China reduces ties with Lithuania in Taiwan spat

FILE - In this file photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eric Huang, newly appointed director to the representative office, third from right, poses with other staffers outside the Taiwan Representative Office in Vilinius, Lithuania on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. China on Sunday, Nov. 21, reduced its official relations with Lithuania to below ambassador level after Taiwan, the island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its own territory, was allowed to open a representative office in the Baltic nation. (Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP, File)
·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China reduced the level of its diplomatic relations with Lithuania to below ambassador level Sunday in retaliation for the Baltic nation allowing Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, to open a representative office.

China earlier expelled the Lithuanian ambassador, reflecting its intense sensitivity over the status of Taiwan, which Beijing says has no right to conduct foreign affairs. China also withdrew its own ambassador from Lithuania.

The foreign ministry said relations would be downgraded to the level of charge d’affaires, an embassy’s No. 2 official.

Lithuania’s move reflects growing interest among governments in expanding ties with Taiwan, a major trader and center for high-tech industry, at a time when Beijing has irritated its neighbors and Western governments with an increasingly assertive foreign and military policy.

Taiwan and the mainland have been ruled separately since 1949 following a civil war.

The foreign ministry accused Lithuania of “undermining Chinese sovereignty and territorial integrity.” It called on the Lithuanian government to “correct the mistakes immediately.”

Beijing refuses to have official relations with governments that recognize Taiwan as a sovereign country. It has persuaded all but 15 countries, most of them small and poor in Africa and Latin America, to switch recognition to the mainland.

Many governments, including the United States and Japan, have official diplomatic ties with Beijing while maintaining extensive commercial ties with Taiwan. Many maintain relations with the island’s democratically elected government through trade offices that serve as informal embassies.

Lithuania broke with diplomatic custom by agreeing that the Taiwanese office in Vilnius would bear the name Taiwan instead of Chinese Taipei, a term used by other countries to avoid offending Beijing.

Lithuania said earlier it plans to open its own representative office in Taiwan.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WTA asks China's ambassador to U.S. for 'urgent' help in finding missing tennis star

    China's ambassador to the United States should assist in "bringing about a satisfactory result" in regards to the missing tennis player Peng Shuai, Women's Tennis Association CEO Steve Simon wrote in a letter dated Friday. Why it matters: Peng has not been seen in public since she accused China's former vice premier of sexual assault earlier this month. Tennis authorities have called for a full investigation into the allegations by the two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.Stay on top of the late

  • Top US admiral warns about China threat at Halifax forum

    The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said Saturday the United States and its allies need to operate with a greater sense of urgency amid rising tensions and China’s increasingly assertive military actions. Adm. John C. Aquilino reaffirmed America’s commitment to achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific region during meetings with allies at the Halifax International Security Forum. President Xi (Jinping) has tasked his forces to be at a level of military parity with the United States by 2027.

  • Missing Chinese tennis star reappears in public in Beijing

    Missing tennis star Peng Shuai reappeared in public Sunday at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer, as the ruling Communist Party tried to quell fears abroad while suppressing information in China about Peng after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault. The post by the China Open on the Weibo social media service made no mention of Peng’s disappearance or her accusation. Peng was shown standing beside a court, waving and signing oversize commemorative tennis balls for children.

  • Videos emerge of China's Peng Shuai, but WTA head wants proof she wasn't coerced

    Peng accused a prominent Chinese politician of sexual misconduct last week.

  • Lithuania to get U.S. trade support as it faces China fury over Taiwan

    Lithuania will sign a $600 million export credit agreement with the U.S. Export-Import Bank next week, Economy Minister Ausrine Armonaite told Reuters, days after China warned it would "take all necessary measures" after Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy. China demanded in August that the Baltic state withdraw its ambassador to Beijing and said it would recall China's envoy in Vilnius after Taiwan announced its office would be called the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania.

  • EU offers to make UK Northern Ireland's medicines regulator in bid to break protocol deadlock

    The United Kingdom will authorise new coronavirus and cancer drugs for use in Northern Ireland, under an EU offer to break the deadlock in protocol talks.

  • Jockey

    An aging jockey (Clifton Collins Jr.), hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer (Molly Parker), who has acquired what appears to be a championship horse. But the years – and injuries – have taken a toll on his body, throwing into question his ability to continue his lifelong passion. And the arrival of a young rookie rider (Moises Arias), who claims to be his son, and whom he takes under his wing, further complicates the path to fulfilling his dream.

  • US climate pledge faces test in Senate with global impact

    After talking the climate talk at U.N. negotiations in Scotland, the Biden administration now tests whether a divided United States can walk the climate walk: push a massive investment for a new era of clean energy through the narrowest of margins in the Senate. The House passed a roughly $2 trillion social policy and climate bill Friday, including $555 billion for cleaner energy, although the legislation is almost certain to be changed by the Senate. What ultimately emerges in the climate part of the bill will have a lasting impact on America and all its neighbors on Earth, and help determine whether the United States does its promised share to keep climate damage at a level not disastrously worse than it is now.

  • Young sets record, No. 2 Bama tops No. 21 Arkansas 42-35

    Bryce Young passed for more yards than any Alabama quarterback ever had in a game.

  • Caleb Williams leads No. 12 Oklahoma past Iowa State 28-21

    Oklahoma's imperfect season still could end with a Big 12 championship, and possibly more.

  • Ja Morant, other athletes react to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

    Kyle Rittenhouses not guilty verdict inflamed athletes from across the sports world like ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and NBA star Ja Morant.

  • China fines tech giants for failing to report 43 old deals

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's market regulator on Saturday said it was fining companies including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com for failing to declare 43 deals that date as far back as 2012 to authorities, saying that they violated anti-monopoly legislation. Enterprises involved in the cases would be fined 500,000 yuan ($78,000) each, it said, the maximum under China's 2008 Anti-Monopoly Law. Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com and Geely did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Alibaba stock slide continues: Analyst sees ‘few near-term positive catalysts’ but upcoming event could reset expectations

    U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. continued their decline Friday as analysts continued to weigh in on the company's disappointing earnings report and its slashed forecast driven by macroeconomic pressures in China as well as competitive dynamics in the market.

  • Man on the run for 16 years for child molestation charges found dead in Upstate SC

    Frederick Cecil McLean was charged with 17 counts of molesting children he met through his leadership role as a Jehovah’s Witness. He was on the U.S. Marshals Most Wanted list.

  • Biden undergoes physical, Harris briefly in power

    President Joe Biden briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday while he underwent a routine colonoscopy, setting up a history-making moment as Harris became the first woman to hold that authority. (Nov. 19)

  • U.S. ‘not as advanced’ as China and Russia on hypersonic tech, Space Force general warns

    While the Pentagon has pushed the development of new hypersonic missiles, the Army isn’t slated to field its first missile until 2024.

  • Rivian and Ford scrap plans to develop an electric vehicle together, citing a mutual desire to focus on their own projects

    An EV project between Ford and Rivian has been scrapped, with Ford indicating it doesn't need Rivian's help to succeed, Automotive News reported.

  • Low-wage workers see ‘huge reversal in power’ when it comes to wages

    Hit hardest by the pandemic in the beginning, low-wage workers are now reaping the biggest gains in their paychecks.

  • White House calls for proof of well-being of Chinese tennis star

    The White House is calling for "independent, verifiable proof" of the whereabouts of Peng Shuai, who went missing after accusing a top Communist party leader of sexual assault. Now authorities are questioning the authenticity of an email alleging to be from the athlete saying she is fine. CBS News' Ramy Incencio updates.

  • Body of fugitive missing for 16 years found in South Carolina, where he lived under alias

    The decomposing body of Frederick McLean, 70, a Most Wanted fugitive, was found in South Carolina on Nov. 6, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.