China Reaffirms Xi as Party’s Core Ahead of Leadership Congress

2
Sarah Zheng
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s top leaders reaffirmed President Xi Jinping’s status as the core of the Communist Party, as they wrapped a final huddle before a key congress expected to hand him a landmark third term.

The Central Committee praised the “unusual and extraordinary” accomplishments made under Xi over the past five years, despite a complex international environment and domestic challenges, in a communique issued Wednesday, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xi’s core status within the party “reflects the common aspiration of the whole party, the whole army and the whole nation, and is of decisive significance to the endeavors of the party and the country,” the report said.

That endorsement of Xi, and emphasis of his position at the party’s core, sets the stage for the Chinese leader to shatter transition norms by staying in office beyond the party’s de facto retirement age of 68 and standard two-term limit at the congress beginning Sunday in Beijing.

READ: Why China’s 2022 Party Congress Will Be a Landmark: QuickTake

The four-day seventh plenum -- as this gathering in China’s five-year political cycle is called -- saw some 360 cadres rubber stamp the landmark policy report Xi will deliver at the start of that twice-a-decade huddle. The Chinese leader’s opening speech will telegraph key policy priorities for the next five years, providing the most authoritative document on the party’s foreign policy, economic goals and military ambitions.

This week’s meeting also lauded China’s efforts in tackling Covid while maintaining economic stability, even as its strict pandemic curbs have constrained growth in the world’s second largest economy. A report by the country’s top anti-corruption agency was approved, as well as amendments to the party constitution, potentially clearing a path to further elevate Xi’s doctrine.

On the Ukraine crisis, the party had “properly responded to the risks and challenges,” the report said, without elaborating. China has resisted US calls to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, although Beijing said earlier this week it was “concerned” about Moscow’s recent missile strikes on civilian targets.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Princess of Wales: We must look after our minds like we do our bodies at the gym

    The Princess of Wales has urged the public to take care of their mental health in the same way they look after their bodies at the gym.

  • Vanderbilt football has a talent deficit on defense: Can it find a way to slow down Georgia?

    Vanderbilt football is hoping to fix its defensive issues ahead of a matchup with No. 2 Georgia. But it will have to overcome a talent deficit to do so.

  • Hu Chunhua: From rural roots to candidate for China premiership

    From humble roots as the son of farmers in central Hubei province, Hu Chunhua has worked his way into China's ruling elite and is considered a top contender to become the next premier as the ruling Communist Party reshuffles its leadership. Since becoming the youngest of four vice premiers in 2018, Hu has overseen poverty alleviation, agriculture, trade and commerce portfolios amid the upheaval of COVID-19 and China's increasingly nationalistic and state-driven economic policy. Before that, he spent five years as party boss of Guangdong, China's largest provincial-level economy.

  • Uniqlo owner set for record annual profit, but all eyes on China showing

    Japan's Fast Retailing Co, owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, is expected to post a record annual profit on Thursday as the yen's slump has boosted the value of its overseas sales even as soaring living costs dampen prospects for retailers. The company, Japan's biggest retailer, has posted strong performances in North America and Europe in the first three quarters of the fiscal year that ended in August, but investors will look for signs of a recovery in China, its biggest foreign market with nearly 900 stores. Operating profit for the fiscal year is expected to rise nearly 17% to 291 billion yen ($1.99 billion), according to an average of 12 analyst estimates from Refinitiv.

  • Graft convictions extend Suu Kyi's prison term to 26 years

    A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on two more corruption charges Wednesday, with two three-year sentences to be served concurrently, adding to previous convictions that now leave her with a 26-year total prison term, a legal official said. Suu Kyi, 77, was detained on Feb. 1, 2021, when the military seized power from her elected government. Corruption cases comprise the biggest share of the many charges the military has brought against the 1991 Nobel Peace laureate.

  • Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity

    As anti-government protests roil cities and towns in Iran for a fourth week, tens of thousands of Iranians living abroad have marched on the streets of Europe, North America and beyond in support of what many believe to be a watershed moment for their home country. From those who fled in the 1980s after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution to a younger generation of Iranians born and raised in Western capitals, many in the diaspora community say they feel an unprecedented unity of purpose and affinity with the demonstrations at home sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by Iran’s morality police. “I see this as a turning point for Iran in many ways -- we’ve always had political fault lines that divided us, but this time it’s people saying, ‘I’m with women’,” said Tahirih Danesh, 52, a human rights researcher who lives and works in London.

  • Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests

    Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday as calls for renewed protests again saw demonstrators on the streets weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country's morality police, an advocacy group said. The demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran's theocracy since the country's 2009 Green Movement protests.

  • Sen. Tuberville slams reparations in rant

    "The View" co-hosts discuss GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville's rant against Democrats taking a turn toward racism at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump.

  • Luria, Kiggans to meet for 1st debate in 2nd District race

    Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria and her GOP challenger, Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans, are set to face off Wednesday in the first debate of their closely watched race to represent the coastal 2nd Congressional District. The swing-district race between the two Navy veterans is among the most competitive in this year's midterms and will help determine whether Democrats maintain control of the U.S. House. Luria and Kiggans will debate a range of issues important to the region, including infrastructure and military affairs, according to the Hampton Roads Chamber, which organized the event.

  • After selling his last startup to Google, this founder now wants to automate mundane tasks with Relay

    Bank was previously cofounder and CEO at Timeful, a smart scheduling app that helped users make better use of their time through automatically prioritizing their various commitments. After selling up to Google in 2015, Bank joined Google's ranks and set about integrating core Timeful technology into Gmail and Google Calendar, before transitioning into various roles at the tech giant -- including product lead for Gmail, Calendar, Google Chat, and Google Workspace.

  • Democrats are downplaying Biden's history-making 80th birthday, and insist that voters only care about what he 'is going to do to make their lives better'

    Biden's birthday comes amid intense scrutiny of his age, especially as he weighs whether to run for re-election in 2024.

  • Ding Xuexiang: from Shanghai party cadre to Xi gatekeeper

    When Xi Jinping left China for the first time in more than two years to visit Central Asia last month, his entourage included a familiar face from domestic trips. Alongside China's top diplomats was Ding Xuexiang, who has risen from Communist Party cadre in Shanghai to become Xi's private secretary and gatekeeper. Ding, 60, is considered a leading candidate for promotion this month to the Politburo Standing Committee, the party's seven-member ruling echelon, despite lacking experience as a provincial-level party secretary or governor.

  • To hold House, Democrats eye GOP-held districts won by Biden

    While preparing to march in a Saturday morning parade through this fast-growing city's westside, Democratic congressional candidate Hillary Scholten warned her staff that the area was traditionally very conservative and they should brace for possible booing. It's been 32 years since a Democrat won the House seat where Scholten is competing against Republican John Gibbs.

  • Putin says Russia not working 'against anyone' in energy markets

    Speaking with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates, Putin said Russia aimed to create stability on energy markets and ensure that supply and consumption were balanced. U.S. President Joe Biden has called on his administration and Congress to explore ways to boost U.S. energy production and reduce OPEC's control over energy prices after what Washington called the cartel's "shortsighted" production cuts.

  • Not 'lying flat': China to persist with tough COVID policies

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will persist with its COVID-19 policies to guard against new coronavirus strains and the risks they bring, the official newspaper of the Communist Party warned in a commentary for the third straight day, crushing hopes of any near-term easing. "Lying flat is not advisable, and to win (the COVID battle) while lying flat is not possible," People's Daily wrote on Wednesday, referring to a phrase in China that denotes doing nothing. China has been grappling with a COVID resurgence after the National Day "Golden Week" holiday this month and the emergence of new Omicron subvariants, including the highly transmissible BF.7, days before a key Party congress where Xi Jinping is expected to extend his leadership.

  • NATO cautious to avoid war, struggles with dual challenges

    NATO defense ministers met Wednesday as the alliance's member countries face the twin challenges of struggling to make and supply weapons to Ukraine while protecting vital European infrastructure like pipelines or cables that Russia might want to sabotage in retaliation. In the almost eight months since President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine, the 30-nation military alliance has been treading a fine line, as an organization, providing only non-lethal support and defending its own territory to avoid being dragged into a wider war with a nuclear-armed Russia. Individual allies though continue to pour in weapons and ammunition, including armored vehicles and air defense or anti-tank systems.

  • Fearing war in Xi's next term, Taiwan ups defense

    STORY: Taiwan is bolstering its defenses and steeling itself for the possibility of war with China, as leader Xi Jinping readies to assume a third term in power and tries to achieve what no predecessor has done by taking control of the island.“I do think that in the next five years, it will be more intense for the cross-strait relations, it will be more unstable.”Xi has made no secret of his desire to make democratically-ruled Taiwan a part of the People's Republic of China; Peacefully if possible but with force if needed. Lin Fei-fan is deputy secretary general of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party.Speaking at party headquarters in downtown Taipei, he says Xi will be cementing his legacy in the history books by pushing China's global influence and attaining goals not achieved by his predecessors.“He has made it very clear he is going to pursue the so-called great Chinese rejuvenation as the most important goal for his leadership. And it will also become his legacy for his ruling of China."By bringing Hong Kong to heel, Fei-Fan says Xi has shown he has ditched late reformist leader Deng Xiaoping's maxim of "biding your time and hiding your strength."China's war games near Taiwan in August pushed tensions to their highest in decades, reigniting fears of conflict that have loomed for more than seven decades.President Tsai Ing-wen in her national day speech said war was "absolutely not an option," outlining steps to boost the military including with mass production of precision missiles and warships.A source familiar with her thinking said she was aimed partly at China's ruling Communist Party congress.Xi is widely expected to win his third term at the one-every-five-years party congress.While there is no sign of public panic, government officials are reportedly alarmed.Su Tzu-yun is Director at the Institute for National Defence and Security Research."The threat from China comes from the fact that 2027 will be a landmark year for them. It's the 100th anniversary of the founding of the PLA (People’s Liberation Army), coupled with the possibility of Xi Jinping taking on a fourth term. So this might turn into a perfect storm, causing them to take military risks. On the other hand, if Taiwan makes good preparations, China might not be willing to take those risks. So, the way that Taiwan can be better prepared is by embracing so-called asymmetric capabilities. This is a very good option."Any war could devastate the global economy, given Taiwan's key role as a semiconductor producer, and potentially drag in the U.S.President Joe Biden has pledged to defend Taiwan in the event of any "unprecedented attack" by China.China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to a request for comment, although recently reiterated a pledge to achieve peaceful "reunification" under the "one country, two systems" model of autonomy used for Hong Kong, though that has been widely rejected in Taiwan.China has not come up with a timetable for "resolving the Taiwan issue" as Chinese officials term it, but Xi said in his first year as president in 2013 that a political solution could not wait forever.

  • Selloff in US-Listed China Stocks Worsens on Covid, Growth Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in the US tumbled for a fifth day, taking the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index lower for its longest losing streak since April, as investors assess the country’s bleak economic outlook and Beijing’s persistent Covid-zero policy.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Bru

  • Ukraine nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia loses external power: 'Deeply worrying'

    Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has lost external power. The head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog says safety mechanisms for the plant remain operational.

  • Biden vows consequences after Saudi Arabia cuts oil production

    Here at home, Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal is already taking action. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado has more.