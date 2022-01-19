China Remains as Reliant as Ever on Fossil Fuels

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China remains as tied as ever to fossil fuels, even as it adds more renewable power than any other nation. Last year, the share of coal and gas in power generation was stuck at 71%, the same as 2020.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The world’s biggest polluter wants to peak its carbon emissions by the end of the decade, and hit net-zero by 2060. But for all of the country’s headway in expanding clean energy capacity, last year’s economic growth of 8.1% basically meant that more output across all of its power sources was required to keep the lights on.

When it comes to power generation, which accounts for most of its emissions, China’s on a treadmill that leaves it sprinting just to stand still. And the dirtiest fuel, coal, remains its main source of energy.

The unprecedented power crunch that struck in the second half of last year created its own demands. China’s government was forced to raise both coal output and imports to record levels. The longer-term priority of switching from coal to natural gas meant that production and purchases of the cleaner-burning -- but still carbon-spewing -- alternative also rose to all-time highs.

Along with India, another coal-dependent economy, China pushed negotiators at November’s COP26 climate talks to dilute a call to accelerate the “phase-out” of unabated coal power to a weaker pledge to “phase-down” use of fuel.

That’s not to say that the energy mix isn’t changing. Growth in nuclear, wind and solar all outpaced the increase in total power generation, which was also at 8.1%. Only hydro disappointed, although that accounts for most of China’s renewable power and additions are waning as the industry struggles to find suitable new locations for giant dams.

President Xi Jinping’s grand ambitions to construct vast clean energy hubs in the nation’s interior point to further growth in solar and wind in the years ahead. Almost as important will be a build-up in nuclear power that could include as many as 150 new reactors.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lawmakers warn of states using risky Chinese tech

    Two lawmakers are urging the federal government to ensure state governments are not procuring telecommunications equipment from Chinese companies deemed a security risk, according to a letter viewed by Axios.The big picture: Governments around the world are struggling to determine which Chinese tech companies may pose security risks, and how to extricate those products and services from sensitive telecommunications infrastructure.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Japan’s LNG Inventories Slump to 7-Month Low on Cold Weather

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s liquefied natural gas inventories slumped to a seven-month low as colder weather increased demand and Europe hoarded shipments of the super-chilled fuel.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Vol

  • Oil Extends Rally as Pipe Blast Squeezes Already-Tight Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains in Asia from the highest close since 2014 after a key pipeline running from Iraq to Turkey was hit by an explosion, taking out crucial supply from an already tight market.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Satell

  • Stocks Extend Drop as Treasury Yields, Oil Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks extended a global selloff Wednesday in the wake of a surge in Treasury yields, as the prospect of Federal Reserve monetary tightening to fight high inflation weighs on markets.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Satellite Ima

  • ‘Scream’ Reboot Dethrones ‘Spider-Man’ at the Box Office

    (Bloomberg) -- The horror reboot “Scream” unseated “Spider-Man: No Way Home” atop the U.S. and Canadian box office, knocking off the film that’s become the highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era, with more than $1.6 billion in ticket sales globally in the month since its release.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Marke

  • Toys ‘R’ Us Directors Face New Fraud Claims Over Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Toys “R” Us board members and owners face new allegations of fraud and breach of duty over the company’s 2017 bankruptcy.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Volcano Blew Island to PiecesCreditors clai

  • GE Gets Partial Win in Turbine Fight Against Siemens Gamesa

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. won a partial victory in its bid to use a U.S. trade agency to hobble Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA’s wind business in the U.S. for the next year.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Satellite Images Show Ho

  • Ex-Morgan Stanley Banker’s Muslim Dating App Violates Trademark, Match Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Match Group Inc. accused Muslim-only dating app Muzmatch Ltd. of free riding on its market leading success as part of a copyright infringement case in London.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Volcan

  • Sea of fog flows like water in California

    The National Weather Service's Bay Area office captured this stunning time-lapse video of dense fog forming at the North Bay Valleys on Jan. 18. They look like a flowing sea.

  • Gold dips as Treasury yields advance on U.S. rate-hike prospects

    Gold prices dipped on Wednesday towards the previous session's one-week low as the prospect of aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve sent benchmark Treasury yields to two-year highs, reducing the appeal of non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,812.27 per ounce, as of 0513 GMT, after falling to a one-week low of $1,805 an ounce on Tuesday. "We seem to be coiling up for some kind of breakout, likely on the downside, as the handoff occurs where inflation expectations start to slow down while nominal rates shift up around expectations for central bank action and that starts to really bid up real yields," said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

  • Apple, Google Tell U.S. Senators That Tech Bills Will Harm Privacy

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. and Google warned U.S. lawmakers Tuesday that bipartisan antitrust legislation aimed at curbing the power of big technology companies will threaten the privacy and security of users.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Sat

  • Indonesia’s Largest IPO Turns Into a Flop as Bukalapak Falls

    (Bloomberg) -- PT Bukalapak.com has lost more than half its value since raising $1.5 billion in Indonesia’s biggest public offering.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Volcano Blew Island to PiecesThe shares closed

  • Port of Hueneme to receive vessels from China to ease congestion at L.A. County ports

    In a deal with FedEx Logistics, the Port of Hueneme will receive three vessels loaded with essential goods from China.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya says 'human rights matter' but stops short of apologizing after saying he doesn't care about the Uyghurs

    The Warriors co-owner made the remark in the "All-In Podcast." China has waged a yearslong surveillance and detention campaign against the Uyghurs.

  • Philippines 'buy now pay later' startup BillEase scores $11M Series B

    Buy now pay later (BNPL) startups are proliferating around the world and the Philippines is no exception. Today, one of the country’s biggest BNPL providers, BillEase, announced it has raised an $11 million Series B. The round was led by BurdaPrincipal Investments, growth capital arm of Hubert Burda Media. Operated by fintech First Digital Finance Corporation BillEase launched in 2017, with shopping marketplace Lazada as its first merchant partner.

  • Kraft's Oscar Mayer taps into nostalgia, self-care with Bologna beauty mask

    Kraft looks to reach consumers with a beauty mask that resembles a childhood lunch meat.

  • Afghans, Americans reunite at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Americans who served in Afghanistan meet old friends among the 13,000 evacuees living at Liberty Village complex

  • Watch: Nick Kyrgios reveals the 'tweener serve' - a between-the-legs shot that stunned Australian Open

    Australia's great entertainer Nick Kyrgios might not have played a competitive match since August, but he has clearly been spending time in his tennis laboratory, dreaming up new shots.

  • SF's crabbing industry struggles to stay afloat

    It's hard to think of a more iconic industry that's so San Francisco than San Francisco's crabbing industry, but a series of problems are causing some longtime fishermen to consider leaving their jobs as the industry struggles to make ends meet.

  • Lithium in a California lake could help U.S. gain energy autonomy

    Deep in the Southern California desert, a massive drill rig taps into what could be the energy of the future.