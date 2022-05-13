China Rate Cut in Focus as Economy Counts Cost of Covid Zero

Bloomberg News
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China will likely report the weakest monthly economic indicators since the outbreak of the pandemic two years ago, putting pressure on the central bank to boost stimulus to support growth.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Economists are still divided though on whether the People’s Bank of China will move as early as Monday by cutting the interest rate on one-year policy loans. The central bank is having to weigh up the economy’s need for further monetary stimulus against concern that too much easing at a time when the US Federal Reserve is hiking rates will fuel capital outflows.

The PBOC’s rate decision is scheduled to come shortly before the government publishes monthly economic data revealing the extent of damage from Covid lockdowns in April in major hubs like Shanghai and elsewhere. The figures are likely to show a sharp deterioration in retail sales, industrial production and investment during the month.

The jobless rate, which is forecast to climb again to a two-year high, will also be in focus after top leaders made an urgent pledge recently to stabilize employment in the face of plunging business confidence.

Here’s a look at the rate decision and economic indicators, which are due Monday.

Policy Rate

Thirteen of the 25 economists polled by Bloomberg expect the rate on the one-year medium-term lending facility to stay unchanged at 2.85%. Of the 12 forecasting a reduction, five expect a 5 basis-point cut, six see a 10-point reduction, and only one predicts the rate to be slashed to 2.7%.

The PBOC is faced with a set of competing factors that are complicating policy considerations. The slump in economic activity in April is bolstering calls for more monetary easing to shore up growth. Some economists also argue the central bank needs to make use of the current easing window before more Fed rate hikes constrains its policy space.

Others point to factors that will restrict more easing: The PBOC has raised concerns about inflation pressure as well as tighter monetary policy at the Fed and elsewhere, which has triggered a sharp depreciation in the yuan against the dollar since late April and increased capital outflows.

“A benchmark rate cut may see limited room in the short term with Covid disruptions and Fed hiking, so the preferred mode of easing may shift back to quantity-based easing,” said Liu Peiqian, China economist at NatWest Group Plc.

In addition, some argue that commercial banks may be able to lower the loan prime rate -- the de facto benchmark lending rate -- at the end of next week even without a policy rate cut. The PBOC has guided banks to lower their deposit rates by 10 basis points in April, a move that allows them to lower lending rates without damaging their profits.

The PBOC has refrained from cutting policy rates since January and instead stepped up efforts to introduce new structural tools to help targeted sectors, disappointing investors who have called for more aggressive easing. Deputy Governor Chen Yulu said at a briefing Thursday the central bank has increased policy action and guided loan rates lower.

Read More: PBOC Says It’s Making Stabilizing Growth a Higher Priority

On Monday, the PBOC is likely to roll over the maturing 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) of medium-term loans without providing additional liquidity, according to 10 of the 15 economists polled by Bloomberg. The rest see a net injection of between 50 to 100 billion yuan.

Liquidity in the interbank market remains flush, after the PBOC cut the reserve requirement ratio, or the amount of cash banks must hold in reserves, in April. It has also transferred 800 billion yuan profit to the central government so far this year, which had the equivalent effect of a 0.4 percentage point RRR cut, according to a PBOC official.

In fact, a liquidity glut has pushed a gauge for short-term borrowing costs to the lowest level since 2020, well below the policy rate of the seven-day reverse repo. A key rate on one-year interbank loans also declined further below the MLF rate in May.

Jobs Slump

The pressure on China’s labor market is mounting as extended and widened lockdowns force more people out of jobs or to be furloughed. The outlook was already dim even before the outbreaks: a record number of graduates are expected to join the labor force this summer and China’s regulatory crackdown triggered large-scale layoffs at technology and after-school tutoring firms.

The urban surveyed jobless rate is expected to rise to 6% in April, the second highest on record after the peak of 6.2% in February 2020. Normally, the rate would drop in April after a seasonal spike around the Spring Festival.

That situation has made employment a top priority for policy makers, with officials issuing repeated and frequent calls to retain jobs. Pn Wednesday, Premier Li Keqiang said that both fiscal and monetary policies should make employment a priority and pledged to use multiple policy tools to stabilize jobs. Days earlier he warned of a “complicated and grave” job situation.

Li’s deputy Hu Chunhua also made similar calls for officials to “closely follow changes in the job situation and identify emerging problems in a timely manner.”

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...

“China’s April activity data will probably make for a worrying read -- driving home the extent of the damage to the economy from lockdowns in Shanghai and other parts of the country. Leading and high-frequency data are sounding alarms. Production and investment likely decelerated sharply and retail sales probably sank further.”

-- Chang Shu, David Qu

See here for full report

Weak Consumption

Consumption likely deteriorated further in April after mobility restrictions were expanded nationwide. Economists expect retail sales contracted 6.2% last month, the worst since early 2020 when the coronavirus initially hit China.

The suspension of dining-out services in several provinces is set to deal a heavy blow to catering revenues, which accounts for roughly 10% of retail sales. Auto sales, another key component of retail sales, plunged the most in two years in April, as Covid-19 lockdowns in the car industry hubs of Shanghai and Jilin province disrupted production and kept buyers out of showrooms.

Factory Slide

Industrial output likely also slowed notably due to various restrictions. Factories in pandemic-hit areas were forced to close or maintain limited operation under the so-called “closed-loop system,” where employees are kept at factory locations and undergo regular Covid testing to prevent outbreaks.

Even if factories managed to stay open, output was capped by shortages of raw materials, long delays and a global supply chain crunch. Growth in industrial output is expected to weaken to 0.5% in April, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. That would be the slowest pace since March 2020.

Investment growth for the first four months of the year likely eased to 7% from 9.3% in the first quarter, supported in large part by the government’s push to accelerate infrastructure projects. Property investment is forecast to contract 1.5% in the January-April period from a year earlier, which would be the first decline since May 2020, as sales and confidence in the sector continued to slump amid lockdowns.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ProFrac’s Oil Services Below-Range IPO Shows Market Still Idling

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil services firm ProFrac Holding Corp. raised $288 million in an initial public offering, pricing its shares below a marketed range as new listings in the US continue to fall short of goals.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End Almost Flat After Suffer

  • From the Maldives to Venezuela: how Iran gets oil to an ally

    A Venezuela-owned tanker in March sailed to a remote spot in the Indian Ocean and met an Iran-flagged vessel, took on a cargo of Iranian condensate and sailed home, according to monitoring services and shipping documents. The ship-to-ship transfer off The Maldives was the latest tactic by the two countries to keep their oil flowing to markets despite U.S. sanctions. The widening energy cooperation between the nations is helping cash-scrapped Venezuela obtain supplies to convert its extraheavy oil and boost exports.

  • Cliff Asness Takes a Swipe at ARK: ‘We Were Right, You Are Not’

    (Bloomberg) -- Cliff Asness knows only too well the pain from an extended period of underperformance. Yet that’s not stopping the quant pioneer from taking Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management to task for its defense of the firm’s embattled exchange-traded funds. Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says

  • Dow Jones Futures Extend Stock Market Sell-Off; This Should Worry Investors

    The stock market tumbled Wednesday on a hot inflation report. A lack of investor fear suggests no market bottom yet.

  • Germany accuses Russia of ‘weaponising’ energy as crisis escalates

    Recession looms after UK economy shrank in March Germany gas supply drops as Ukraine shuts off pipes from Russia FTSE 100 drops 1.6pc after GDP fall Tom Stevenson: How to turn a profit in the post-Covid market Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Shein’s Breakneck Growth Slows, Testing $100 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Shein, the Chinese fast fashion giant that’s quickly become the third-most valuable startup in the world, is seeing a reality check with sales growth slowing from the lofty heights of the pandemic, just as it faces mounting pressure to live up to a $100 billion valuation. Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalat

  • Beyond Meat Stock Is Tumbling. The Earnings Were That Bad.

    The company did maintain its 2022 revenue target of a range between $560 million and $620 million, but that didn’t seem to be enough for investors, as the stock fell sharply even as its CEO focused on Beyond Meat’s long-term goals. Perhaps, but investors seem to be more worried about the short term. “While we appreciate management’s long-term view, investors are going to be increasingly questioning BYND’s path to profitability, which isn’t good for the shares in a rising interest rate environment,” writes CFRA analyst Arun Sundaram, who also says that Beyond Meat’s spending raises “the likelihood of a capital raise by the end of this year.”

  • ECB firms up expectations for July interest rate hike

    LJUBLJANA (Reuters) -The European Central Bank has firmed up expectations that it will raise its benchmark interest rate in July for the first time in more than a decade to fight record-high inflation, with some policymakers even hinting on Wednesday at further hikes after the first. With ECB policymakers clamouring for a rate hike for weeks, President Christine Lagarde has finally thrown her weight behind such a move, saying the central bank was likely to end its stimulus programme early in the third quarter, followed by a rate hike that could come just "a few weeks" later. Most other major central banks have already raised borrowing costs but the ECB, which had fought too low inflation for a decade, is still pumping cash into the financial system via bond purchases.

  • Barnette’s Eleventh-Hour Surge Is Shaking Up the Pennsylvania GOP Senate Primary

    (Bloomberg) -- The late surge by Kathy Barnette, a pundit known for her strident commentary as well as a compelling up-from-poverty personal story, has upended Pennsylvania’s Republican US Senate primary.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End Almost Flat After Sufferin

  • There's a 50-50 chance Earth will reach critical climate change mark within 5 years, report says

    There’s a 48% chance the globe will reach a yearly average of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels thanks to climate change, a report says.

  • Dow Jones Cuts Losses After New Inflation Data; Disney Tumbles On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped after inflation data Thursday, as the market correction worsens. Disney tumbled on earnings results.

  • Boeing 737 Max production rate slowed by supply chain trouble

    It’s a reflection of the ongoing supply chain turmoil that a single component hindered efforts by The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to reach full production of the 737 Max in April, the jet maker's chief financial officer said Wednesday. Boeing did not hit its target rate of 31 jets per month due to a shortfall of one wiring connector that slowed production, CFO Brian West said during an investor presentation. Boeing hasn't released specifics on the 737 Max production for April, but the jet maker delivered just 29 Max jets last month with around 340 remaining parked in inventory.

  • Hammocks homeowners revolt over massive HOA fee hikes. They’re pushing to recall board.

    The Hammocks, a sprawling planned community that once epitomized the allure of West Kendall as a peaceful, affordable place worth the enervating commute, is in rebellion.

  • Tesla stock hits 8-month low as Shanghai Gigafactory adds drag

    Tesla's (TSLA) stock briefly dipped below the $700 level on Thursday, amid an overall market rout and concerns of production stalls at the electric vehicle's Shanghai plant .

  • Dow Jones Futures: S&P 500 Flirts With Bear Market As Apple Breaks, Tesla Tested; These Stocks Rally

    In a wild session, the S&P 500 nearly entered a bear market, with Apple and Tesla struggling. But some areas prospered.

  • Scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Twitter Moves Intensifies in Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc. is facing more scrutiny in Washington following a report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether he broke rules last month when disclosing a large stake in the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Kore

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Coinbase warns users could lose their crypto holdings if the company goes bankrupt

    Coinbase said in its first-quarter earnings report that cryptocurrency assets could become company property in the unlikely event of bankruptcy.

  • Stimulus Update: Lawmakers Push for More Direct Payments to Americans as Gas Prices Continue to Soar

    Struggling to pay for the high price of gas and other consumer goods? If passed, these recently proposed bills would help by providing monthly payments to Americans who qualify.

  • Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

    The CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX says expecting crypto to go to zero is like expecting the same of stocks. Do you really think that will happen?