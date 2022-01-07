China regulator recovers $47 billion in funds after audit review

A security surveillance camera overlooking a street is pictured next to a nearby fluttering flag of China in Beijing
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's auditing regulator said officials should "keep their eyes open" when conducting audits, after recovering more than 300 billion yuan ($47.04 billion) in government funds, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The task of auditing this year will focus on fiscal expenditure, including implementing tax cuts and reductions, Xinhua quoted Hou Kai, auditor general of the National Audit Office, as saying at its annual meeting on Thursday.

The National Audit Office recovered 304 billion yuan - some of which were used for major projects - in the first 11 months of 2021 after an audit, up from 220 billion yuan recovered a year earlier, Xinhua reported.

The report on Thursday did not say where the funds had gone to, but added that about 23,000 cadres were reviewed as part of an audit.

"Keep your eyes open and discern even the tiniest of problems," Hou said of auditing officials.

The audit office will investigate and deal with problems that seriously disrupt financial order in 2022, Hou said.

The world's second-largest economy faces multiple challenges heading into 2022 amid a property downturn and strict COVID-19 restrictions that have hit consumer spending.

China will extend some favourable income tax policies to ease the burden for middle- and low-income groups, state media quoted the cabinet in a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang as saying in December.

The measure is expected to cut taxes by 110 billion yuan a year, the cabinet was quoted as saying.

($1 = 6.3783 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shell pursues $7 billion buyback 'at pace' despite LNG troubles

    Royal Dutch Shell said it will pursue its $7 billion share buyback programme after selling its U.S. shale business "at pace" as its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production was hit once again by unplanned outages. Fuel sales were also hit by a slowdown in global economic activity due to the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Shell said on Friday in a trading update ahead of its quarterly results on Feb. 3. Shell, the world's largest trader of liquefied natural gas (LNG), said that its production and liquefaction volumes were impacted in the fourth quarter by unplanned maintenance, mainly in Australia, where its giant Prelude floating LNG vessel was hit by a power outage.

  • Collisions on Kentucky Highways Amid Severe Winter Weather

    Severe winter weather caused multiple vehicle pileups and hazardous road conditions in a number of locations across Kentucky on Thursday, January 6, with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet urging people to avoid travel.Footage recorded by Travis Sanders shows a line of vehicles at a standstill on Western Kentucky Parkway’s eastbound lane around the 130 mile marker, he told Storyful.Local media reported up to 30 vehicles were involved on the highway, where snowfall rates were forecast to exceed one inch per hour into early afternoon. Credit: Travis Sanders via Storyful

  • Swiss National Bank increases annual profit as stock markets boom

    The Swiss National Bank expects to make a profit of around 26 billion Swiss francs ($28.22 billion) for 2021, the central bank said in its provisional results on Friday, as booming stock markets throughout the year added billions to the value of its foreign currency investments. The SNB made a profit of just under 26 billion francs on its foreign currency positions, which include nearly 1 trillion francs worth of stocks and bonds bought during its long campaign to weaken the Swiss franc. The central bank suffered a valuation loss of 100 million francs from its gold holdings, offset by a 1 billion franc profit from its Swiss franc positions, mainly the negative interest rates it charges commercial banks to hold money overnight.

  • Stocks, Futures Edge Up as Focus Turns to Payrolls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures and Asian stocks rose Friday as investor focus turned to upcoming data from the American labor market. Treasuries steadied after declining all week.Shares climbed in Hong Kong and South Korea but slipped in Japan. S&P 500 futures gained. The U.S. benchmark closed little changed after a drop of almost 2% Wednesday that was sparked by Federal Reserve meeting minutes that suggested the central bank is ready to raise rates sooner and higher than previously expected. Ten-y

  • McDonald's Japan slices fries to small size as it faces shipping snags

    Japanese customers will have to settle for a small serving of McDonald's fries for the next month or so after the fast-food chain said it was limiting portions due to shipping problems. McDonald's Holdings Company Japan said in a statement on Friday that the impact of flood damage on the port of Vancouver and other disruptions since last year would delay an expected shipment of potatoes from North America. As a result, McDonald's said that from Sunday it would sell only S-sized fries for about a month "to make sure we have plenty of inventory and our customers can enjoy McDonald's fries without interruption."

  • Meme Stocks Meet Crypto Mania With GameStop Pursuing NFTs

    (Bloomberg) -- It was just a matter of time before the turbocharged worlds of meme-stock and crypto trading collided in a burst of speculative frenzy.News that GameStop Corp., which became emblematic of 2021’s turbulent year of retail investing, is getting into the business of non-fungible tokens sent the stock soaring 29% in extended trading. The jump followed a sharp retreat since late November. NFTs emerged as the hottest commodity of the crypto universe last year as prices for some digital a

  • Tech company STMicro reports higher than expected Q4 sales, lifting its shares

    PARIS (Reuters) -Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics said its preliminary fourth-quarter revenues were slightly above the guidance given at the end of October, in the context of a global microchip supply crunch, which gave a lift to its shares. Full year sales jumped by 24.9% to $12.76 billion, also higher than STMicro's October 2021 forecast. STMicroelectronics' Paris-listed shares rose by around 3% in early session trading.

  • Afghan Taliban turn blind eye to Pakistani militants

    Each year on Jan. 17, Shahana bakes a cake and invites friends to her home in the Pakistani city of Peshawar. The attackers were Pakistani Taliban, who seven years later have once again ramped up their attacks, seemingly emboldened by the return of Afghanistan’s Taliban to power in Kabul. Another two Pakistani soldiers were killed in an attack on Taliban outposts late Wednesday night.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham Flayed Over Absurd 'Politicization Of Jan. 6' Tweet

    The South Carolina Republican has changed his tune dramatically since this time last year.

  • Bitcoin slumps to lowest since September

    Bitcoin on Friday slumped as much as 5% to its lowest since late September, tumbling under $41,000 amid a broader sell-off for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin was last down 3.7% after touching $40,938, its lowest since Sept. 29. The world's biggest cryptocurrency has lost over 40% since hitting a record high of $69,000 in November and the volatility that has plagued it since its birth 13 years ago remains stubbornly present.

  • Accused Capitol Rioter Edward Jacob Lang Blasts Trump and Begs For His Help in Jailhouse Call

    On the eve of the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot, an accused rioter pleaded for Donald Trump’s aid in a call from a jailhouse phone in Washington, D.C. Edward Jacob Lang, a 25-year-old from upstate New York charged with assaulting a police officer with a bat, made his last-ditch, Trump-focused cry for help during a Wednesday evening interview with far-right personality Stew Peters.“I am so disappointed in Trump for canceling his January 6th press conference,” Lang said during the call-in i

  • ‘The View’ Hosts Rip Melania Trump for Auctioning Off White House Wardrobe Items: ‘It’s Grifts ‘R’ Us’

    "I think it's tacky, but I think it's very much on brand for the Trumps," Ana Navarro said

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped 5% Today

    What happened Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock bounced back from yesterday's tech stock sell-off to gain 5.1% as of 10:45 a.m. ET Wednesday. And you can thank legendary investor Charlie Munger for that.

  • Fed Minutes Suggest More Stock-Market Turmoil Could Lie Ahead

    The Federal Reserve's balance sheet isn't the only thing likely to shrink as the central bank drains liquidity from the market. Consider the tumble in growth stocks, bond funds, and home builders' shares.

  • Activision Sues Call Of Duty: Warzone Cheat Maker For Selling To 'Tens Of Thousands' Of Players

    Call of Duty publisher Activision is kicking off 2022 by asking a court to shut down Warzone cheat maker EngineOwning, opening up a new legal front in its never-ending war against the hackers plaguing its popular online battle royale. In addition to lost revenue, the company currently under fire for widespread workplace discrimination and mistreatment blames EngineOwning for “irreparable damage to its goodwill and reputation.”

  • Three Ways to Open a Can Without a Can Opener

    There are other tools that get the job done.

  • Liz Cheney Torches Trump on Fox News

    It speaks volumes about the state of conservative politics in 2022 America that the sight of Liz Cheney on Fox News Thursday afternoon was genuinely surprising.The Republican congresswoman appeared from Capitol Hill with Bret Baier—the network’s last remaining anchor even capable of delivering “straight” news after Chris Wallace’s recent departure—and did not hesitate to tear into former President Donald Trump for his leadership role in inciting the insurrection one year earlier.After praising s

  • GOP Group Calls Out Trump’s Enablers In Congress By Name In Scathing Fox News Ad

    The new video gives Republican lawmakers a taste of their own words about the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Critics Sum Up Laura Ingraham's Latest Joe Biden Attack In 1 Mocking Word

    The Fox News personality claimed it's "the MSNBC administration" and received a blunt reminder.

  • John Dean Explains Why Donald Trump ‘Should Not Sleep Well' Over Jan. 6

    The Watergate figure interpreted Attorney General Merrick Garland's latest comments as a warning to the ex-president and his allies.