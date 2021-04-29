China Reins In Tech Giants’ Finance Arms After Hobbling Ant

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators imposed wide-ranging restrictions on the fast-growing financial divisions of 13 companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd., leveling many of the same curbs employed against Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. in a crackdown on the tech sector.

Units of JD.com Inc., Meituan and Didi were also among firms summoned to a meeting with several watchdogs including the central bank, which spelled out a raft of requirements including stricter compliance when listing abroad and curbs on information monopolies and the gathering of personal data. Companies must restructure their financial wings into holding companies as part of a broad effort to subject themselves to more rigorous supervision, and sever “improper links” between their existing payments services and financial products, the central bank, banking and insurance regulator, securities regulator and the forex regulator said in a joint statement Thursday.

Representatives for Tencent, ByteDance, JD, Meituan and Didi didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

China has waged a campaign to rein in its internet titans as the government grew increasingly concerned over their growing influence over every aspect of Chinese life as well as the vast amounts of data they’ve amassed through providing services like online shopping, chatting and ride-hailing. The crackdown has already forced Ma’s Ant Group to scrap its initial public offering while regulators have levied a record fine against affiliate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

“Nobody can escape the tough regulatory crackdown on fintech,” said Zhang Xiaoxi, a Beijing-based analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics. “While the requirements are broadly in line with those imposed on Ant, those who are considering listing need to wait till they rectify all the problems.”

It’s unclear how long the companies have to enact changes, or how it would affect their core operations. Companies like Meituan, JD and Tencent rely on their payments operations to drive their core operations in e-commerce, gaming and social media. Some, like ByteDance and Didi, are said to be exploring overseas initial public offerings and the new regulations may impose a stricter oversight of the process.

The firms were also ordered to break up their information monopoly and to conduct personal credit reporting services through licensed agencies. They should strengthen their capital structure and compliance, strictly implement regulatory requirements and step up consumer protection mechanisms, according to the statement. Baidu Inc., Trip.com Group Ltd. and Lufax Holding Ltd. were among others summoned to the meeting.

Regulators have pledged to curb the “reckless push” of technology firms into finance and this month outlined an overhaul of Ant, which will drastically revamp its business and be supervised more like a bank. The overhaul meant Ant will have to cut off any improper linking of payments with other financial products including its Jiebei and Huabei lending services.

Ant said it will fold those units into its consumer finance arm, apply for a license for personal credit reporting, and improve consumer data protection.

Read more: Ant to Be Financial Holding Firm in Overhaul Forced by China

Earlier this year, China proposed measures to curb market concentration in online payments, which Ant and Tencent have transformed with their ubiquitous mobile apps that are used by a combined 1 billion people. The central bank said in draft rules that any non-bank payment company with half of the market in online transactions or two entities with a combined two-thirds share could be subject to antitrust probes.

If a monopoly is confirmed, the central bank can suggest that the cabinet impose restrictive measures including breaking up the entity by its business type.

(Updates with other firms summoned to the meeting in seventh paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Cars Make a Covid Comeback, and That Means Burning More Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s starting to feel as commonplace as handwashing: To protect against Covid, people across the globe are skipping trains and buses. Instead, they’re part of the great car comeback that’s sending vehicle sales soaring and fueling a demand surge for oil and metals.Julie Murataj is a reluctant part of the shift. Two of her three kids are now getting dropped off at school instead of taking public transit. Then she drives her Volvo SUV to work, where she helps London schoolchildren cross the road by halting traffic with a bright, red and yellow stop sign that Brits call a “lollipop.” It’s a front-row seat to the world’s changing travel habits.“There are many, many more cars,” Murataj said. “I’m seeing the roads busier now than they used to be pre-Covid.”After being stuck in their homes for so long, people are itching to get out again. It’s a boon to newly reopening economies, with consumers ready to start spending more at gas stations, convenience stores, restaurants, hotels and attractions. Daimler AG, BMW AG and Toyota Motor Corp. all started the year with sales at records, and things are so hot that used car prices in the U.S. are soaring to all-time highs.The jump in vehicle sales is a strong sign that this is more than just a passing fad. Like the ubiquitous face mask, the car renaissance could be the latest example of how Covid-19 makes a lasting impact on our lives. The change could usher in an era of heavier traffic jams and longer commutes. All the extra driving will send gasoline consumption soaring, but with that also comes a rise in pollution. The increase in gasoline use that the International Energy Agency projects for this year alone would add as much as 1.5 billion pounds of carbon emissions per day.Traffic in Hong Kong is already twice as congested as in 2019. The streets of Tel-Aviv, Moscow and Bucharest are all busier now than they were before the pandemic, according to TomTom NV. In the U.S., driving miles on highways are starting to top 2019 levels, and in the U.K., fuel sales are already at similar levels to last summer’s peak.“People have a lot of cash in their pockets, and as lockdowns ease places will open up and allow those kind of leisure trips that may have been blocked,” said Richard Bronze, co-founder of London-based consultant Energy Aspects.Gasoline is the big winner.Profits from making the fuel are near seasonal five-year highs and are expected to stay strong as the Northern Hemisphere heads into summer driving season. U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp. says gasoline sales are nearly at pre-pandemic levels, and the biggest bulls are predicting demand could hit a record. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects summer fuel prices to be the highest since 2018 this year.The picture extends across the globe. BP Plc said this week that oil demand in China is back above pre-pandemic levels. In Europe, gauges of road congestion compiled by Bloomberg and covering 15 nations just posted their strongest reading in 10 weeks as the region emerges from another wave of the virus.U.S. Truck Boom Shows Why Oil’s Demand Comeback Is Here to StayIn Japan, an explosion for drivers-license applications signals a lasting shift to car travel. Applications processed in Shizuoka Prefecture, south of Tokyo, rose 8.7% in 2020, according to prefectural police. It’s the first significant rise in the past decade. The bulk of applications came from people in their 20s, a marked change from pre-Covid times when younger generations were increasingly choosing to forgo car ownership.“We’re pretty bullish on gasoline going forward,” Gary Simmons, chief commercial officer at Valero, said on a call last week.Other commodity markets are also getting a boost. Copper, aluminum, palladium and platinum, used in car parts, are seeing strong demand. And consumption is robust for corn and sugar, used to make ethanol, as well as soybean oil, used in biodiesel. With more crops going into fuels, it’s likely to exacerbate the food inflation that’s already crimping consumer wallets.Meanwhile, largely empty rail and metro carriages are ferrying just a handful of commuters in some of the western world’s largest cities. That’s putting a hole in the finances of mass transit systems like New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, German state railway Deutsche Bahn and Transport for London, which operates the U.K. capital’s tube network.The move away from mass transit helps explain why the world’s carbon emissions are coming back fast after last year’s historic drop.Earlier this month on London’s Marylebone Road, which runs alongside one of the U.K. capital’s royal parks, nitrogen-dioxide levels hit the highest since before the country’s first coronavirus lockdown, according to Imperial College London. The pollutant is mainly produced by diesel traffic, according to Simon Birkett, founder of not-for-profit Clean Air in London.London crossing guard Murataj is an asthmatic and can easily tell you about the change.“Through the first lockdown, when literally nobody was going anywhere, my breathing improved so much,” she said. “It was like being in the country or by the sea. I didn’t need to use my inhaler.”But now?“It’s probably worse now than it was” before Covid, Murataj said.China, further along than most of the world in its coronavirus rebound, offers some insight on how long the car mania will last.When lockdowns first started to ease last year, commuters in Beijing abandoned the city’s crowded metro and began commuting by car. But with the world’s second-largest economy staving off subsequent Covid waves and traffic jams in Beijing almost as bad as 2019, metro passenger volumes hit a post-Covid high this month.The big difference, though, is the world outside of China has struggled to keep cases in check, especially in light of new virus variants. Parts of Europe have been in and out of lockdowns to deal with infection spikes, the Philippines’ case count breached 1 million this week and Japan has declared a new state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures.Of course, the biggest virus threat is now in India, which is battling the world’s largest surge in Covid-19.Vinkesh Gulati owns dealerships of both new and used cars in Faridabad, outside of Delhi. Demand is so strong that some of his customers are on a six-month waiting list, depending on what model they’re interested in. The congested city streets mean that in years past many buyers opted to travel by two-wheeled scooter or motorcycle. But now, the open-aired vehicles are being shunned.Customers “often tell me that they are buying cars to move around to overcome the boredom and frustration of staying at home all the time,” said Gulati, who’s also president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, which represents 90% of dealers in the country.“They can leave on a weekend morning, drive for 200 miles and come back in the evening. It’s a good family outing.”Driving Roars Back in U.S., Setting Up Gasoline for 7-Year HighThat desire for travel is expected to surge in the coming months, when the Northern Hemisphere basks in summer weather. Office workers have a store of vacation days to enjoy and kids will be out of school, so many families will be loading up their cars and hitting the road.Some people are already making the move.Saad Rahim is the Geneva-based chief economist at Trafigura Group, one of the world’s top independent commodity trading houses. He’s driving at least twice as much as he was before the pandemic began, mostly on family road trips around Switzerland.Being in a car is like being in “your own bubble,” he said. “People are taking advantage of that.”(Updates with U.K. fuel sales in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chemicals Maker Sabic’s Profit Surges as Economies Reopen

    (Bloomberg) -- Chemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp.’s profit jumped as the reopening of the global economy led to higher demand for its products used in everything from packaging to buildings and agriculture.Net income was 4.86 billion riyals ($1.3 billion) in the first quarter, more than double the level of the previous three-month period. It was also turnaround from a loss of 1.05 billion riyals a year ago.“The first quarter saw rising oil prices and a tight supply and demand balance,” said Chief Executive Officer Yousef Al-Benyan. “These elements, combined with growing demand as the global economy continues to recover, resulted in higher prices and margins for most of our products.”Sabic Returns to 1Q Profit; Expects Level of Margins ContinuingWhile sales volumes fell 8% from the fourth quarter, average prices rose by 22%, the Riyadh-based company, controlled by Saudi Aramco, said Thursday. Margins are expected to remain at similar levels through June, it said.Revenue rose 24% year-on-year to 37.5 billion riyals and 14% from the previous quarter.Sabic benefits from subsidized raw materials such as oil and gas from its parent.The company didn’t provide any update on the potential initial public offering of its specialty unit.The shares fell 2.5% to 124.60 riyals at 11:15 a.m. in Riyadh on Thursday, paring some of Wednesday’s gain of 6.5% gain. The company’s stock is up 74% in the past year and its market value rose above $100 billion this week for the first time in almost two years.(Updates throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Merck (MRK) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Merck (MRK) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Fiscal stimulus fires up U.S. economy; labor market recovering

    U.S. economic growth accelerated in the first quarter, fueled by massive government aid to households and businesses, charting the course for what is expected to be the strongest performance this year in nearly four decades. The United States' economy is rebounding more quickly compared to its global rivals, thanks to two additional rounds of COVID-19 relief money from Washington as well as easing anxiety over the pandemic, which has boosted domestic demand and allowed services businesses like restaurants and bars to reopen. The second-fastest gross domestic product growth since the third quarter of 2003, reported by the Commerce Department on Thursday, left output just 0.9% below its level at the end of 2019.

  • Biden-Powell Duo Seeks to Define an Era Like Reagan-Volcker Did

    (Bloomberg) -- Forty years ago, President Ronald Reagan and Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker oversaw a root-and-branch restructuring of the U.S. economy.Today, Joe Biden and Jerome Powell are trying to do the same thing -- only in reverse.In the Reagan-Volcker regime change, power in the economy shifted from the government to the market and from labor to the owners of capital. The emphasis was on efficiency, not equality, and on promoting supply, not demand.Monetary policy was put in charge of managing the economy and reining in inflation, while fiscal spending took a back seat. And the new priorities became entrenched –- at least until now.“The parameters of the economic system and of public policy went through profound changes at that time,” said Paul McCulley, the former Pacific Investment Management Co. executive who now teaches at Georgetown University. “We’re fundamentally going through exactly the same thing now.”As the U.S. emerges from the pandemic, Biden is reasserting the role of government spending and taxation in the economy -- first with the $1.9 trillion relief bill approved in March, and now with proposals to spend more than $4 trillion on public investments and programs aimed at lower and middle-income families, like child care and paid leave. He outlined the latest plan in an address to Congress late Wednesday.To help pay for them, the president has set his sights on the owners of capital. He’s calling for higher taxes on capital gains, corporations and the wealthy.“Trickle-down economics has never worked,” Biden told Congress late Wednesday in a speech outlining his plan -- using a phrase often applied to Reagan-era policies that favored the top earners. “It’s time to grow the economy from the bottom and the middle out.”Biden has also championed labor unions, openly backing the failed effort to organize workers at Amazon’s warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama.“Biden is more pro-union, more pro-redistribution, more pro-social welfare state, more pro-government spending in an uninhibited way than arguably anybody we’ve had since LBJ,” said Peterson Institute for International Economics President Adam Posen. He was referring to former President Lyndon Baines Johnson, whose Great Society programs in the 1960s expanded health care and lowered poverty.‘Very Benign’The Fed under Powell has undergone a regime change as well. Gone is the focus on capping inflation, the cornerstone of the Volcker Fed. Now the emphasis is on avoiding the deflation that has bedeviled Japan for decades.Rather than trying to offset the ultra-expansionary thrust of Biden’s policies, the Fed is amplifying them, as Powell again made clear to reporters on Wednesday. It’s keeping interest rates near zero -- and as the government’s budget deficit widened, the Fed bought up trillions of dollars of the resulting debt.Powell, whose term as Fed chair is up for renewal next year, is also all-in on Biden’s bid to lift labor’s share of the economic pie and spread the benefits of a hot jobs market to Black Americans and other groups that have historically been left behind.There are dangers in the paradigm shift that Biden and Powell are engineering. The economy could overheat and bring an unwelcome resurgence in inflation.“The risks of inflation are really picking up and the Fed is acting in a very benign manner,” said economic historian Michael Bordo, a professor at Rutgers University. He sees a danger that the Fed “gets co-opted so much” into backing the administration’s agenda that it loses the inflation-fighting credibility won by Volcker.‘The New View’It’s perhaps no surprise that Biden and Powell are staking out radically different policies than Reagan and Volcker did. The forces driving the economy have changed significantly.Back then, double-digit inflation was enemy number one. Volcker led the drive to bring it down, jacking up interest rates and plunging the economy into a deep recession.Reagan played a part as well, taking on the unions -- whose automatic cost-of-living pay increases contributed to the wage-price spiral –- by firing striking air traffic controllers in 1981 after they illegally walked off the job.The president also championed what’s known as supply-side economics. He cut taxes on capital and household income, especially for the wealthy, and loosened regulations in a bid to boost economic efficiency.“Reaganomics was based on this idea that there is a scarcity of supply of capital, goods and labor,” said Megan Greene, a senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy School. “The new view is that there is an oversupply of all of those things.”That oversupply has suppressed inflation and interest rates, held back economic growth and contributed to widening inequality. And it’s put a premium on government action to ensure that the economy doesn’t suffer from a chronic shortage of demand.Since the Fed has cut interest rates close to zero, the onus falls on fiscal policy. Fortunately, those same low rates means the government doesn’t have to pay nearly as much to run up big debts -- a point made repeatedly by Biden’s Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.‘Seize-Back of Power’The two paradigm shifts are alike in one sense: They’re both a backlash against what came before. In Reagan’s case, it was the increased sway of the government in the economy, which was seen as stifling enterprise and business dynamism.Biden’s presidency comes after an epoch of increasingly unfettered capitalism that failed to deliver benefits for many Americans -– a perception reinforced by the outsized impact of Covid-19 on those less well off.The changes wrought by Reagan and Volcker lasted for decades, a longevity that may be tough to match. With Biden’s Democrats only holding small majorities in Congress, political analysts say it’s almost inevitable that the president will have to pare back some of his more ambitious plans.Still, McCulley sees political and economic forces in train that will push the country down a similar path whatever happens to individual pieces of Biden’s agenda.“Income and wealth inequality was very much on the radar well before the pandemic, and was pointing to a seize-back of power by democracy from unbridled capitalism,” he said.(Updates with Biden speech in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Transat Soars as Canada Provides $570 Million in Emergency Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Transat AT Inc., the Montreal-based vacation operator that Air Canada gave up trying to buy earlier this month, obtained C$700 million ($570 million) in emergency aid from the Canadian government to stay afloat during the pandemic.The company took loan facilities of C$390 million for operations and another C$310 million to finance customer refunds for flights canceled during the pandemic. Transat will also issue 13 million warrants to the government to buy shares at C$4.50 each.Transat shares jumped on the news, rising nearly 12% to C$5.07 as of 9:35 a.m. in Toronto -- the biggest rise since Feb. 12. The deal follows a C$5.9 billion rescue package for Air Canada two weeks ago, reflecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s case-by-case approach in supporting the industry. It helps Transat, which suspended all regular flights on Jan. 29, buy some time in the hope that Covid-19 vaccinations can salvage the summer travel season.“With this support, we now look forward to resuming operations as soon as safe travel is possible and travel restrictions can be lifted,” Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Eustache said in a statement. “We will then be able to implement our plan to make Transat a solid and profitable company once again, one that will continue to symbolize leisure travel for its many customers in Quebec and elsewhere.”Unlike the Air Canada bailout, the government isn’t buying shares right away. But the warrants may still mean dilution of as much as 25% for existing shareholders.The government doesn’t get all the warrants immediately. They’ll vest as the company draws down the loans. If Transat can repay the money in full in the first year, half of the warrants will be canceled.Transat shares closed at C$4.59 on Wednesday.Peladeau OfferCanada has barred most foreign travelers from entering the country since last March and has quarantine rules for non-essential workers. Transat, which sells vacation packages to Canadians visiting sun spot destinations in winter and European cities in summer, was hit particularly hard in January when Trudeau asked carriers to halt travel to Mexico and the Caribbean to slow the spread of new variants of the virus.The plan includes restrictions on dividends, stock repurchases and executive compensation and a pledge to keep active employment at current levels. It comes in addition to C$120 million in existing credit facilities.As of April 22, government financing for the airline industry globally, including loans and equity stakes in exchange for cash, has totaled more than $189 billion, according to Ishka Ltd., a London-based aviation finance and investment consultancy.Canada’s latest aid package also removes the urgency for Transat to find a new buyer. Air Canada dropped its takeover because it couldn’t convince European regulators to approve it. Quebec media and cable executive Pierre Karl Peladeau has been urging the company to consider his offer of C$5 a share.(Updates with share move in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. sending $100 million in aid to India as country sets new COVID records

    The White House announced the U.S. is sending more than $100 million worth of supplies to India — which set new records for COVID-19 cases and deaths in a single day on Thursday.Driving the news: Coronavirus cases are surging in India amid a widespread oxygen shortage and slow vaccine rollout. The country's pandemic death toll surpassed 200,000 on Wednesday, amid reports that COVID fatalities and cases are going uncounted.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: The White House said in a statement Wednesday evening that U.S. government assistance flights would begin arriving in India on Thursday and would continue into next week.Among the aid will be 15 million N95 masks, 1 million rapid diagnostic tests and an initial delivery of 1,100 refillable oxygen cylinders.In addition to the federal aid, U.S. state governments, private companies, nonprofits, and "thousands of Americans from across the country have mobilized" to deliver vital equipment including oxygen to support frontline efforts in India, the statement noted. "Just as India sent assistance to the United States when our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need."Excerpt from White House statementOf note: Health officials are concerned West Bengal could become a virus epicenter as elections were being held in the Indian state on Thursday, the BBC notes.It has recorded a state record of over 17,000 infections in the past 24 hours.By the numbers: India's health ministry recorded another 379,257 COVID-19 cases on Thursday — more than any other country has recorded in a single day. That takes the official total to 18.3 million infections since the pandemic began.The ministry reported that the virus had killed a record 3,645 people in the past 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 204,832.For the record: The Biden administration announced last week it would share its full inventory of AstraZeneca vaccine doses with countries in need.Editor's note: This article has been updated with the latest official COVID data.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Report: Saints “doing the most groundwork” for trade up in first round

    During a press conference on Wednesday, Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis said that he doesn’t think that the team has a lot of holes to fill and that he thinks it is “hard to envision a rookie coming in and displacing” players already on the roster at many positions. As a result, Loomis said the [more]

  • Analysis: Grab's Nasdaq debut to test its $40 billion valuation, set roadmap for SPAC hopefuls

    Singapore's Grab more than doubled its valuation to $40 billion in about a year as part of the world's largest SPAC deal, but maintaining that level after its U.S. debut will be a test not only for investors but also for firms eyeing similar listings. Earlier this month, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and delivery firm, agreed to merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Silicon Valley investor Altimeter Capital Management. The backdoor Nasdaq listing will see nine-year-old Grab raise over $4 billion, a record U.S. offering from Southeast Asia.

  • Turks see Erdogan's pious hand behind alcohol sales ban during lockdown

    The Turkish government's decision to ban alcohol sales during a 17-day COVID-19 lockdown that starts on Thursday has angered some secular Turks who see it as President Tayyip Erdogan's latest imposition of a religious lifestyle on all of society. Erdogan announced the lockdown on Monday, saying schools and most shops would be closed and people would be required to mostly stay at home in order to curb a surge in infections and deaths. On Tuesday, his Islamist-rooted AK Party government announced that alcohol sales would also be banned until May 17, prompting secular Turks to rush to stock up drinks cabinets before the measures come into force late on Thursday.

  • 'It's about time:' In historic first, two powerful women flank U.S. president

    President Joe Biden's address to Congress broke a historic glass ceiling on Wednesday, as two women - Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - sat behind the president for the first time in U.S. history. The seating arrangement carried a symbolic meaning for the advancement of U.S. women in recent decades, since Harris and Pelosi stand first and second in the presidential line of succession, respectively. Harris, the first woman and the first Black and Asian person to serve as vice president, sat to Biden's right.

  • China’s Surprise Bond Reprieve Raises Fears of Crunch in May

    (Bloomberg) -- Fears of a selloff in China’s sovereign bond market have proved wrong, with traders now bracing for the pressure to build through May.Instead of surging higher this month, benchmark 10-year yields are comfortably below their half-year average and little changed from late March, thanks to a slowdown in debt issuance by municipal authorities.Traders had been bracing for a seasonal increase in local bonds at a time when China’s commercial banks -- the biggest buyers in the market -- typically funnel funds to clients to meet tax payments. Banks would then offload sovereign notes so they could snap up the riskier but more lucrative munis. That failed to happen in April, and there’s now concern of a bigger liquidity crunch next month.“The supply pressure will erupt eventually,” said Xing Zhaopeng, a senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Shanghai. “Happening later than expected means there will be more buildup,” said Xing, who forecasts local government debt issuance and annual tax settlements will drain a combined 800 billion yuan ($124 billion) in May, resulting in liquidity falling 1.6 trillion yuan short of what will be needed.The reckoning didn’t come in April because local authorities are still drawing on leftover funds from previous debt sales, analysts say. And with the central bank limiting cash injections into the economy, taking some heat out of the stock market, investors bought into money-market funds, adding to liquidity in the system.The 10-year yield touched a near three-month low of 3.15% on April 21 and is set to end the month little changed around 3.18%. That compares with about 1.65% on Treasuries of the same maturity. Japanese 10-year government bonds yield little more than zero and German bunds are deep in negative territory.Qi Sheng, an analyst at Founder Securities Co. in Beijing, believes a downtrend in Chinese yields now looks “more clear than ever.”“The closely-watched April tax period passed more smoothly than expected and didn’t cause a shortage of funds,” Qi said. “Economic fundamentals haven’t changed, nor have the direction of central bank policy or credit risks.”Read: Carry Trades in China, Korea Rank Best in Low-Yield Covid WorldPolicy GaugeBond sales in China are closely scrutinized as investors attempt to gauge the pace of policy normalization in the world’s second-biggest economy. Stock traders have interpreted recent moves by the People’s Bank of China to roll over medium-term lending facilities as signs of tapering, while others point to larger-than-expected local government debt quota as indications that driving an economic recovery remains a priority for Beijing.Others are concerned that pressure points will surface before long.While regional governments have so far sold fewer bonds than in previous years, the quota for special debt issuance remains at a whopping 3.65 trillion yuan. Though that’s lower than what was permitted in 2020, it exceeds the 3.5 trillion yuan expected by economists surveyed.Global funds also trimmed holdings of Chinese government debt for the first time in two years in March.Risk in May“The supply pressure on government bonds didn’t appear in April as fiscal expenditure was very seasonal because local governments were able to use leftover funds,” said Sun Binbin, chief fixed-income analyst at Tianfeng Securities Co. in Shanghai. Liquidity in the banking system could be 850 billion yuan short of what is needed in May as issuance accelerates again, said Sun.And although local authorities sold only 222.7 billion yuan of special bonds for infrastructure spending between January and April -- five times less than in 2020 -- the pace did pick up this month.Funding costs for non-bank financial institutions were also lower than usual in April, allowing them to purchase more negotiable certificates of deposit from banks, said Liu Yu, an analyst at Guangfa Securities. This is set to change in May, crimping the amount of funds banks have at their disposal, she wrote this week.Meanwhile, finance ministry official Xu Jinghua said the issuance window this year for local government special bonds will be relatively narrow, as the new quota hasn’t been fully allocated, and that the securities should be sold at a balanced pace, Chinabond magazine reported.(Adds global fund holdings data in 12th paragraph, chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Stocks Climb to Record Highs on GDP, Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities climbed to all-time highs after a batch of corporate earnings and economic data showed the American economy gained steam in the first three months of the year.U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter, according to the Commerce Department. The S&P 500 traded at fresh record. Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. rallied after their earnings results surged past Wall Street’s estimates, helping push the Nasdaq 100 to an all-time high. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was on track toward its biggest weekly increase since early March. While the GDP figures may support the Federal Reserve’s strong assessment of the economy, the central bank is in no mood to halt aggressive support as it looks for even further progress in employment and inflation. Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday dismissed worries about price surges or anecdotes of labor shortage, implying the central bank is prepared to run the economy hot for a while. President Joe Biden unveiled a $1.8 trillion spending plan targeted at American families, adding to the economic optimism.“The economic recovery is on firm footing,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services. “As we move into the summer months as we more fully reopen, I think the economy is still spring-loaded into the second half.”With their plans, the Fed and Biden have delivered a boost to investor sentiment that had see-sawed in recent days between optimism over a string of robust economic data and caution amid high valuations and speculation about stimulus tapering by year-end. A separate report on Thursday showed applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low as more Americans get vaccinated and return to work.Facebook surged the most in five months after it posted sales that dwarfed estimates on the back of a 10% growth in active users. Apple snapped a two-day losing streak after its quarterly revenue crushed expectations on strong sales of the 5G iPhone 12 line, iPads and Macs. Merck & Co. slipped fell the most since January after posting earnings below expectations as a surge in Covid-19 deterred many patients from seeking routine care.In Europe, the benchmark Stoxx 600 gauge moved closer to a record reached earlier in April. Personal-care shares climbed after Unilever delivered a sales beat and announced a share buyback. Oil giants Total SE and Royal Dutch Shell Plc boosted their sector after reporting better-than-forecast profits.Crude oil extended gains on a confident outlook on demand from OPEC and its allies, despite the threat from India’s Covid-19 crisis. Copper rose for a fifth day. The Bloomberg Commodity Index increased for a ninth day, nearing a three-year high on a closing basis.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 9:47 a.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.2%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%The euro was little changed at $1.2114The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3950The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 109.19 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 1.67%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to -0.19%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 0.85%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.2% to $65 a barrelGold futures fell 0.3% to $1,768 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Moderna in bid to double COVID-19 vaccine production to up to 3 billion doses in 2022

    U.S. biotech Moderna (MRNA)said on Thursday that it would boost investment to increase supply at its COVID-19 vaccine production facilities, in a bid that could double the number of doses it will be able to produce next year to up to 3 billion doses. It also raised its manufacturing forecast for 2021 to 800 million to 1 billion doses. The Boston, Mass.-based company had previously said it was planning to produce 1.4 billion doses in 2022.

  • Verizon Communications Is Weighing a Sale of Yahoo!, AOL Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. is considering selling its media division, according to people familiar with the matter, as the telecommunications giant seeks to unload once high-flying dot-com brands such as Yahoo! and AOL.Verizon Media could fetch as much as $5 billion, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. The company is talking to Apollo Global Management Inc. about a deal, they said. It couldn’t immediately be learned how a deal would be structured or if other suitors may emerge. No final decision has been made and Verizon could opt to keep the unit.A representative for Verizon declined to comment. A representative for Apollo couldn’t be reached for comment.The move comes as Verizon divests tertiary media assets while ramping up its focus on its wireless business and the the rollout of its 5G service. Last year, it agreed to sell the HuffPost online news service to BuzzFeed Inc. and it unloaded the blogging platform Tumblr in 2019.This divestiture would mark Verizon’s final retreat from an expensive foray into online advertising, a strategy that never really took off. Verizon bought Yahoo!’s internet properties in 2017 for about $4.5 billion and it acquired AOL in 2015 for about $4.4 billion.In 2018, after Hans Vestberg took over as chief executive officer, the company wrote off more than $4 billion, or roughly half the value of the media business, and renamed it the Verizon Media Group.Verizon Media has more than a dozen online brands. In addition to Yahoo! and AOL, the portfolio includes TechCrunch, Ryot, Built By Girls and Flurry, according to its website.The division had $1.9 billion of operating revenue in the three months ending March 31, according to the company’s annual report. That’s an increase of more than 10% from a year earlier.News of the potential sale was reported earlier by Dow Jones.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ServiceNow (NOW) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    ServiceNow (NOW) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 13.43% and 1.83%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 ETFs That Are Better Than Dogecoin

    Bitcoin reigns supreme as the most popular type of digital currency, but Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has also skyrocketed in popularity. Over the past month alone, Dogecoin's price has surged nearly 400%. Dogecoin may seem promising right now, but it's an incredibly risky investment.

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • New polls show Biden is riding high and Republicans don’t know how to bring him down

    As clear majorities of Americans approve of Mr Biden’s performance, the worst some Republicans can say about him is that he’s ‘bland’

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president