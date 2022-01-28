China issues draft rules for fakes in cyberspace

FILE PHOTO: A sign above an office of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) is seen in Beijing
·2 min read

(Reuters) -China's cyberspace regulator issued draft rules on Friday for content providers that alter facial and voice data, the latest measure to crack down on "deepfakes" and mould a cyberspace that promotes Chinese socialist values.

The rules are aimed at further regulating technologies such as those using algorithms to generate and modify text, audio, images and videos, according to documents published on the website of the Cyberspace Administration of China.

Any platform or company that uses deep learning or virtual reality to alter any online content, what the CAC calls "deep synthesis service providers", will now be expected to "respect social morality and ethics, adhere to the correct political direction".

The regulations provide for people to be protected from being impersonated without their consent by deepfakes - images that are virtually indistinguishable from the original, and easily used for manipulation or misinformation.

"Where a deep synthesis service provider provides significant editing functions for biometric information such as face and human voice, it shall prompt the (provider) to notify and obtain the individual consent of the subject whose personal information is being edited," Article 12 of the draft says.

The rules stipulate fines of between 10,000 and 100,000 yuan ($1,600 and $16,000) for first-time offenders but violations can also lead to civil and criminal prosecutions.

The draft also provides for a user complaints system and mechanisms to prevent deep fakes from being used to spread false information. App stores will be required to suspend or remove providers of deep fake technology where necessary.

"Deep synthesis services are also used by some criminals to produce, copy, publish and disseminate illegal information; slander and degrade people's reputation, honour; as well as impersonating others' identities to commit fraud and other illegal acts - not only damaging the vital interests of the people, but even endangering national security and social stability," the draft rules say.

"It is urgent to delineate 'bottom lines' and 'red lines'."

($1 = 6.3617 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Kevin Liffey)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies Far More Exciting Than Bitcoin and Ethereum, According to a Crypto Skeptic

    Although the stock market has historically been one of the world's greatest wealth creators, many well-known cryptocurrencies have run circles around the broad-market indexes in recent years. This includes the "Big Two" of the crypto community, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). It's not hard to understand why investors are so excited about the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap.

  • The Worst Mistake Shiba Inu Investors Can Make Right Now

    Early investors in Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) have reason to celebrate. This young cryptocurrency soared as much as 60,000,000% last year. Shiba Inu became an extremely popular meme token, supported by a loyal community known as the Shib Army.

  • 2 Monster Machine Learning Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    It's an emerging technology, but machine learning has the potential to change almost every industry in the world.

  • My Top 3 Crypto Predictions for 2022

    Cryptocurrencies have certainly gone in and out of favor during the past few years. At the end of the day, however, regardless of what prices do, there are many interesting developments happening in the crypto world. The more I learn about the cryptocurrency industry, the more I'm convinced that it's not going away.

  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sees "Generational Shift" in Economy, Society

    Microsoft's CEO says the software giant is well-positioned to catch the next wave of the internet.

  • NFT Investor? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

    Blockchain technology makes it possible to represent any form of value as a digital (or crypto) asset. For instance, real-world currencies can be represented as stablecoins, whereas other real-world assets like art, games, and collectibles can be represented as non-fungible tokens or NFTs. Of course, you can buy tokenized assets from a number of online marketplaces, like OpenSea and Rarible.

  • SundaeSwap Switcheroo Leaves CardStarter Users With Losses, Spreading Cardano Discord

    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson stepped in to admonish leaders of the squabbling projects to sort out their differences. Strong language was used.

  • How Blockchain Could Solve the Problem of Digital Identity

    When Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, has been asked lately about his favorite projects being built on the blockchain, he often names Proof of Humanity.

  • N.Korean internet downed by suspected cyber attacks -researchers

    North Korea's internet appears to have been hit by a second wave of outages in as many weeks, possibly caused by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, researchers said on Wednesday. The latest incident took place for about six hours on Wednesday morning local time, and came a day after North Korea conducted its fifth missile test https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/north-korea-appears-have-fired-cruise-missiles-report-2022-01-25 this month. Junade Ali, a cybersecurity researcher in Britain who monitors a range of different North Korean web and email servers, said that at the height of the apparent attack, all traffic to and from North Korea was taken down.

  • The Biggest Challenge Solana Faces in 2022

    Right now, Solana is processing more than 2,000 transactions per second, but it has the ability to handle more than 250,000 transactions per second. And its architecture allows for the eventual processing of more than 700,000 per second.

  • Russia could unleash disruptive cyberattacks against the US – but efforts to sow confusion and division are more likely

    The Department of Justice indicted six officers of Russia's GRU military intelligence service in October 2020 on charges of hacking and deploying malware. Andrew Harnik - Pool/Getty ImagesAs tensions mount between Russia and the West over Ukraine, the threat of Russian cyberattacks against the U.S. increases. The Department of Homeland Security issued an intelligence bulletin on Jan. 23, 2022, warning that Russia has the capability to carry out a range of attacks, from denial-of-service attacks

  • Binance Exchange Now Offers IOTX as a Borrowable Asset

    The Internet-of-Things (IoT) related token joins Bitcoin, Ether, Sol, and others in the crypto loan feature in the cryptocurrency exchange.

  • White House expands digital regulations for U.S. water supply

    The White House launched a new cybersecurity initiative for the U.S. water supply Thursday after a handful of worrisome hacks against the sector last year.

  • White House tells agencies to adopt the 'Zero Trust' security model

    Agencies have 60 days to come up with an implementation plan.

  • FCC approves internet "nutrition label" proposal

    The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve a proposal that would require internet service providers to share details about their plans in easy-to-read nutrition labels, similar to those on food.Why it matters: The FCC action, required by law and included in President Biden's executive order on competition, is meant to address consumer complaints about surprise pricing and fees, and make it easier to comparison shop for an internet provider.Stay on top of the late

  • Crypto money laundering rises 30% in 2021 -Chainalysis

    Cybercriminals laundered $8.6 billion in cryptocurrencies last year, up 30% from 2020, according to a report from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis released on Wednesday. Overall, cybercriminals have laundered more than $33 billion worth of crypto since 2017, Chainalysis estimated, with most of the total over time moving to centralized exchanges. The firm said the sharp rise in money laundering activity in 2021 was not surprising, given the significant growth of both legitimate and illegal crypto activity last year.

  • What Is Zcash? The Privacy Coin Explained

    Privacy coin protocol Zcash has seen ZKP breakthroughs, its first halving and progress toward further scalability. This feature is part of CoinDesk's Privacy Week.

  • Cybercrooks laundered $8.6 billion worth of dirty crypto last year as laundering surged 30%, Chainalysis says.

    A Chainalysis report showed $8.6 billion worth of cryptocurrency was laundered in 2021, marking a 30% increase over 2020.

  • Coming soon: Nutrition labels, but for your internet service

    Notices similar to nutrition labels are coming to broadband service.

  • Daily Crunch: 4 years after launch, fintech platform Esusu saddles unicorn with $130M Series B

    On the other side of the coin, the IPO market appears more ossified than open. Facebook’s stablecoin bet proves unstable: So much for Facebook – er, Meta – taking over the blockchain world with its own stablecoin. TechCrunch has notes on a number of new funds out today that are worth digging into.