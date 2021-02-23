China regains slot as India's top trade partner despite tensions

China is India&#39;s top trade partner despite conflict
China is India's top trade partner despite conflict

China has regained its position as India's top trading partner despite a decaying relationship between the Asian neighbours.

The two countries were involved in a bloody border conflict last year and saw India ban 220 Chinese tech apps.

But that did not stop China leapfrogging the US in 2020 to become India's biggest trade partner.

Two-way trade between the long-standing economic and strategic Asian rivals stood at $77.7bn (£55.2bn) last year.

Although this figure was lower than the previous year's $85.5bn total, it was enough to make China India's largest commercial partner, according to provisional data from Delhi's commerce ministry.

Global trade flows have been muted during the pandemic, although there has still been strong demand for medical equipment and supplies.

Despite efforts by India to become more self-reliant and curb trade with Beijing, it still relies heavily on Chinese-made heavy machinery, telecom equipment and home appliances.

Total imports from China stood at $58.7bn, which were more than India's combined purchases from the US and UAE - its second and third largest trade partners.

"The continuing dependence on Chinese imports is lack of availability of these at home," said National University of Singapore economist Amitendu Palit who specialising in international trade.

"Imports from China are cheap and available quickly in sufficient amounts. Imports from several other sources are not as cost-effective, and as easily available, as they are from China," he added.

The two nations were involved in a Himalayan border dispute last June that saw at least 20 Indian soldiers killed in a clash with Chinese forces.

Last week, China revealed that four of its soldiers had also died in the battle.

The incident was the first deadly clash in the border area for at least 45 years.

In response to the clashes, India's government banned TikTok, WeChat and more than 200 other Chinese-made apps in June saying they were a danger to the country.

In a statement, it said the apps were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: India to clear 45 investments from China, likely to include Great Wall, SAIC - sources

    India is set to clear 45 investment proposals from China, which are likely to include those from Great Wall Motor and SAIC Motor Corp, government and industry sources told Reuters, as military tensions between the two countries ease at the disputed border. The proposals have been held up since last year after India tightened controls on Chinese investment in the country in retaliation against alleged Chinese troop incursions in the western Himalayan region. China blamed Indian troops for the standoff.

  • Enchanted by Modi, India’s middle-class is getting squeezed with no political repercussions

    This silence in the face of economic hurt underlines the strong support for the BJP, Modi, and eventually Hindutva from India’s middle-classes.

  • Humphries applies for citizenship, with Beijing 2022 in mind

    Kaillie Humphries, the reigning world champion and presumed Olympic favorite in both women’s bobsled and monobob, has applied for an expedited process of obtaining U.S. citizenship so she can represent the country in the 2022 Beijing Games. If she obtains citizenship, Humphries would almost certainly be considered one of the top U.S. medal contenders — from any sport — at the Beijing Olympics. “We’ve received an incredible amount of support from the public, as well as state and federal politicians, who are all very supportive of Kaillie’s application seeking to become a citizen of the United States,” said Gregg Clifton, an attorney for the Phoenix-based firm Jackson Lewis, which is representing Humphries.

  • Pakistan police pop their rollerblades on to catch Karachi's criminals

    Police in Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, are deploying an armed rollerblading unit to curb theft and harassment on its teeming streets. "We felt we needed to come up with an innovative approach to control street crime," said Farrukh Ali, chief of the unit, explaining that officers on rollerblades could more easily chase thieves on motorcycles through the city of 20 million. Ali conceded that rollerblading police could not be deployed across many parts of Karachi due to the poor road conditions and uneven footpaths, but said they would be sent to public places with a higher incidence of theft and harassment.

  • Chinese Investors Flee European Football After Home Government Policy Change

    Chinese investors are pulling out of European football en masse. In mid-2017 there were upwards of 20 Chinese-owned clubs in Europe. “There are now fewer than 10, and it’s a dwindling number,” said Simon Chadwick (Professor and Director of Eurasian Sport, Emlyon Business School). In recent months, the owners of Inter Milan (Suning Holdings Group), […]

  • China’s New Outbreaks of Pig Diseases Spark Doubts Over Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s farm ministry is touting a complete recovery in pig numbers from the ravages of African swine fever by the middle of the year. Fresh outbreaks of the virus and other lethal pig diseases could pose risks to that outlook.A resurgence of swine fever cases in colder northern provinces prompted farmers to slaughter more of their breeding sows before the Lunar New Year, said Lin Guofa, a senior analyst at consultancy Bric Agriculture Group. Pork is China’s favorite meat and consumption typically booms over the holiday period.Other viruses, such as foot-and-mouth disease and porcine epidemic diarrhea, have also taken their toll in outbreaks exacerbated by a harsher-than-usual winter, said Lin. “The recovery of hog herds in some regions could be delayed, particularly in Shandong and parts of Henan and Hebei,” he said.It means that as much as 15% of the national hog herd may have been lost to disease over the winter, and its full rehabilitation to pre-swine fever levels is more likely by the second-half of 2022. said Wang Zhong, chief consultant at Systematic, Strategic & Soft Consulting Co. The outbreaks have included new variants of swine fever that have proved less easy to detect and harder to control, he said.Stabilizing the pig population and reducing market volatility had been a high priority for policy makers ever since swine fever descended on China’s hog herd, the world’s largest, in 2018. There’s no officially sanctioned vaccine and the epidemic caused the number of pigs to nearly halve, spurring a spike in pork imports and prices.Global agricultural markets have been roiled further in recent months by the government’s drive to deliver a rapid recovery in numbers, which has led to massive shortages of feed grains and emptied silos as far afield as North America.China’s hog population had returned to 90% of its normal levels by the end of November, according to the agriculture ministry. The ministry didn’t respond to a fax seeking comment on its latest forecasts.Efforts to speed up the release of imported meat held at ports and in cold storage, estimated at about 1 million tons, should help keep a lid on pork prices, said Bric’s Lin. Live hog futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, meanwhile, hit their highest close on Monday since the contract debuted last month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Indian vaccine makers say can quickly adapt to tackle variants

    Indian pharmaceutical companies Bharat Biotech and Biological E. Ltd said on Monday they could quickly rework their COVID-19 vaccine products to fight new variants once their genetic sequence is known. In recent months, India has confirmed the presence of the variants first identified in Brazil, Britain and South Africa, which are believed to explain an upsurge in cases in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Kerala. In all, India has reported more than 11 million coronavirus infections, the highest number in the world after the United States, and about 156,000 deaths.

  • Huawei unveils flagship foldable smartphone for China market

    Struggling under U.S. sanctions, Huawei unveiled a folding smartphone with an 8-inch (20-centimeter) -wide screen Monday to show off its tech prowess but said it will be sold only in China. The Mate X2 highlights the challenges for Huawei Technologies Ltd. after Washington cut off access to U.S. processor chips and Google services. Last year, Huawei fell from the top-selling global smartphone brand to sixth place.

  • Pangong Lake: India and China complete pull-back of forces

    The Pangong Lake is one area of an ill-defined border which has seen tensions flare.

  • France to begin building new ballistic missile subs

    What's quieter than a school of shrimp? Apparently four submarines expected to replace France's current Le Triomphant-class boats currently in service.

  • Organ Transplant Patient Dies After Receiving COVID-Infected Lungs

    The donor initially tested negative for the coronavirus. Now, doctors are calling for more thorough testing to be performed ahead of transplants.

  • China calls for a reset, but U.S. says Beijing trying to 'avert blame'

    Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Monday the United States and China could work together on various issues if they repaired their damaged bilateral relations, but Washington accused Beijing of trying to avert blame for its actions. Wang, a Chinese state councillor and foreign minister, said Beijing stood ready to reopen constructive dialogue after ties sank to their lowest in decades under former president Donald Trump. But he urged Washington to respect China's core interests, stop "smearing" the ruling Communist Party, stop interfering in Beijing's internal affairs, and stop "conniving" with separatist forces for Taiwan's independence.

  • Canada's parliament passes motion saying China's treatment of Uighurs is genocide

    Canada's parliament passed a non-binding motion on Monday saying China's treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region constitutes genocide, putting pressure on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to follow suit. Canada's House of Commons voted 266-0 for the motion brought by the opposition Conservative Party. Trudeau and his Cabinet abstained from the vote, although Liberal backbenchers widely backed it.

  • Fauci says U.S. political divisions contributed to 500,000 dead from COVID-19

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said political divisiveness contributed significantly to the "stunning" U.S. COVID-19 death toll, which on Monday surpassed 500,000 lives lost. "Even under the best of circumstances, this would have been a very serious problem," Fauci said, noting that despite strong adherence to public health measures, countries such as Germany and the UK struggled with the virus. "However, that does not explain how a rich and sophisticated country can have the most percentage of deaths and be the hardest-hit country in the world," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a top adviser to President Joe Biden.

  • Beijing official signals Hong Kong electoral reforms to ensure 'patriots' govern

    BEIJING (Reuters) - "Loopholes" in Hong Kong's laws must be closed to ensure the city is governed by "patriots", a top Beijing official said on Monday, signalling changes to the Chinese-ruled city's electoral system, potentially as early as next month. "Patriots" included those who loved China, its constitution and the Communist Party and excluded anti-China "troublemakers", said Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, China's cabinet.

  • Russia's Putin hosts Belarusian president for talks in Sochi

    Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko for talks on Monday, amid media reports suggesting that the leader of Belarus was coming to Russia to secure another loan. The Kremlin extended both economical and political support to Lukashenko after his disputed re-election in August triggered the largest and the most sustained wave of mass protests in Belarus' history. In September, Putin said Moscow would provide a $1.5 billion loan to its ex-Soviet neighbor.

  • India-China dispute: Blogger detained for demeaning soldier 'heroes'

    The blogger, who has 2.5 million followers, is just one of six detained for remarks on the border clash.

  • Kulfi Beauty is the brand making inclusive products for South Asian people

    This brand has perfected pigment.

  • Djokovic, Federer and Nadal have won 58 of the last 70 Grand Slams

    Table: Axios VisualsNovak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2, to keep his Australian Open dominance intact — nine finals, nine championships.Why it matters: Djokovic now has 18 Grand Slam singles titles, two away from the men's record held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Only Nadal has won a single Slam more often (13x at Roland-Garros).Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The Big 3 have won 58 of the last 70 Grand Slams — and 15 of the last 16. Since Federer's first Slam in 2003, they've lost back-to-back titles just once (2016 Wimbledon and U.S. Open).Looking ahead: Djokovic, 33, has spent his career in the shadow of Federer, 39, and Nadal, 34, as the de facto bronze medalist on the all-time podium.And yet, considering he's the youngest and currently the most dominant (5-0 in his last five Australian Opens and Wimbledons), he seems destined to win the most Grand Slams of the three.The bottom line: The Big 3 are a gift from the sports gods. How often do we get to watch a G.O.A.T. debate play out in real-time like this?More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • New WTO boss backs British calls for new services rules

    The new World Trade Organization chief has backed Britain’s push for a shake-up of global rules in services trade, but warned sweeping reforms of the under-fire organisation will take a long time. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first African and first woman to head the trade referee, said the “sooner we can pin down the rules” in trade in services the better after the UK called for them to be modernised. The former Nigerian finance minister also told The Daily Telegraph that wider WTO reforms would help Britain’s post-Brexit trade thrive as she vowed to push to reduce export restrictions blocking vaccine and medical supplies. Dr Okonjo-Iweala, who was appointed WTO director general last week, inherits an organisation in crisis and in need of huge reform after failing to cope with the surge in protectionist trade policies in recent years. She said trade in services will be the “wave of the future” as she admitted the beleaguered trade referee has “nowhere to go now but up”. In response to the UK’s calls for a trade in services revamp Dr Okonjo-Iweala said: “I do agree that this is an area in which the WTO can really help and do much better to get the multilateral trading system working… Trade in services is growing in leaps and bounds.” International trade secretary Liz Truss has repeatedly called for the WTO to help liberalise trade in services as part of wider reforms. Last month she said the UK wanted to “lead the creation of new rules in areas like digital and data, services and the environment”.