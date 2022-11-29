Is China ready to lead on protecting nature? At the upcoming UN biodiversity conference, it will preside and set the tone

Vanessa Hull, Assistant Professor of Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, University of Florida
·6 min read
Four Père David's deer (_Elaphurus davidianus_), also known as milu deer, on a wetland near the Dafeng Milu National Nature Reserve in Jiangsu Province, China. <a href="https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/herd-of-milu-deer-are-seen-on-a-wetland-near-the-dafeng-news-photo/1269804369" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:He Jinghua/VCG via Getty Images" class="link ">He Jinghua/VCG via Getty Images</a>
Four Père David's deer (_Elaphurus davidianus_), also known as milu deer, on a wetland near the Dafeng Milu National Nature Reserve in Jiangsu Province, China. He Jinghua/VCG via Getty Images

As the world parses what was achieved at the U.N. climate change conference in Egypt, negotiators are convening in Montreal to set goals for curbing Earth’s other crisis: loss of living species.

Starting on Dec. 7, 2022, 196 nations that have ratified the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity will hold their 15th Conference of the Parties, or COP15. The convention, which was adopted at the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, is designed to promote sustainable development by protecting biodiversity – the variety of life on Earth, from genes up to entire ecosystems.

Today, experts widely agree that biodiversity is at risk. Because of human activities – especially overhunting, overfishing and altering land – species are disappearing from the planet at 50 to 100 times the historic rate. The United Nations calls this decline a “nature crisis.”

This meeting was originally scheduled to take place in Kunming, China, in 2020 but was rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some negotiations held online. China will lead the deliberations in Montreal and will set the agenda and tone. This is the first time that Beijing has presided over a major intergovernmental meeting on the environment. As a wildlife ecologist, I am eager to see China step into a global leadership role.

Biodiversity in China

If you ask people where on Earth the greatest concentrations of wild species are found, many will assume it’s in rainforests or tropical coral reefs. In fact, China also is rich in nature. It is home to nearly 38,000 higher plant species – essentially, trees, shrubs and ferns; more than 8,100 species of vertebrate animals; over 1,400 bird species; and 20% of the world’s fish species.

Many of China’s wild species are endemic, meaning that they are found nowhere else in the world. China contains parts of four of the world’s global biodiversity hot spots – places that have large numbers of endemic species and also are seriously at risk. Indo-Burma, the Mountains of Southwest China, Eastern Himalaya and the Mountains of Central Asia are home to species such as the giant panda, Asiatic black bear, the endangered Sichuan partridge, Xizang alpine toad, Sichuan lancehead and golden pheasant.

Giant panda in southwest China. Vanessa Hull, <a href="http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/4.0/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CC BY-ND" class="link ">CC BY-ND</a>
Giant panda in southwest China. Vanessa Hull, CC BY-ND

China’s conservation record

Western media coverage of environmental issues in China often focuses on the nation’s severe urban air pollution and its role as the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter. But China has a vision for protecting nature, and it has made progress since the last global biodiversity conference in 2018.

In that year, Chinese leaders coined the term “ecological civilization” and wrote it into the nation’s constitution. This signaled a recognition that development should consider environmental impacts as well as economic goals.

At that point, China had already created over 2,750 protected areas, covering nearly 15% of its total land area. Protected areas are places where there is dedicated funding and management in place to conserve ecosystems, while also allowing for some human activities in designated zones within them.

In 2021 President Xi Jinping announced that China was formally augmenting this system with a network of five national parks covering 88,000 square miles (227,000 square kilometers) – the largest such system in the world.

China also has the fastest-expanding forest area in the world. From 2013 to 2017 alone, China reforested 825 million acres (334 million hectares) of bare or cultivated land – an area four times as large as the entire U.S. national forest system.

At least 10 of China’s notable endangered species are on the path to recovery, including the giant panda, Asian crested ibis and Elliot’s pheasant.

More to do

Still, China has major areas for improvement. It has underperformed on four of the original Aichi Targets – goals that members of the Convention on Biodiversity adopted for 2011-2020 – including promoting sustainable fisheries, preventing extinctions, controlling invasive alien species and protecting vulnerable ecosystems.

For example, nearly 50% of amphibians in China are threatened. Notable species have been declared extinct, including the Chinese dugong, the Chinese paddlefish and Yangtze sturgeon, and the white-handed gibbon.

The COVID-19 pandemic spotlighted China’s central role in legal and illegal wildlife trade, which threatens many endangered mammals, fish, reptiles and birds. In response, China updated its Wildlife Protection Law, originally enacted in 1989.

On Feb. 24, 2020, the law was expanded to impose a near-total ban on trading wildlife for use as food. Now, however, the ban is being revised in ways that could weaken it, such as easing restrictions on captive breeding.

Around 90% of China’s grasslands are degraded, as are 53% of its coastal wetlands. China has lost 80% of its coral reefs and 73% of its mangroves since 1950. These challenges highlight the need for aggressive action to protect the nation’s remaining biodiversity strongholds.

The Three Gorges Dam on China’s Yangtze River, visible at lower right, was built to supply electricity and help control flooding. It altered habitats for thousands of plants, animals and fish, including endangered species. <a href="https://eoimages.gsfc.nasa.gov/images/imagerecords/38000/38879/ISS019-E-07720_lrg.jpg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NASA Earth Observatory" class="link ">NASA Earth Observatory</a>
The Three Gorges Dam on China’s Yangtze River, visible at lower right, was built to supply electricity and help control flooding. It altered habitats for thousands of plants, animals and fish, including endangered species. NASA Earth Observatory

Goals for COP15

The central goal of the Montreal conference is adopting a post-2020 global biodiversity framework. This road map expands on frameworks put forth in past meetings, including the 2010 Aichi Targets. As the U.N. has reported, nations failed to meet any of the Aichi Targets by 2020, although six goals were partially achieved.

The proposed new framework includes 22 targets to meet by 2030 and four key long-term goals to meet by 2050. They include conserving ecosystems; enhancing the variety of benefits that nature provides to people; ensuring fairness in the sharing of genetic resources, such as digital DNA sequencing data; and solidifying funding commitments.

Many people will be watching to see whether China can successfully lead the negotiations and promote collaboration and consensus. One central challenge is how to pay for the ambitious efforts that the new framework lays out. Environmental advocates are urging wealthy countries to provide up to US$60 billion annually to help lower-income nations pay for conservation projects and curb illegal wildlife trafficking.

China moved in this direction in 2021 when it launched the Kunming Biodiversity Fund and contributed $230 million to it. Pledges from other countries currently total some $5.2 billion per year, mainly from France, the United Kingdom, Japan and the European Union.

China is likely to face questions about its Belt and Road Initiative, a massive infrastructure project that is building railways, pipelines and highways across more than 60 countries. Critics say it is causing deforestation, flooding and other harmful environmental impacts – including in global biodiversity hot spots like Southeast Asia’s Coral Triangle, which contains one of the world’s most important reef systems.

China has pledged to “green” the Belt and Road Initiative going forward, and in 2021, Xi announced a ban on financing new coal power plants overseas, which so far has led to cancellation of 26 plants. This is a start, but China has more to do in addressing Belt and Road’s global impacts.

As home to 18% of Earth’s population and the producer of 18.4% of global GDP, China has a key role to play in protecting nature. I hope to see it provide bold leadership in Montreal and in the years ahead.

This article is republished from The Conversation, an independent nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Vanessa Hull, University of Florida. Like this article? subscribe to our weekly newsletter.

Read more:

Vanessa Hull receives funding from the National Science Foundation.

Recommended Stories

  • South Africa hero Chris Hani's monument vandalised

    The incident occurred days after a court ordered the release of the far-right killer of Chris Hani.

  • DraftKings Falls on Analyst Downgrade. It’s All About Its Outlook.

    While the sports betting company raised its financial forecasts for 2022 earlier this month, it forecast a 2023 loss that was worse than some expected.

  • US bat species devastated by fungus now listed as endangered

    The Biden administration declared the northern long-eared bat endangered on Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to save a species driven to the brink of extinction by white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease. “White-nose syndrome is decimating cave-dwelling bat species like the northern long-eared bat at unprecedented rates," said Martha Williams, director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The agency is “deeply committed to working with partners on a balanced approach that reduces the impacts of disease and protects the survivors to recover northern long-eared bat populations,” she said.

  • China Covid protests: UK summons ambassador over journalist arrest

    The arrest of a BBC journalist in Shanghai is "completely unacceptable", a Foreign Office source says.

  • Analysis: Vietnam's anti-graft crackdown chills supply chains, investment

    An anti-corruption drive in Vietnam has paralysed many routine transactions in the country, causing shortages of essential goods and dampening investor confidence in one of Asia's fastest growing economies. The Chinese-style campaign against graft has been under way since 2016, but a series of recent scandals have sparked new wide-ranging investigations, unnerving government officials who now fear being accused of corruption and are reluctant to greenlight procurement and investment. That chill has disrupted imports of drugs and petrol and investments in crucial energy and manufacturing projects, politicians, diplomats and executives said, in an economy that has become an increasingly important part of the global supply chain.

  • Should You Go Bottom Fishing Big Tech ETFs Following Soros?

    Billionaire investor George Soros recently bought Alphabet shares recently, Amazon shares are also in his kitty.

  • NASA's Orion spacecraft sets new distance record

    STORY: NASA's Orion capsule is setting new records[Date: November 28, 2022][Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator]"On Saturday, Orion surpassed the distance record for a mission with a spacecraft designed to carry humans into deep space. And that record before had been set by Apollo 13 at about 248,000 miles from Earth. And just over an hour ago, Orion set another record, clocking its maximum distance from Earth, 270,000 miles."The Artemis I mission marks an big change in direction for NASA's human spaceflight program after ApolloNamed for the ancient Greek goddess of the hunt and Apollo's twin sister Artemis aims to bring astronauts back to the moon's surface as early as 2025"Not only are we going farther and coming home faster, but Artemis is paving the way to live and work in deep space, in a hostile environment, to invent, to create and ultimately to go on with humans to Mars." Orion is carrying a simulated crew of three mannequins fitted with sensors to measure radiation levels and other stresses that astronauts would experience[Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator]"Of course, we've said from the beginning, since this is a test flight, the biggest test after the launch is the re-entry, because we want to know that that heat shield works at about 5000 degrees Fahrenheit, almost half as hot as the sun."Orion is set to splash down in the Pacific Ocean on December 11

  • Ukraine Latest: G-7 Faces ‘Daunting Task’ of Pursuing War Crimes

    (Bloomberg) -- Justice ministers from the Group of Seven nations are gathering in Berlin Tuesday to discuss how to better coordinate efforts to secure evidence of war crimes in Ukraine and prosecute the alleged perpetrators.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipExpats Rank the Best and Worst Cities to Live and Work“War crimes can

  • Middle of nowhere: Desert complex makes World Cup affordable for some

    For tens of thousands of World Cup fans, home base in Qatar is a concrete complex on the edge of the desert, next to a slaughterhouse and a set of high-voltage electrical wires. Barwa Barahat al Janoub, a two-hour metro and bus journey from the farthest stadiums, lies in stark contrast to the glitzy opening ceremony put on by the wealthy Gulf state but, at $84 a night, it's the most affordable accommodation in Qatar. The new complex, which features 1,404 clusters of three-storey buildings laid out in a grid of narrow streets, was designed to house some 67,000 low-income workers - a group that makes up the majority of Qatar's 3 million population - who are expected to move in some time after the World Cup.

  • Iran threatened families of its World Cup team after players refused to sing the national anthem, report says

    Iran's team didn't sing the anthem at their first World Cup game. A source told CNN their families were threatened before the second game.

  • Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid

    An uneasy calm hung over Kyiv on Tuesday as residents of the Ukrainian capital did what they could to prepare for anticipated Russian missile attacks aiming to take out more energy infrastructure as winter sets in. To ease that burden, NATO allies made plans to boost provisions of blankets, generators and other basic necessities to ensure Ukraine's 43 million people can maintain their resolve in the 10th month of fighting against Russia's invasion. Ukraine's first lady implored the West to show the same kind of steadfastness that Ukrainians had shown against Russian President Vladimir Putin's military campaign.

  • Herschel Walker took it too far

    Desert Sun readers sound off about current events in today's letters to the editor.

  • Russians turn river into swamp in Mariupol, there is stench in city

    DIANA KRECHETOVA - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022 Another environmental problem has appeared in temporarily occupied Mariupol: the local river is turning into a swamp due to the actions of the Russian invaders.

  • A ‘UPS guy’ saw something attached to a jug in a Florida pond. Then came two rescues

    An sharp-eyed UPS deliveryman came through in the clutch on Florida’s Space Coast.

  • As Mauna Loa erupts, Hawaii officials warn of ‘Pele’s Hair.’ What is it?

    Emergency officials say ash and Pele’s hair could blanket parts of the island.

  • EVs Only Displaced 2 Days Worth of Gas Consumption Over the Last Decade

    Electric vehicles may seem like the future, but it’s a future that is still a far way off, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Lab covering the affect of EVs over the last decade.

  • Viral Facebook video shows chimpanzee mama and her baby cuddling, playing after they were separated

    Mother chimpanzee and her baby have another viral moment when they're seen cuddling and embracing in latest Facebook post. The Sedgwick County Zoo says mama and baby are doing extremely well.

  • US to Auction Almost 1 Million Acres Off Alaska for Oil Drilling

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to offer hundreds of thousands of acres off the coast of Alaska for new oil and gas drilling next month, a sale mandated in Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act to win the support of holdout West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak

  • Big Oil Is Betting Big Money on This Renewable Fuel

    Oil giants Chevron (NYSE: CVX), BP (NYSE: BP), and Shell (NYSE: SHEL) can see the writing on the proverbial wall. The global economy is shifting fuel sources from carbon dioxide-spewing fossil fuels to lower-carbon alternatives. Oil producers know they can't beat back this change, so they're joining in by investing in lower-carbon fuel sources.

  • Wind energy is now South Dakota’s No. 1 producer of electricity, but not every day

    The state was home to 526 turbines before 2019. Another 511 were constructed from 2019 to 2021.