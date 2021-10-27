China regulator says will step up efforts to build 'civilised internet'

Illustration photo of computer code on a screen above a Chinese flag
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will strengthen its efforts to build a "civilised" internet with an eye on reshaping online behaviour and use it as a platform to disseminate new party theories and promote socialist values, the country's cyberspace regulator said.

The head of Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) Zhuang Rongwen said such efforts were crucial to build a "modern socialist country", given that China had over 1 billion netizens and was the world's largest digital society, according to an article published on the front page of the Study Times newspaper on Wednesday.

The Study Times is published by the Central Party School, which trains rising officials in the ruling Communist Party. The CAC reposted the article on its official WeChat account.

The Party should take advantage of the internet's ability to facilitate communication, he said, and use it to "let the party's innovative theories 'fly into the homes of ordinary people'".

Good role models should be better publicised and young internet users should be guided to develop good cyberspace habits rather than behaviours such as cyberbullying, he said, adding that internet firms should improve their self-discipline.

After years of runaway growth and rapid change, China's regulators have been trying to further strengthen control over society and its cyberspace.

In recent months, regulators have wielded a wide-ranging crackdown against the technology and other sectors.

The State Council published guidelines towards building a "civilised" internet last month, saying that the cyberspace should be used to promote education about the ruling Communist Party and its achievements.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China power generators' profits tumble on record coal prices

    Earnings for China's power utilities during the first three quarters of 2021 have plunged as the companies were squeezed by surging coal costs that they could not pass on to consumers. Huadian Power International, a subsidiary of China Huadian Corp on Tuesday reported profits for the January-September period dropped 58% from a year earlier to 1.6 billion yuan ($251 million) with a third-quarter loss of 1.8 billion yuan. Huaneng Power International, a listed arm of China Huaneng Group, also said their earnings in the first nine months of the year dropped 91% year-on-year to 783.9 million yuan, with a third quarter loss of 3.5 billion yuan.

  • Short-term yields leap with inflation, China tech drops

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8% led by a 3.5% decline on the Hang Seng tech index after China's internet watchdog said it plans stricter registration rules for younger net users. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6%. U.S. stock markets are at record highs but futures were listless amid creeping worries about central bankers' responses to inflation.

  • Goldman Backs Al Gore’s Investment Firm in Major CO2 Impact Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- The investment firm co-founded by Al Gore said the time has come for a fundamental shift in capital allocation if the planet is to avoid cataclysmic overheating.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’

  • Analysis-The 1970s all over again? Stagflation debate splits Wall St

    Phil Orlando has not heard this many people mentioning stagflation since he was a financial journalist in the late 1970s, when oil prices were soaring and inflation stood at more than double its current level. Now the chief equity market strategist at Federated Hermes, Orlando says stagflation is poised to make a comeback and is piling into shares of companies that can thrive during periods of high inflation and slower economic growth. "The surge in inflation is not proving to be transitory like the Fed and Biden administration have been telling us,” he said.

  • Goldman Backs China Bulls With Its 50 ‘Common Prosperity’ Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has spotlighted 50 China stocks that stand to benefit from President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” campaign, bolstering the view that Beijing’s regulatory shakeup is also bringing opportunities.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Wat

  • Just a Few Days Left to Save on Tamron Lenses. Act Now!

    These deals end on the 31st! The Tamron lens Instant Savings are back, and it includes more than just your favorite prime lens trio! This time, you can score an even better price on lenses for the Sony FE camera system and more! If you’re a Sony camera user, then you’ve probably read all that

  • U.S. Ban on China Telecom Signals Broad Concern Over Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- A U.S. ban of China Telecom (Americas) Corp. by regulators shows that broad concerns about Beijing persist in Washington, even as the Biden administration takes steps to improve communications between the world’s biggest economies. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run

  • This Popular Stock Has a 93% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If you had invested in Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) at the beginning of 2020, you'd be sitting pretty right now. Novavax's efforts to develop and market a vaccine for COVID-19 explain the company's terrific performance of late. The company's average price target of $264.20 implies gains of 93% from its share price of $136.86 as of this writing.

  • Swap Rates in India Surge as Traders See RBI Turning Hawkish

    (Bloomberg) -- Swap rates are rising in India in a sign that traders expect the central bank to roll back monetary stimulus quicker than expected despite its reassurances.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Tal

  • Fact check: Supply chain delays not related to COVID-19 vaccine mandates

    Experts say vaccine mandates are not responsible for the current nationwide shipping delays.

  • U.S. Futures Steady, Asia Stocks Drop; Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell Wednesday as traders evaluated more evidence of intensifying global price pressures, a flareup in U.S.-China tension and the corporate earnings outlook.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption Tha

  • Airlines brace for early 'long lines' when U.S. lifts travel restrictions

    Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian said on Tuesday that travelers should be prepared for initial long lines when the United States lifts international travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers on Nov. 8. U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday signed an order https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-usa-travel-facts/factbox-what-you-need-to-know-about-the-new-u-s-international-air-travel-rules-idUSL1N2RM00E imposing new vaccine requirements for most foreign national air travelers and lifting severe travel restrictions on China, India and much of Europe effective Nov. 8.

  • Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin describes sexual assault by US senator

    Revelation of incident ‘buried’ by Abedin contained in new memoir Both/And, to be published next weekUS politics – live coverage Huma Abedin pictured in 2016. Abedin does not name the senator, their party or give any other clues as to his identity. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters Huma Abedin, a longtime close aide to Hillary Clinton, has written in a new book that she was sexually assaulted by a US senator, an incident she “buried” until allegations against the supreme court justice Brett Kavan

  • GOP members lash out at Rolling Stone report linking them to Jan. 6 planning

    A number of Republican members of Congress named in a Rolling Stone report as being involved in planning the details of rallies and electoral certification objection on the day of Jan. 6 ahead of the riot at the U.S. Capitol building, either personally or through top staff members, are pushing back on or outright refuting the story.

  • Democratic Lawmaker Tells 'Cheap Mistress' Trump What Republicans Say Behind His Back

    Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York tried to goad the former president in an MSNBC interview.

  • Capitol-riot defendant calls for Trump to be 'ostracized from any political future' and says January 6 was a 'disgrace'

    A judge barred Thomas Sibick, who is accused of assaulting a police officer, from using social media or watching any political programs on TV.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Declaration of Independence to Defend Violent Capitol Riot

    "Jan. 6 was just a riot," Greene said of the violent insurrection that left five dead and dozens injured

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Sick’ Stunt Earns Him Scathing New Nickname From New York Daily News

    The tabloid slammed Donald Trump’s eldest son for topping “sick GOP” taunts of Alec Baldwin following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

  • China is fixated on a mysterious US submarine incident in the South China Sea and keeps accusing the US of a cover-up

    The Pentagon has denied accusations of a cover-up, pointing to public comments and a press statement on the incident.

  • Sunny Hostin Clashes With Gretchen Carlson on ‘The View’: You Sound ‘Very Republican’

    ABC NewsThings got slightly tense between The View’s Sunny Hostin and guest host Gretchen Carlson on Monday when Hostin accused Carlson of sounding “very Republican” after the former Fox News anchor insisted she is actually an independent voter.Following Meghan McCain’s acrimonious departure from The View over the summer, the popular ABC daytime talk show has featured a series of rotating guest hosts to fill the conservative seat until they settle on a permanent co-host.Carlson, the longtime Fox