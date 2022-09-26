3

China Reinstates Risk Reserves for Derivatives to Support Yuan

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China brought back a tool to make it more expensive to bet against the yuan via onshore derivatives, after the currency edged close to the weak end of its trading band.

The People’s Bank of China will impose a risk reserve requirement of 20% on banks’ foreign-exchange forward sales to clients, it said in a statement on Monday. The reserve ratio has been zero since 2020.

That’s after the yuan depreciated on Friday to a level closest to the weak end of its allowed trading band since a shock currency devaluation in 2015. Pressure on the exchange rate has worsened lately due to the dollar’s surge and as the local economy gets hit by Covid curbs and a slowdown in the property sector.

“By imposing the risk reserve requirement, the PBOC aims to slow the pace of depreciation but it will unlikely turn the tide,” said Peiqian Liu, an economist at NatWest Markets. “The currency weakness is in line with most major currencies and the broad dollar strengthens.”

The PBOC had sought to support the currency via its daily fixing, which limits the yuan’s moves by 2% on either side, at stronger-than-expected levels since August. The daily reference rate for the yuan was set at a level weaker than 7 per dollar for the first time in two years on Monday.

Onshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.1471 per dollar as of 9:51 a.m. local time. It was trading at a level that was about 1.6% weaker than the fixing.

Read: From Fixing to Signaling, How China Manages the Yuan: QuickTake

The additional risk reserve requirements would make it expensive for traders to buy foreign-exchange through forwards or options, a move that may curb bearish yuan bets that have pushed the currency to the lowest in two years. Earlier this month, the PBOC also reduced banks’ foreign-currency reserve requirement to boost the currency.

The central bank had lifted the risk reserves for foreign-exchange forward trading from zero to 20% in 2015, before lowering it two years later and raising it again in 2018.

Read: Crisis Level Risks Loom in Asia as Major Currencies Crack

However, China is not alone in resisting the ceaseless pressure from the dollar in the region. Japan intervened to prop up the yen for the first time since 1998, while India’s efforts to protect the rupee are shrinking currency reserves at a rate that’s poised to eclipse the drawdown during turmoil a decade ago.

The People’s Bank of China set the fix at 7.0298 per dollar, the weakest since July 2020. The reference rate was still 793 pips stronger than the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts and traders.

(Updates throughout.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

