThe company’s stock dropped as much as 9.5% to the lowest since May 2020 before paring some of the loss. It was one of

  • Goldman to combine investment banking and trading as part of major overhaul - WSJ

    Undertaking one of biggest reshuffles in the Wall Street firm's history, Goldman will combine its investment banking and trading businesses into one unit, while merging asset and wealth management into another, the report said. Marcus, Goldman's consumer-banking arm, will be a part of the asset and wealth management unit, the report added. A third division will look over transaction banking and the bank's portfolio of financial-technology platforms, according to WSJ.

  • Goldman Sees Some Bargains in US But Finds S&P 500 Expensive

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees attractive opportunities emerging in US stocks even as the S&P 500 benchmark remains expensive versus its history and accounting for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomyThe risk-reward for the S&P 500 Index remains unattractive but “the degree of valuation dispersion within

  • Truth Social Exec Forced Off Board After Ignoring Trump Demand: Report

    Will Wilkerson submitted a whistleblower complaint to the Securities and Exchange Commission in August regarding the company.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2027

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 18%, can deliver 150% total returns over the next five years.

  • Bear Markets Come and Go, and These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Just Keep Paying

    These companies have kept raising their dividends in any market condition. In fact, two are already Dividend Kings and the third is about to be.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Colossal Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    Things have been even worse for the technology stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Historically, every double-digit percentage decline in the major U.S. stock indexes, including the Nasdaq, has eventually been placed in the rearview mirror by a bull market rally. This makes every bear market a surefire buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • $5,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

    With the S&P 500 index firmly in bear market territory, down 25% year-to-date, investors are rightly nervous about what it means for stocks. As Warren Buffett once said, be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. As long as investors have an appropriate investment horizon -- 10 years is usually good -- they should not fear bear markets, but look forward to them eagerly as a chance to buy good companies at discounted prices.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These chip companies have been taken out with the garbage, but they're far from last night's trash.

  • Bill Ackman touted a $2.7 billion profit from hedging rate hikes, explained his costly Netflix exit, and said interest rates could peak below 5%. Here are his 8 best quotes from a recent interview.

    Pershing Square's billionaire boss suggested US inflation is on the decline, and raised the prospect of a recession next year.

  • How Warren Buffett Receives a Staggering 54% Yield From This Dividend Aristocrat

    The iconic investor's approach could work for anyone hoping to retire with significant dividend income.

  • This Bear Market Risk Indicator Suggests We Head a Lot Lower

    Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have plunged by as much as 22%, 26%, and 34%, through Oct. 10, 2022, and are firmly in the grips of a bear market. Regardless of whether you're a tenured or new investor, bear markets can be scary. Of course, history also shows that buying during these bear market dips is the smartest thing patient investors can do.

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • These 3 Top Dividend Stocks Have Had a Frightening Fall. Here's Why They Should Spring Back.

    Stock prices have tumbled this year as surging interest rates to combat high inflation have investors worried we're heading into a deep global recession. Three stocks that have taken a particularly frightening fall this year are STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), and Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG). Here's why our contributors believe these top dividend stocks can eventually spring back, making the recent sell-off look like a potentially compelling buying opportunity.