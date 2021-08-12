China Goes After Online Insurance in Widening Crackdown

China Goes After Online Insurance in Widening Crackdown
Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s banking and insurance watchdog is stepping up scrutiny of the nation’s insurance technology platforms, widening a regulatory dragnet that has roiled global investors.

The regulator has ordered companies and local agencies to curb improper marketing and pricing practices, and step up user privacy protection, according to a notice seen by Bloomberg News. It encouraged companies to address these issues voluntarily and said those that failed to comply would face “severe punishment.”

The sweeping order goes beyond the targeted action that’s hit a few listed online platforms including Waterdrop Inc. and operations backed by Ping An Insurance Group Co. in the months since China began a broad crackdown on its fintech sector this year. It has also moved to rein in some of its biggest technology companies, as well as edtech, ride-hailing and short video platforms.

The latest move will stymie growth in an industry that had been expected to grow to 2.5 trillion yuan ($385 billion) in a decade. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

“In recent years, online insurance has moved into a fast lane. At the same time, transgressions have been rampant,” according to the notice, which cited offenses including some internet platforms illegally operating in insurance, mispricing risks or illicitly using client information. It called for “immediate rectification and regulation.”

U.S.-listed insurance platform Huize Holding Ltd. fell 5%, the most in two weeks, after Bloomberg reported the notice. Insurance agency and platform Fanhua Inc. dropped nearly 6%. Ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc., which operates a fledgling financial services business, declined 3.7%. Shares of ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co. slid 8.7% at 9:38 a.m. in Hong Kong.

Regulatory Overhang

Investors across China’s online space will need to brace for further ructions after a year in which technology darlings from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Didi have been hit by a blizzard of regulatory action. The State Council on Wednesday warned of more legislation to come in areas including national security, technological innovation as well as anti-monopoly.

Just a year ago, insurance seemed ripe for disruption as startups vowed to transform traditional practices with technology. Regulators have since moved to shutter some operations including mutual aid healthcare platforms operated by Waterdrop and Ant Group Co. A draft circular in January may potentially bar companies from selling certain insurance products if enacted.

The overhang presents multiple challenges for Waterdrop, which was one of a few Chinese fintechs to have pulled off an initial public offering this year. The company has warned it “may not be able to achieve or maintain profitability or positive cash flow in the future” after incurring net losses and negative cash flow each year since its inception in 2016. It lost $101 million last year after generating operating revenue of $464 million.

Investors and companies have poured an estimated 45 billion yuan into insurance technology, according to estimates from online consultant iResearch.

By the end of 2020, more than 140 insurance companies in China had started online insurance businesses, with total premiums of 298 billion yuan for the year, or 6% of the industry total, a CBIRC official said in a speech in May.

(Updates throughout with details from notice, market reaction)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asia Stocks Mixed as China Widens Regulatory Curbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as China’s regulatory push sapped sentiment, overshadowing a Wall Street record on easing inflation that reduced concerns about an imminent pull back in Federal Reserve stimulus.Equities edged up in Japan, fluctuated in China and slipped in Hong Kong. U.S. contracts were little changed after the S&P 500 hit an all-time high and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell amid a rotation to cyclical shares. Ten-year Treasuries pared gains spurred by a strong auc

  • China Faces Contrarian Calls for a Surprise Interest Rate Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank is facing mounting calls to cut interest rates as fresh coronavirus outbreaks threaten to upend the recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.Economists affiliated with the government see scope for lower interest rates, arguing that Beijing’s success in curbing debt growth means the central bank can ease policy without fueling financial risks. Their views contrast with global investment banks, who mostly see the People’s Bank of China keeping policy inter

  • Analysis-Extreme weather sounds alarm for under-insured China

    Devastating summer floods in the populous province of Henan in central China are a wake-up call for local authorities to seek better insurance cover against natural disasters, potentially opening up a huge market for insurers in the country. Many local governments in China, especially those in typhoon-prone areas, have embraced such insurance, but regulators and experts say more needs to be done after losses in under-protected Henan swelled to 133.7 billion yuan ($20.64 billion), or 4.6% of its first-half gross domestic product, due to the floods last month. In China, where local experts warn of more extreme weather due to global warming, coverage is just 10%, according to Swiss Re.

  • Women set new viewership record at Tokyo Olympics

    U.S. and Canadian broadcasters are reporting record-breaking coverage and viewership rates in women’s sporting events.

  • Analysis-Investors look under the radar for winners from U.S. infrastructure bill

    Investors are ramping up the search for stocks that could benefit from a potential splurge in infrastructure spending, as a $1 trillion bipartisan bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-bipartisan-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-2021-08-03/?enowpopup clears the Senate and heads to Congress later this year. Money managers snapping up shares of companies expected to benefit from infrastructure spending have already helped push up the S&P 500’s materials and industrial sectors, which have both gained around 18% year-to-date, broadly in line with the benchmark index. Some, however, are digging deeper and delving in to areas such as certain real estate investment trusts and utilities in the search for undervalued companies that may benefit if the bill gets passed.

  • China's top anti-corruption agency says a 'vile drinking culture' was partly to blame for Alibaba sexual assault case

    In the Alibaba case, a "toxic workplace environment, vile drinking culture, and lack of transparency exposed unspoken rules," said the agency.

  • Li Auto shares fall 2.1% in Hong Kong debut

    Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was flat in early trade. The weaker debut followed a 1.1% rise in New York-listed Li Auto shares on Wednesday. At HK$118 each, the price represented a 3.2% discount to the level where the New York stock was trading at before the Hong Kong deal was launched on Aug. 3.

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Implied Volatility Surging for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Top public relations director at Chinese social media giant Weibo arrested

    Chinese authorities have arrested a top public relations executive at Chinese social media giant Weibo Corp, local Chinese media reported widely on Tuesday. Mao Taotao, director of public relations at Weibo, is suspected of bribery and had "seriously harmed the interests of the company", according to an internal memo sent to staff and republished in local media. A company source confirmed the accuracy of the memo.

  • In Iran, slow vaccinations fuel anger in unending pandemic

    Iranians are suffering through yet another surge in the coronavirus pandemic — their country's worst yet — and anger is growing at images of vaccinated Westerners without face masks on the internet or on TV while they remain unable to get the shots. Iran, like much of the world, remains far behind countries like the United States in vaccinating its public, with only 3 million of its more than 80 million people having received both vaccine doses. After Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei refused to accept vaccine donations from Western countries, the Islamic Republic has sought to make the shots domestically, though that process lags far behind other nations.

  • SEC’s Gensler Seeks Warren Help in Crypto Exchange Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler is turning to Senator Elizabeth Warren for help as he seeks to clamp down on cryptocurrency exchanges.Gensler, who’s repeatedly rung alarm bells over the platforms during his four-month tenure, told Warren in an Aug. 5 letter that regulators need more resources to protect investors. He also said lawmakers should give watchdogs clear powers to write rules for exchanges, including decentralized finance, or DeFi, trading venu

  • Padma Lakshmi's Savory Zucchini Pudding Is My New Favorite Summer Casserole

    It’s cheesy, tangy and oh-so simple.

  • Olympic medals: An alternative table - with US 15th

    How would the medals table look if population and wealth were taken into account?

  • Senate Aims to Pass $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill This Week. What It Includes—and Doesn’t.

    The 2,702-page, nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, formally called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, was completed late Sunday. Senators hope to amend and pass the broadly popular spending plan this week before sending it to the House of Representatives. A key part of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, the agreement calls for $550 billion in new federal spending over five years, on top of about $450 billion in previously approved funds, and is an ambitious plan to upgrade and modernize the nation’s roads, bridges, water systems, broadband access, and electric grid.

  • Thai police fire rubber bullets, tear gas at virus protest

    Lines of police, backed by trucks spraying jets from water cannons, fired tear gas and rubber bullets at scores of demonstrators in Bangkok. Protesters threw rocks and fireworks and set fire to a traffic police booth, sending flames and smoke billowing into the sky. Tuesday’s protest began as a “car mob,” with demonstrators driving to different points in the capital to get around restrictions on public gatherings and minimize the potential for the spread of the coronavirus.

  • Perseverance's 'missing' first Mars sample apparently crumbled away

    The unusual rock that the rover attempted to sample was apparently "not robust enough to produce a core."

  • Raymond James Goes Bargain Hunting; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    Now that the second quarter earnings are mostly in, we can sift through the result to find stocks that are primed for gains in the second half. In a note from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has stared the sorting process. McCourt introduces the firm's picks, noting: “We highlight... stocks/subject areas where stock reactions ran materially counter to Raymond James analyst opinion during 2Q21 earnings season so far. We suspect these names are a good hunting ground for further study as Au

  • Canada condemns China's treatment of detained citizens, with issue set to figure in election

    Canada condemned China on Wednesday for its treatment of two detained Canadian citizens, days ahead of the anticipated start of an election campaign in which opposition parties are expected to accuse the Liberal government of being soft on Beijing. Earlier in the day, a Chinese court sentenced businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison on spying charges. Foreign Minister Marc Garneau slammed what he called a completely unjustified verdict after "a mock sham trial."

  • Years after Super Bowl glory, Cards' Butler back in desert

    The biggest moment in Malcolm Butler's career happened right at State Farm Stadium, when the rookie cornerback stepped in front of a Seattle Seahawks receiver at the goal line, intercepted a Russell Wilson pass, and secured a stunning Super Bowl 49 victory for the New England Patriots. “I'm getting a little older in the NFL now, so I'm talking to guys who were born in 2000,” Butler said, grinning.