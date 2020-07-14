China relieves pressure on overflowing lake as floods continue

Chinese authorities began to relieve the pressure on overflowing lakes and rivers across Southern China due to heavy rain, as floods continued to besiege various provinces on Monday (July 13).

More than 1600 local residents have been evacuated on July 10 and gradually transferred to 12 safety camps provided by local governments, according to state media.

Torrential rains continue to hit southern China, including Anhui, Yunnan, Hubei Province. In some flood-stricken regions, soldiers filled sandbags to shore up riverbanks and stave off more damage. Town streets were inundated, and rescue

workers waded through hip-deep water with inflatable boats to reach people trapped in homes turned into islands.