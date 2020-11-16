    Advertisement

    China Recycling Energy Corporation Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

    China Recycling Energy Corporation

    XI'AN, China, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) ("CREG" or "the Company"), an industrial waste-to-energy solution provider in China, today reported certain highlights of its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

    “As of September 30, 2020, we maintained a healthy cash and cash equivalents balance of approximately $73.8 million,” stated Mr. Guohua Ku, Chairman and CEO of the Company. In addition, we have accomplished significant cost cutting throughout our entire organization, evidenced by net loss narrowed by approximately 83.6% to approximately $(671,280) in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to approximately $(4.1) million in the same period of 2019. We are executing what we believe is a clear plan to manage our business efficiently and effectively through the coronavirus pandemic, prioritizing the health and safety of our customers and teams. We expect the company to return to profitability for fiscal year 2020 driven by anticipated sales growth in the four quarter. Longer term, we believe our financial position and contingency plans will allow us to retain the financial flexibility to pursue opportunities in the fast-growing smart power sector. We feel we are back on track to continue evaluating several exciting strategic opportunities to reinvest in innovative growth initiatives. We expect to reposition our energy sustainability business in direct relation to smart power integrated solutions to vastly improve climate change efficiency in China in order to better serve our clients, employees and shareholders. As such, we will maintain our focus on expense and working capital discipline, so that we can move forward with a strengthened platform to attempt to capitalize on the significant opportunities we see for growth.” 

    Financial Summary for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

    • Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $73.8 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of approximately $57.6 million as compared to approximately $16.2 million as of December 31, 2019.

    • Net sales were nil and remained the same for the same period of 2019.

    • Loss from operations was approximately $77,015, due to our cost saving initiatives compared to approximately loss from operations of approximately $2.8 million. The decrease was mainly due to decreased bad debts expense of $2,692,953 during the three months ended September 30, 2020.

    • Net loss for three months ended September 30, 2020 was $671,280 or $(0.25) per fully diluted share compared to a net loss of approximately $4.1 million or $(2.54) per fully diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This decrease in net loss was mainly due to the decrease operating expenses resulting from decrease in bad debts expense, and decrease in interest expense.

    About China Recycling Energy Corp.

    China Recycling Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CREG) ("CREG" or "the Company") is based in Xi'an, China and provides environmentally friendly waste-to-energy technologies to recycle industrial byproducts for steel mills, cement factories and coke plants in China. Byproducts include heat, steam, pressure, and exhaust to generate large amounts of lower-cost electricity and reduce the need for outside electrical sources. The Chinese government has adopted policies to encourage the use of recycling technologies to optimize resource allocation and reduce pollution. Currently, recycled energy represents only an estimated 1% of total energy consumption and this renewable energy resource is viewed as a growth market due to intensified environmental concerns and rising energy costs as the Chinese economy continues to expand. The Company’s management and engineering teams have over 20 years of experience in industrial energy recovery in China. For more information about CREG, please visit http://creg-cn.investorroom.com.

    Safe Harbor Statement

    This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of CREG and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions relating to the registered direct offering and those discussed in the Company's annual and periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

     

    CHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

    CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

     

     

    SEPTEMBER 30,
    2020
    (UNAUDITED)

     

     

    DECEMBER 31,
    2019

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    ASSETS

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    CURRENT ASSETS

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash

    $

    73,787,158

     

     

    $

    16,221,297

     

    Accounts receivable, net

     

    24,827,842

     

     

     

    42,068,760

     

    Interest receivable on sales type leases

     

    -

     

     

     

    5,245,244

     

    Prepaid expenses

     

    62,609

     

     

     

    52,760

     

    Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

     

    5,891

     

     

     

    -

     

    Other receivables

     

    45,641

     

     

     

    1,031,143

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Total current assets

     

    98,729,141

     

     

     

    64,619,204

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    NON-CURRENT ASSETS

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Investment in sales-type leases, net

     

    -

     

     

     

    8,287,560

     

    Long term deposit

     

    -

     

     

     

    15,712

     

    Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

     

    -

     

     

     

    54,078

     

    Property and equipment, net

     

    27,704,004

     

     

     

    27,044,385

     

    Construction in progress

     

    -

     

     

     

    23,824,202

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Total non-current assets

     

    27,704,004

     

     

     

    59,225,937

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    TOTAL ASSETS

    $

    126,433,145

     

     

    $

    123,845,141

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    CURRENT LIABILITIES

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Accounts payable

    $

    2,253,884

     

     

    $

    2,200,220

     

    Taxes payable

     

    2,509,792

     

     

     

    4,087,642

     

    Accrued interest on notes

     

    7,599

     

     

     

    -

     

    Notes payable, net of unamortized OID

     

    591,974

     

     

     

    -

     

    Accrued liabilities and other payables

     

    1,182,642

     

     

     

    1,184,751

     

    Operating lease liability

     

    -

     

     

     

    56,755

     

    Due to related parties

     

    28,590

     

     

     

    41,174

     

    Interest payable on entrusted loans

     

    9,387,757

     

     

     

    8,200,044

     

    Entrusted loan payable

     

    20,979,731

     

     

     

    20,480,214

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Total current liabilities

     

    36,941,969

     

     

     

    36,250,800

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    NONCURRENT LIABILITIES

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Accrued interest on notes

     

    -

     

     

     

    368,362

     

    Income tax payable

     

    5,782,625

     

     

     

    5,782,625

     

    Notes payable, net of unamortized OID

     

    -

     

     

     

    1,552,376

     

    Long term payable

     

    440,522

     

     

     

    430,034

     

    Entrusted loan payable

     

    293,681

     

     

     

    286,689

     

    Refundable deposit from customers for systems leasing

     

    -

     

     

     

    544,709

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Total noncurrent liabilities

     

    6,516,828

     

     

     

    8,964,795

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Total liabilities

     

    43,458,797

     

     

     

    45,215,595

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS (NOTE 17 & 18)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Common stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized,
    3,001,146 shares and 2,032,721 shares issued and outstanding as of
    September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

     

    3,001

     

     

     

    2,033

     

    Additional paid in capital

     

    119,128,530

     

     

     

    116,682,374

     

    Statutory reserve

     

    14,667,404

     

     

     

    14,525,712

     

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss

     

    (3,959,045

    )

     

     

    (6,132,614

    )

    Accumulated deficit

     

    (46,865,542

    )

     

     

    (46,447,959

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Total Company stockholders’ equity

     

    82,974,348

     

     

     

    78,629,546

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

    $

    126,433,145

     

     

    $

    123,845,141

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.


     

    CHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORPORATION

    AND SUBSIDIARIES

     

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

    (UNAUDITED)

     

     

    NINE MONTHS ENDED
    SEPTEMBER 30,

     

     

    THREE MONTHS ENDED
    SEPTEMBER 30,

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Revenue

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Contingent rental income

    $

    -

     

     

    $

    702,973

     

     

    $

    -

     

     

    $

    -

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest income on sales-type leases

     

    -

     

     

     

    173,360

     

     

     

    -

     

     

     

    -

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Total operating income

     

    -

     

     

     

    876,333

     

     

     

    -

     

     

     

    -

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating expenses

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Bad debts (reversal)

     

    (1,659,101

    )

     

     

    5,508,377

     

     

     

    (9,479

    )

     

     

    2,683,474

     

    Loss on disposal of systems

     

    -

     

     

     

    1,250,731

     

     

     

    -

     

     

     

    -

     

    General and administrative

     

    477,358

     

     

     

    2,160,017

     

     

     

    86,494

     

     

     

    142,681

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Total operating (income) expenses

     

    (1,181,743

    )

     

     

    8,919,125

     

     

     

    77,015

     

     

     

    2,826,155

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Income (loss) from operations

     

    1,181,743

     

     

     

    (8,042,792

    )

     

     

    (77,015

    )

     

     

    (2,826,155

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Non-operating income (expenses)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gain (loss) on note conversion

     

    (496,853

    )

     

     

    24,240

     

     

     

    (298,523

    )

     

     

    24,240

     

    Interest expense-inducement on note conversion

     

    -

     

     

     

    (893,958

    )

     

     

    -

     

     

     

    -

     

    Interest income

     

    124,305

     

     

     

    120,903

     

     

     

    51,688

     

     

     

    38,293

     

    Interest expense

     

    (1,037,183

    )

     

     

    (5,888,819

    )

     

     

    (340,155

    )

     

     

    (2,094,899

    )

    Other income (expenses), net

     

    (47,903

    )

     

     

    332,397

     

     

     

    (7,275

    )

     

     

    1,919

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Total non-operating expenses, net

     

    (1,457,634

    )

     

     

    (6,305,237

    )

     

     

    (594,265

    )

     

     

    (2,030,447

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Loss before income tax

     

    (275,891

    )

     

     

    (14,348,029

    )

     

     

    (671,280

    )

     

     

    (4,856,602

    )

    Income tax benefit

     

    -

     

     

     

    (3,041,884

    )

     

     

    -

     

     

     

    (755,840

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net loss attributable to China Recycling Energy Corporation

     

    (275,891

    )

     

     

    (11,306,145

    )

     

     

    (671,280

    )

     

     

    (4,100,762

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Other comprehensive items

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

     

    2,173,569

     

     

     

    (2,582,759

    )

     

     

    3,456,157

     

     

     

    (2,486,200

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to China Recycling Energy Corporation

    $

    1,897,678

     

     

    $

    (13,888,904

    )

     

    $

    2,784,877

     

     

    $

    (6,586,962

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding

     

    2,381,180

     

     

     

    1,467,114

     

     

     

    2,687,609

     

     

     

    1,615,919

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic and diluted loss per share

    $

    (0.12

    )

     

    $

    (7.71

    )

     

    $

    (0.25

    )

     

    $

    (2.54

    )

     

    * The basic and diluted loss per share are the same due to antidilutive options and warrants resulting from the Company’s net loss.

    The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.


     

    CHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

     

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

    (UNAUDITED)

     

     

    NINE MONTHS ENDED
    SEPTEMBER 30,

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

     

     

     

     

     

    Net loss

    $

    (275,891

    )

     

    $

    (11,306,145

    )

    Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Amortization of OID and debt issuing costs of notes

     

    45,833

     

     

     

    84,661

     

    Stock compensation expense

     

    10,999

     

     

     

    -

     

    Operating lease expenses

     

    49,034

     

     

     

    -

     

    Bad debts expense (reversal)

     

    (1,659,101

    )

     

     

    5,508,377

     

    Loss on disposal of 40% ownership of Fund Management Co

     

    -

     

     

     

    46,761

     

    Loss on transfer of Chengli Boxing system

     

    -

     

     

     

    628,170

     

    Loss on transfer of Xuzhou Huayu system

     

    -

     

     

     

    399,601

     

    Loss on transfer of Shenqiu Phase I & II systems

     

    -

     

     

     

    209,707

     

    Loss on disposal of fixed assets

     

    -

     

     

     

    289

     

    Loss (gain) on note conversion

     

    496,853

     

     

     

    (24,240

    )

    Interest expense-inducement on note conversion

     

    -

     

     

     

    893,958

     

    Changes in deferred tax

     

    -

     

     

     

    (3,044,371

    )

    Changes in assets and liabilities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest receivable on sales type leases

     

    -

     

     

     

    (171,506

    )

    Collection of principal on sales type leases

     

    13,959,334

     

     

     

    -

     

    Accounts receivable

     

    43,765,943

     

     

     

    64,306

     

    Prepaid expenses

     

    (8,339

    )

     

     

    (20,320

    )

    Other receivables

     

    (3,141

    )

     

     

    (132,920

    )

    Accounts payable

     

    -

     

     

     

    (2,857,402

    )

    Taxes payable

     

    (2,133,778

    )

     

     

    (1,323,919

    )

    Payment of lease liability

     

    (57,442

    )

     

     

    -

     

    Interest payable on entrusted loan

     

    962,052

     

     

     

    5,551,651

     

    Accrued liabilities and other payables

     

    46,968

     

     

     

    (109,867

    )

    Refundable deposit for systems leasing

     

    -

     

     

     

    (481,462

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

     

    55,199,324

     

     

     

    (6,084,671

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Proceeds from disposal of property & equipment

     

    -

     

     

     

    5,106

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net cash provided by investing activities

     

    -

     

     

     

    5,106

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Issuance of notes payable

     

    -

     

     

     

    2,000,000

     

    Issuance of common stock

     

    497,187

     

     

     

    3,309,475

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net cash provided by financing activities

     

    497,187

     

     

     

    5,309,475

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH

     

    1,869,350

     

     

     

    (1,607,514

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH

     

    57,565,861

     

     

     

    (2,377,604

    )

    CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

     

    16,221,297

     

     

     

    53,223,142

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    CASH, END OF PERIOD

    $

    73,787,158

     

     

    $

    50,845,538

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Supplemental cash flow data:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Income tax paid

    $

    -

     

     

    $

    223,369

     

    Interest paid

    $

    -

     

     

    $

    -

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Supplemental disclosure of non-cash operating activities

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Transfer of Tian’an project from construction in progress to accounts receivable

    $

    23,771,386

     

     

    $

    -

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Supplemental disclosure of non-cash operating and financing activities

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Transfer of Xuzhou Huayu Project and Shenqiu Phase I & II projects to Mr. Bai

    $

    -

     

     

    $

    34,931,358

     

    Conversion of convertible debt into common shares

    $

    -

     

     

    $

    1,272,000

     

    Conversion of long-term notes into common shares

    $

    1,442,086

     

     

    $

    -

     

    The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.


    Investor Relations Inquiries:
    Vivian Chen
    vivianchen@irimpact.com


