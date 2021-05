The Telegraph

Public told to abandon summer holidays abroad Exclusive: Wembley could be used for vaccine drive Allison Pearson: We can't let them cancel Freedom Day Exclusive: Plans to ease social distancing in ‘disarray’ Philip Johnson: Direct your anger at lockdown obsessives The confusion surrounding travel has continued to deepen as Government ministers appear at odds about what people should and shouldn't be doing. Much of the uncertainty is the interpretation of "amber-list" countries like Spain or France, where people have to quarantine at home for 10 days upon return to the UK. Welsh Secretary Simon Hart told Times Radio that "some people might think a holiday is essential. I can think of a quite a lot of people who do think that", while Education minister Gillian Keegan said: "What we are saying is the amber list is not to go on holiday, not for pleasure travel at the moment." But those in the travel industry have criticised the doubtful messaging. The founder of luxury tour company Red Savannah, George Morgan-Grenville, told Today: "If you're fully vaccinated, and you have chosen to travel to an amber list country, you've got to take an antigen test before you return to the UK, you have to quarantine for 10 days, and you have to take two Covid tests. So what is the risk there? It's almost negligible." Follow the latest updates below.